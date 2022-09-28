ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When governors cry wolf: The true cost of using people as political pawns | Opinion

By Jennifer Thompson
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago
In recent months, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and other southern governors have begun transporting migrants from their states to immigrant-friendly states and cities in the northern U.S., including Philadelphia and New York. DeSantis also dispatched a group of migrants to Martha's Vineyard. In response, community organizers, faith-based leaders and immigrant rights groups in New Jersey convened an emergency meeting to prepare for the eventuality that southern governors could send migrants to New Jersey.

Less than 24 hours later, news reports surfaced that Florida’s DeSantis had a chartered plane of migrants headed to President Joe Biden’s residence in Delaware and ultimately to New Jersey’s Teterboro airport. Coalition members, community leaders and social workers sprung to action to ensure that upon arrival in New Jersey, these people would be met with open arms, resources and support to secure their basic human needs and the fundamental human rights promised to everyone entering our nation.

However, when the plane arrived in New Jersey, it was empty, save for its crew. The entire operation amounted to a cruel prank amid an ongoing political charade. Organizations and volunteers who mobilized to meet the anticipated need — and arguably the promise of our nation to treat all who arrive here with dignity and respect — spent hours awaiting these migrants. Instead, they found an empty tarmac and the reality that scarce resources were spent needlessly. This begs the question: What is the true cost of using people as political pawns?

Transportation for those seeking asylum can be a valuable service, but the political stunting of DeSantis and others aims not to help but to sow fear, distrust, and disorder. Local organizations along the U.S. border have long sought government support for migrants to reach their destinations and reunite with family in our country; however, these politically motivated tactics are hardly what they had in mind. Biden has called these acts shameful. They are also immensely harmful.

People seeking asylum in the U.S. include individuals, children, and families fleeing danger and persecution and exercising their human and legal right to seek safety in our country. Social workers, including ones from the National Association of Social Workers-New Jersey, lawyers and clergy are often the first responders in organizations supporting the needs of migrants and asylum seekers upon their arrival in the U.S. These advocates are on the front lines providing resources, helping to navigate complex systems, and bearing witness to stories of migration and the search for a better life — stories of hazardous journeys, oppression, violence, trauma, and credible fears for migrants’ lives, the lives of their children and the violation of fundamental human rights.

Charles Stile:Migrants may still be en route to NJ. Is that good — or bad — for Phil Murphy?

Christopher Maag:DeSantis, Abbott have long, personal histories with immigration

While the harm to people who serve as pawns in this game remains our primary concern, these stunts also draw upon the already limited resources nonprofit organizations, community groups, and government-funded programs have available. Organizations, first responders and coalitions remain poised to mobilize at any time, but doing so is a hard cost. They are activating staff after hours, drawing on volunteers, and shifting resources to accommodate new needs are not without tangible and intangible price tags. This last false activation has prepared us though and there are ways in which communities affected can help organizations prepare, resource-up and ready themselves for the next activation.  Everyday citizens can consider donating to organizations such as the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice and First Friends of New Jersey and New York as well as the National Association of Social Workers-New Jersey. These organizations are not only mobilizing resources as needed, but are dedicated to creating and achieving policies that welcome and support immigrants. In this unfathomable moment, when resources are being squandered away for political posturing, everyday citizens can help shore up the organizations so that they can meet the migrants when needed.

The tactics of DeSantis and others were meant to “teach a lesson” to states like New Jersey who embrace immigrants in the spirit America was to be founded on. But the lesson taught was much more telling. The lesson is that the American people, and in particular, social workers and New Jersey residents, can recognize a political ploy in motion. That we will rise to meet the moment and continue to live our values of honoring the individual dignity and worth of each person. The lesson is that the spirit and resolve of our collective communities is powerful beyond measure and that we’ll stand poised to help, time and again, even if that means meeting a few empty planes.

While social workers and organizers in New Jersey and around our country stand poised to meet the needs of migrants who arrive in our states, a more extensive discussion is needed. Rather than resorting to political stunting to force our federal government to address the influx of migrants at our southern border, governors and elected officials from both the north and south, and on both sides of the aisle, should be working to establish coordinated processes that ensure the needs of migrants to our borders are met responsibly, ethically and as swiftly, efficiently, and humanely as possible.

Jennifer Thompson is executive director of the New Jersey and Delaware Chapters of the National Association of Social Workers.

The Bergen Record

