Mashed

The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store

With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
Mashed

Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?

Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's 24-hour menu shake-up warning to customers

McDonald's has given a 24-hour warning to customers that a big menu shake-up is imminent. It will see a number of favourites disappear from restaurants and drive-throughs. But while some menu items will no longer be sold, a firm favourite is making a comeback to the fast-food giant. It is bringing back Spicy McNuggets from tomorrow, (Wednesday, September 7).
Mashed

How You Can Get A Free Iced Dunkin' Drink This Week

While Dunkin' may initially have risen to fame for its fluffy donuts, the national chain has now garnered a lot of popularity for its beverage menu — specifically, its iced coffee selection. In fact, in 2018, hot and cold drinks made up 60% of Dunkin's total sales, which may have inspired the brand to change its name to just Dunkin' (dropping the Donuts) the same year (via The Wall Street Journal). The line-up of iced beverages has included everything from coffee drinks — like classic iced coffee, iced lattes and macchiatos, and iced Americanos — to non-coffee beverages, like iced tea, iced matcha, or fruity Refreshers. This time of year, customers can even get the iced pumpkin spice latte.
Mashed

Why Almost All Of Cracker Barrel's Ingredients Come From The US

Cracker Barrel has inspired customers to travel near and far for Momma's Pancake Breakfast. For instance, one couple made headlines in 2019 traveling 5 million miles after visiting every one of the chain's homey locations. At the time, that amounted to a whopping 645 restaurants (via Wide Open Eats). Now with over 660 locations in over 45 states, the Southern restaurant's empire has continued to expand, and Tennessee and North Carolina, in particular, cannot get enough of Cracker Barrel.
Daily Mail

Meet Flippy, Sippy and Chippy: These robots can cook fries, pour drinks and make tortilla chips at fast food restaurants amid US labor crunch

Whether it's creating perfectly cooked fries and burgers or pouring soda without any spills, robot chefs are venturing further into the $296 billion U.S. fast food industry amid a nationwide labor shortage. Miso Robotics, a California-based company, built a kitchen bot called Flippy that was able to cook 300 burgers...
msn.com

Wendy's New Menu Item Builds on its Edge Over McDonald's, Burger King

Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
Thrillist

Taco Bell's New $10 Subscription Gets You a Taco a Day for 30 Days

In 2021, Taco Bell trialed a monthly subscription service that got you a taco every single day for 30 days, before bringing it back on a nationwide basis in January. And while we've been without daily tacos since the deal quietly left menus last spring, the fast food fave is celebrating National Taco Day with its triumphant return.
The Kitchn

Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
