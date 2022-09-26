Read full article on original website
‘This guy’s crazy’: Sharks coach predicted Nicho Hynes would win NRL’s Dally M
Nicho Hynes has explained how the decision to employ a mindset coach helped turn Craig Fitzgibbon’s pre-season prediction of a Dally M into reality. Hynes created history on Wednesday night, securing a record haul of 38 Dally M votes to claim the NRL’s top gong, ahead of James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters) and Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons).
ng-sportingnews.com
Parramatta have the tools required to hurt Penrith but will they be able to use them?
Anthony Siebold has laid out what he believes is a path to victory for Parramatta over Penrith and it involves kicking early and often in order to isolate Dylan Edwards, while subsequently putting their back five under pressure coming out of yardage. “You’re trying to suffocate Penrith,” Siebold said on...
ng-sportingnews.com
NRL grand final 2022: What time is kick-off for Panthers vs. Eels?
We're quickly approaching this year's NRL grand final, with the Eels and Panthers to square off on Sunday. Here's what you need to know ahead of the game so you can time your pizza delivery order to perfection. What time does the NRL grand final kick off?. Kick-off for this...
Matty Johns calls on the NRL to SCRAP night grand finals to give the fans better atmosphere and more tradition - after AFL's return to daytime decider recorded shockingly low ratings
Matty Johns has called on the NRL to re-introduce day grand finals in a throwback to previous years. The face of Fox Sports' NRL coverage believes a kick-off from 3pm onwards would generate a better atmosphere at the ground and evoke a sense of tradition for rusted -on footy fans.
Sporting News
'Nearly smashed my car' - Wayne Bennett's surprise call for Sydney United coach ahead of Australia Cup final
Sydney United coach Miro Vlastelica got an unexpected phone call this week as he prepares his side for a massive Australia Cup final against Macarthur on Saturday night. United have become the first club outside of the A-League Men (ALM) to reach the final of the competition which was previously known as the FFA Cup.
Sporting News
Dally M winner Raecene McGregor supports call for medal name change
Dally M Medal winner Raecene McGregor has backed a motion to change the name of the NRLW's top individual award. The Sydney Roosters halfback claimed the women's medal on Wednesday night alongside men's winner Nicho Hynes. Named after rugby league great Herbert Henry "Dally" Messenger, the Dally M Medal carries...
ng-sportingnews.com
AFL Trade Period: Did your club win or bust with trades in 2021?
As we near the 2022 AFL Trade and Free Agency period, things are starting to ramp up in terms of player movement. Nearly 60 players have been linked to rival clubs so far, with the potential to top 2018's 46 confirmed deals. However, at the completion of the most recent...
ng-sportingnews.com
Geelong great Joel Selwood retires after premiership glory
Geelong great Joel Selwood has retired after 16 seasons and 355 games, following his fourth flag with the club. Recently leading the Cats to their 10th premiership in 2022, Selwood thought it was an appropriate time to hang up the boots. The 34-year-old ends his career as the longest-serving captain...
BBC
Huddersfield head coach Mark Fotheringham tells fans he's 'here to win games'
New head coach Mark Fotheringham hopes his experiences in European football will help the Terriers showcase some true Yorkshire grit. In his first press conference since replacing Danny Schofield, the 38-year-old revealed he has introduced extra training sessions this week. "I want the fans to know this will be a...
ESPN
Bundee Aki to miss two Ireland autumn internationals with eight-week suspension
Bundee Aki will miss Ireland's Test matches against South Africa and Fiji in November after being given an eight-match ban. Aki, 32, received the third red card of his career on Saturday for a dangerous clear-out on Seabelo Senatla as Connacht faced Stormers in the United Rugby Championship (URC). The...
BBC
Worcester Warriors: Players 'in no-win scenario' says Rugby Players' Association
The Rugby Players' Association (RPA) has called for clarity over how the Worcester Warriors players will get paid on this Friday's pay date. Following the placing of WRFC Trading Limited into administration on Monday, it has since emerged that the players' salaries are paid by a separate business, WRFC Players Ltd.
Australian Newcastle United signing Garang Kuol has the innate tools of a star | Joey Lynch
In six short months the Australian has progressed from a fringe youth player at Central Coast to the English Premier League
