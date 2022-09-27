Read full article on original website
Is ‘Karma’ Real? Inside The Mystery of Taylor Swift’s ‘Lost’ Album
Is Karma real? That’s a question investigative Swifties have been trying to answer for years now. Across numerous breakdown videos and Twitter threads, Taylor Swift’s Easter egg-loving fans have been piecing together the mystery of a “lost” album in Swift’s discography. Various clues suggest that the album might have been titled Karma and that it was meant to follow her synth-pop pivot 1989. Of course, what actually happened after 1989 is also what might have led to Karma being scrapped (if it even existed): In 2016, Swift endured a very public feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian that made her...
Taylor Swift shares candid look behind the scenes of new album
Taylor Swift is giving us an inside look into the making of "Midnights." The 32-year-old artist shared a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram of a compilation of clips of her creating her newest album, including footage singing with glasses of wine, walking through the snow and resting with her cat. Swift...
Taylor Swift Designs Every Element of Her Tours
If you've ever gone to see Taylor Swift on tour, chances are she had a hand in creating everything you experienced.
Taylor Swift reveals the sixth title on her new album Midnights is called Midnight Rain
Taylor Swift has revealed track six's title on Midnights. The pop megastar is preparing to release her new album in October and she has been playing an online lottery game with fans to announce the track list with the singer videoing herself picking numbered ping pong balls that correspond to a track on the LP.
Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating
From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Watch Kelly Clarkson talk Garth Brooks into an impromptu Billy Joel duet
The 40-year-old kicked off a new season of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ by welcoming some big-time guests and shared a few major musical moments with a live audience at her fresh, New York studio
Billy Ray Cyrus and Daughter Noah Release First Duet in ‘The Hardest Part’
Billy Ray Cyrus is joining his daughter, Noah, for a brand new duet. “Noah (Stand Still)” is their first track together, and it’s on her debut album The Hardest Part. The track is about being present and surviving difficult times, which both have as Billy Ray Cyrus just went through a divorce. Take a listen to the track below.
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Reveals His Favorite Song She’s Written
Miranda Lambert is heading to Las Vegas to kick off her residency at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood. She’s taking her husband along, who is always incredibly supportive of her career. Lambert was interviewed by Vulture. She was asked what his favorite song that she has written is and she didn’t have an answer. So she walked into the next room and he revealed his favorite.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Plans on Attending ‘Every Single’ One of Her Vegas Residency Shows
At the ACM Honors, Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin revealed he plans on attending 'every single night' of her upcoming Las Vegas residency.
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written by Miranda Lambert
While country star Miranda Lambert is primarily known for her work as a singer, she has also helped write multiple country songs for other artists.
Chapel Hart Make Grand Ole Opry Debut, Will Appear on Darius Rucker’s Upcoming Album
Country trio and former America’s Got Talent contestants Chapel Hart made their emotional Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept 17. Introduced by “Miss Country Soul” Jeannie Seely, who was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 16, 1967, the Mississippi trio, sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, and cousin Trea Swindle performed three songs during their Opry debut, their AGT audition song “You Can Have Him Back Jolene” and their patriotic song, “American Pride,” which the trio also performed on American’s Got Talent on Sept. 13, while battling some vocal issues.
Garth Brooks Can’t Believe This ‘Unforgettable’ Luke Combs ‘Beaches of Cheyenne’ Cover
Garth Brooks was honored at the Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 20. And he said that he never felt like a songwriter until he heard Luke Combs cover a song that he wrote. It was the third single on Fresh Horses, and comparatively speaking, it’s a little deeper into Garth’s sprawling catalog. Check out Garth’s tweet below.
Shania Twain Signs With Republic Nashville, Releases First Single in Five Years, ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
After being with Mercury Nashville since the beginning of her recording career in the early 1990s, Shania Twain has a new label home, Republic Nashville, and a new song and video to go with the switch — “Waking Up Dreaming,” her first official single in five years. It’s not just a new label for her — it’s a new label to everyone, as Twain’s statement about the signing established that she is the debut artist for Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records. “I couldn’t think of a better partner than Republic Nashville,” Twain said. “I’m honored and excited to be the...
How Reba McEntire’s “Fancy” Is The Hit Song That Almost Never Was
Recorded and released in 1990, “Fancy” was a passion project for Reba, but one in which she never thought she would get to do. Expressing a desire to re-record the Bobbie Gentry song as early as 1984, Reba’s producer at that time would not allow it, claiming the song was still too closely associated with Gentry.
Music Therapist Cara Brindisi Wins Over Two ‘The Voice’ Coaches With Country Vocals on Taylor Swift Cover [Watch]
Blake Shelton was feeling the country tingle ahead of Cara Brindisi’s audition on Season 22 of The Voice. So, when the hopeful stepped onstage on Monday (Sept. 26), the country crooner was ready to slam on his red button. Little did he know, he would have to persuade Brindisi to join his team over Gwen Stefani's.
Billy Eichner Says Being Blocked by Carrie Underwood on Twitter Is a 'Great Honor'
It's been over a year since Billy Eichner revealed that Carrie Underwood blocked him on Twitter, and now the comedian is opening up about how he really feels about the situation -- and why he thinks it happened. The 44-year-old Bros actor was a guest on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and didn't hold back when asked about the social media mishap.
There's a New Little Golden Book About Taylor Swift Available for Pre-Order
Taylor Swift may have a plethora of Grammys, Billboard Music Awards, and, well — practically every other kind of award under her belt. But she’s officially hit the big time now, because her story is the latest to be added to the iconic lineup of Little Golden Books biographies. She joins the likes of Dolly Parton, Betty White, and Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who all have their own Little Golden Books. Talk about prestigious! The Little Golden Book about Taylor Swift won’t be officially released until May 2, 2023 … but it’s available for pre-order on Amazon now with a low price...
Rings of Power Recap: A Battle for the Southlands Takes an Unexpected Turn
One thing about Arondir? He’s going to come prepared. Adar learned that the hard way in Episode 6 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. When the orcs stormed the watchtower near Tirharad, they were met with a series of booby traps set by the wood elf. Arondir boxing the creatures inside and then toppling the tower on them bought the villagers much-needed time to return home and prepare for battle. Meanwhile, the Númenóreans sailed closer to Middle-earth, and a restless Isildur tried to catch the first sight of land. Galadriel approached him on deck, inquiring about who...
