Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year ClosureGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Apache Junction Police to receive dozens of new stun guns, body-worn camerasJeremy BerenApache Junction, AZ
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
New French Restaurant Now Open in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
allsportstucson.com
Fantastic Freshmen: Tucson High trio starting for improving Badgers
Having a freshman varsity starter on a high school football team happens in Southern Arizona but not often. Having three at one time is unheard of. Add to that the three of them, at Tucson High, are on a winning team through the first three weeks of the season. Making...
allsportstucson.com
Santa Rita cancels football season
Santa Rita’s football schedules for varsity and junior varsity have been canceled due to a lack of available players to field an active roster. The Eagles’ schedules have been removed from the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Web site. Santa Rita athletic director Tony Gabusi, contacted by AllSportsTucson.com, mentioned...
ABC 15 News
Monsoon season leaves impact across Arizona in 2022
PHOENIX — Today marks the end of Monsoon 2022 and it was a busy one as dust, high winds, lightning, and flash floods hit many parts of Arizona. Phoenix Sky Harbor, where official rainfall measurements are taken, picked up 2.23" of rainfall, which is slightly below the 30-year average.
kenneturner.com
Tucson/Avra Valley Aquifer
The Tucson Mountains separate the Avra Valley and the Tucson Basin, which contain natural aquifers. Recharge basins have been placed in the Avra Valley, where Colorado River water is blended with the groundwater,. providing water to the Tucson area. This panorama is at the west edge of the Tucson Mountains...
shsthepapercut.com
Get to Know the Great Ms. Gallego
Ms. Gallego, is a new welcome addition to Sahuaro’s English department. She attended and graduated from Sahuaro, although she adamantly refused to divulge what year she graduated. She was born in Tucson, Arizona at TMC, and is the oldest child; she has one younger sister. During her teaching career, she taught at 2 middle schools: one was in Hawaii and the other middle school was at Booth Fickett. She enjoys teaching freshmen, although when they act as though they are still in middle school, it can be challenging for her to teach her lessons.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Legends, a New-Home Community Within the Highly Desirable Gladden Farms Master Plan in Marana, Arizona
MARANA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of The Legends, a new-home community situated within the popular Gladden Farms master plan in Marana, Arizona. The neighborhood is located just north of West Tangerine Road near Interstate 10, providing easy access to Tucson’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment at the Tucson Premium Outlets ® and The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain. The master-planned community boasts numerous amenities, including miles of paved walking trails, open space, parks, sports fields and one of the largest children’s splash pads in Southern Arizona. Gladden Farms features the on-site, state-of-the-art Gladden Farms Elementary School, which is part of the award-winning Marana Unified School District. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005064/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of The Legends, a new-home community situated within the popular Gladden Farms master plan in Marana, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
fabulousarizona.com
Oktoberfest Celebrations in Arizona
Let’s hope you’ve been keeping your stein-holding hand strong! Time to show off your skills–and enjoy endless German fare, craft beer, live music and more–at these Arizona Oktoberfest events. Oct. 1: 2022 Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest. Pedal Haus Brewery and SanTan Brewing Company are teaming up to...
Here Are The Top Arizona High Schools For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023.
kjzz.org
Refinery struggles lead to high gas prices in Phoenix
Gas prices have skyrocketed recently in parts of the state, with some pumps seeing about $5 a gallon. The difference could be well over a dollar per gallon depending on your county. The current average price in Maricopa County is about $4.80 a gallon. But those in Pima County are...
KTAR.com
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Sept. 30-Oct. 2
PHOENIX — Valley bicyclists can ride at Cycle Avondale, Hispanic Heritage Month continues to be celebrated and monster trucks are back in town. Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend. Phoenix. Day: Saturday. Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Participating restaurants across downtown...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
The Valley’s Ultimate Oktoberfest Guide
These events are bringing Germany’s traditional celebrations of one of the world’s oldest and biggest festivals to the Valley for a month filled with booze and fun right here in our own backyard. Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest. Head to Chandler Park in the heart of the original town square...
AZFamily
Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
thisistucson.com
42 festivals and markets in Tucson this fall and winter 2022
Fall is one of the best times of year. It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.
Phoenix New Times
Fall Is Perfect For Farmers' Markets. Here Are 5 To Check Out in Metro Phoenix
The weather is finally cooling to temperatures below 100, the mornings are bearable, and we will soon don boots and scarves to pretend it's actually chilly. Fall has arrived in metro Phoenix, along with the festivities it brings. Farmers' markets are one of our favorite autumn pastimes. Because who can...
Phoenix New Times
'Pseudo-Apocalyptic Bullshit': Arizona Students Walk Out Over Anti-LGBTQ Laws
As the sixth period bell rang out at Hamilton High School in Chandler on Thursday, more than a hundred students skipped class and walked out the front doors. The students — led by 16-year-old Hamilton junior Dawn Shim — were protesting two laws that took effect in Arizona on September 24 that they said target LGBTQ youth. They marched, some with bullhorns, to the Chandler Public Library next door and gathered on the lawn.
travellemming.com
29 Best Phoenix Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)
I’m an Arizona local and in this guide, I give the low-down on this year’s absolute best Phoenix restaurants and places to eat. Featured eateries cover a range of international cuisines, and some you’ve likely seen in the press before. But I also share a few personal favorite restaurants that fly under the radar and are so worth visiting.
thisistucson.com
45 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Sept. 29-Oct. 2 🐊🌈🛍️
This weekend, you can attend a Pride parade, come face to face with reptiles, catch a free movie screening and indulge in German beer at an Oktoberfest celebration. Not to mention the many local markets happening this weekend, a movie night with cats, lots of chances to get your craft on, yoga with goats, and a handful of events that'll get you excited for Halloween.
AZFamily
Phoenix got below-average rainfall for the monsoon but that’s not the whole story
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It will take some time for all the data to be analyzed, but it will point toward an above-average monsoon in terms of rainfall across much of Arizona. A majority of the rain gauges around the state have recorded more-than-average rainfall from June 15 through Sept. 30, the monsoon “season.”
KTAR.com
Arizona mother makes stunning recovery from near death in 2017 Las Vegas shooting
PHOENIX — Saturday marks the fifth anniversary of the nation’s deadliest mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas. Among the hundreds who were injured at the event was Jovanna Calzadillas of San Tan Valley. She was struck in the head by a bullet.
