New Haven, CT

Soccer falls 4-0 at Western New England

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- First-year goalkeeper Clarissa Govea had 13 saves, her fourth game this season in double digits, but the Mount Holyoke College soccer team fell 4-0 to a strong host side in Western New England University in non-league action on Wednesday afternoon. Gabby Sansone scored first for the Golden...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Latinx Heritage Month celebrates vibrant campus community

The student-led month of celebration for Latinx Heritage Month at Mount Holyoke College honors the richness of Latinx culture and connection on campus. The Mount Holyoke College community recently celebrated the start of Latinx Heritage Month, which is taking place on campus from September 15 – October 15, 2022, aligning with national efforts to celebrate the diverse cultures and contributions of peoples of Latin American descent. The month of programming aims to support a thriving campus life for Latinx students through dedicated opportunities for connection, reflection and the shaping of a shared experience. The series of events includes a student summit, homecoming, discussions and cultural activities.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
Hortense Parker Celebration

Hortense Parker’s life centered on the creation and appreciation of music, especially as an accomplished pianist. In honor of her legacy, this year’s events celebrate the accomplishments of BIPOC students, faculty, and staff in the arts. We want to acknowledge the difficulties that BIPOC face in many artistic spaces where there is a eurocentric standard for what is considered “real art” as well as calling-in the cultural appropriation and minimizing of BIPOC art. For years BIPOC artists have been treated with insensitivity, overshadowed, and not given credit for their work. We want to encourage BIPOC artists to take up space in the arts, not just for Hortense Parker week, but for the many years to come.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
The Odyssey Bookshop: Donald Yacovone

Donald Yacovone discusses his new book, Teaching White Supremacy: America's Democratic Ordeal and the Forging of Our National Identity. Visit https://www.odysseybks.com/event/donald-yacovone-person or email events@odysseybks.com for more information.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona

Mount Holyoke College Weissman Fellow Carmen Yulín Cruz spoke to the press about the current situation in Puerto Rico and what the next steps should be. On September 18, 2022, Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico, almost five years to the day since the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria. But even before the hurricane reached Puerto Rico’s shores, the island’s electrical grid failed and has yet to be fully restored.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA

