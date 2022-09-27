Hortense Parker’s life centered on the creation and appreciation of music, especially as an accomplished pianist. In honor of her legacy, this year’s events celebrate the accomplishments of BIPOC students, faculty, and staff in the arts. We want to acknowledge the difficulties that BIPOC face in many artistic spaces where there is a eurocentric standard for what is considered “real art” as well as calling-in the cultural appropriation and minimizing of BIPOC art. For years BIPOC artists have been treated with insensitivity, overshadowed, and not given credit for their work. We want to encourage BIPOC artists to take up space in the arts, not just for Hortense Parker week, but for the many years to come.

SOUTH HADLEY, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO