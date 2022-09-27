Read full article on original website
This new menu has a flaky crust and a sweet cream cheese filling. What are the new menu items at McDonald’s? How do fast-food restaurants use nostalgia? What is mcDona’d’s Cheese Danish?
With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
Cracker Barrel has been around for a long time, having first opened its doors back in 1969 in Tennessee. Over the years, it's no surprise that the menu would inevitably change, adding and dropping new menu items time after time until we eventually got the menu we know and love today. But even that menu is changing!
McDonald's 24-hour menu shake-up warning to customers
McDonald's has given a 24-hour warning to customers that a big menu shake-up is imminent. It will see a number of favourites disappear from restaurants and drive-throughs. But while some menu items will no longer be sold, a firm favourite is making a comeback to the fast-food giant. It is bringing back Spicy McNuggets from tomorrow, (Wednesday, September 7).
Subway Adds a New Sandwich and a New Bowl to Its Exclusive Menu
The Subway Vault has two new additions made in partnership with the legendary Derek Jeter and Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski. You can order both items digitally through the website or the Subway app, but not in stores. The Grand Salami by Derek Jeter is a big league sub. It comes with...
How You Can Get A Free Iced Dunkin' Drink This Week
While Dunkin' may initially have risen to fame for its fluffy donuts, the national chain has now garnered a lot of popularity for its beverage menu — specifically, its iced coffee selection. In fact, in 2018, hot and cold drinks made up 60% of Dunkin's total sales, which may have inspired the brand to change its name to just Dunkin' (dropping the Donuts) the same year (via The Wall Street Journal). The line-up of iced beverages has included everything from coffee drinks — like classic iced coffee, iced lattes and macchiatos, and iced Americanos — to non-coffee beverages, like iced tea, iced matcha, or fruity Refreshers. This time of year, customers can even get the iced pumpkin spice latte.
Why Almost All Of Cracker Barrel's Ingredients Come From The US
Cracker Barrel has inspired customers to travel near and far for Momma's Pancake Breakfast. For instance, one couple made headlines in 2019 traveling 5 million miles after visiting every one of the chain's homey locations. At the time, that amounted to a whopping 645 restaurants (via Wide Open Eats). Now with over 660 locations in over 45 states, the Southern restaurant's empire has continued to expand, and Tennessee and North Carolina, in particular, cannot get enough of Cracker Barrel.
I'm a huge Taco Bell fan, but after trying Del Taco for the first time I now prefer the West Coast chain
Though the chains are similar, I was impressed by Del Taco's fresh ingredients, housemade guacamole, and plant-based protein.
I'm a professional baker. I tried chocolate-chip cookies from Costco, Walmart, Kroger, and Safeway to find the best.
I tried chocolate-chip cookies from the bakery section of Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and Costco. As a pro baker, I had high expectations — but Safeway and Walmart didn't impress me much. Costco's cookies were soft and not too sweet with lots of chocolate chunks.
You Can Get These Massive Cheeseburgers for Just $2.99 at Carl's Jr. and Hardee's
While Wendy's is cueing up free Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburgers, you've got a very limited window to snag it. Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, on the other hand, are serving up massive $2.99 cheeseburgers through the end of October. And did I mention, you've got more than one whopping burger boat...
Meet Flippy, Sippy and Chippy: These robots can cook fries, pour drinks and make tortilla chips at fast food restaurants amid US labor crunch
Whether it's creating perfectly cooked fries and burgers or pouring soda without any spills, robot chefs are venturing further into the $296 billion U.S. fast food industry amid a nationwide labor shortage. Miso Robotics, a California-based company, built a kitchen bot called Flippy that was able to cook 300 burgers...
Wendy's New Menu Item Builds on its Edge Over McDonald's, Burger King
Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
Taco Bell's New $10 Subscription Gets You a Taco a Day for 30 Days
In 2021, Taco Bell trialed a monthly subscription service that got you a taco every single day for 30 days, before bringing it back on a nationwide basis in January. And while we've been without daily tacos since the deal quietly left menus last spring, the fast food fave is celebrating National Taco Day with its triumphant return.
Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
Chipotle Recently Put an End to the Online '$3 Burrito'
Chipotle has taken action to prevent customers from using a viral hack that allows them to save nearly $4 on a burrito. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chipotle puts an end to the trend of ordering a single taco online and adding a tortilla and a ton of extras on the side, and they're not happy about it.
Taco Bell Brings Back Fan Favorite Grilled Cheese Burrito to Menu
Taco Bell is resurrecting another one of its most popular menu items for a limited time to California with three options. Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite menu item to CaliforniaCredit: Adobe.
