Rugby

ng-sportingnews.com

Parramatta have the tools required to hurt Penrith but will they be able to use them?

Anthony Siebold has laid out what he believes is a path to victory for Parramatta over Penrith and it involves kicking early and often in order to isolate Dylan Edwards, while subsequently putting their back five under pressure coming out of yardage. “You’re trying to suffocate Penrith,” Siebold said on...
RUGBY
ng-sportingnews.com

NRL grand final 2022: What time is kick-off for Panthers vs. Eels?

We're quickly approaching this year's NRL grand final, with the Eels and Panthers to square off on Sunday. Here's what you need to know ahead of the game so you can time your pizza delivery order to perfection. What time does the NRL grand final kick off?. Kick-off for this...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Matty Johns calls on the NRL to SCRAP night grand finals to give the fans better atmosphere and more tradition - after AFL's return to daytime decider recorded shockingly low ratings

Matty Johns has called on the NRL to re-introduce day grand finals in a throwback to previous years. The face of Fox Sports' NRL coverage believes a kick-off from 3pm onwards would generate a better atmosphere at the ground and evoke a sense of tradition for rusted -on footy fans.
RUGBY
Sporting News

Dally M winner Raecene McGregor supports call for medal name change

Dally M Medal winner Raecene McGregor has backed a motion to change the name of the NRLW's top individual award. The Sydney Roosters halfback claimed the women's medal on Wednesday night alongside men's winner Nicho Hynes. Named after rugby league great Herbert Henry "Dally" Messenger, the Dally M Medal carries...
RUGBY
ng-sportingnews.com

AFL Trade Period: Did your club win or bust with trades in 2021?

As we near the 2022 AFL Trade and Free Agency period, things are starting to ramp up in terms of player movement. Nearly 60 players have been linked to rival clubs so far, with the potential to top 2018's 46 confirmed deals. However, at the completion of the most recent...
SPORTS
ng-sportingnews.com

Geelong great Joel Selwood retires after premiership glory

Geelong great Joel Selwood has retired after 16 seasons and 355 games, following his fourth flag with the club. Recently leading the Cats to their 10th premiership in 2022, Selwood thought it was an appropriate time to hang up the boots. The 34-year-old ends his career as the longest-serving captain...
RUGBY
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Bundee Aki to miss two Ireland autumn internationals with eight-week suspension

Bundee Aki will miss Ireland's Test matches against South Africa and Fiji in November after being given an eight-match ban. Aki, 32, received the third red card of his career on Saturday for a dangerous clear-out on Seabelo Senatla as Connacht faced Stormers in the United Rugby Championship (URC). The...
WORLD
BBC

Worcester Warriors: Players 'in no-win scenario' says Rugby Players' Association

The Rugby Players' Association (RPA) has called for clarity over how the Worcester Warriors players will get paid on this Friday's pay date. Following the placing of WRFC Trading Limited into administration on Monday, it has since emerged that the players' salaries are paid by a separate business, WRFC Players Ltd.
RUGBY

