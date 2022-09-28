Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt Reportedly Has His Eye on This Newly-Single Supermodel & We Never Saw This Couple Coming
After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up back in 2019, both have been seen attached to some pretty unexpected celebrities. (Yes, we’re talking about those Jolie and The Weeknd rumors, and Pitt being linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat!) But this new match may be the most unexpected one yet. According to Page Six, Pitt has been out a few times with newly single model Emily Ratajkowski. We know; we didn’t expect that either. Per the new report, they “have been out a few times together,” but “are not officially dating.” Another source said, “People have been speculating about this...
Brad Pitt Thinks These Two Men Are The ‘Most Handsome’ In The World
The former “Sexiest Man Alive” revealed his top Hollywood picks.
A former bodyguard for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shares what his job was like and the biggest misconceptions about protecting celebrities
Mark "Billy" Billingham was a bodyguard for years for stars like Angelina Jolie and Russell Crowe. He says the work is less about looking intimidating and more about reading your client. He often used decoys to weed out security detail who would rat to paparazzi. Mark "Billy" Billingham has been...
Elle
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Reportedly ‘Have Been Out a Couple Times’ but Aren't Dating...Yet
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid may not be the only surprise A-list actor meets A-list model couple emerging this fall. Page Six reports that the rumors that Brad Pitt and the newly-single Emily Ratajkowski may be romantically involved aren't completely rooted in fantasy. They are not officially dating, but they have spent time together.
ETOnline.com
George Clooney Responds to Brad Pitt Calling Him the Most Handsome Man in the World
George Clooney is nothing if not confident. The 61-year-old actor had the best response when asked about Brad Pitt calling him the most handsome man in the world during an interview with Vogue earlier this month. "Well, he’s right about that," Clooney told Gayle King in a CBS Mornings interview...
d1softballnews.com
Brad Pitt breaks the silence about his relationship with Shiloh Jolie Pitt, his daughter and Angelina Jolie: “It makes me cry”
During an interview given to the media “Entertainment Tonight” the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt stated about the relationship with his daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt. “She makes me cry, yes and she is very beautiful. I don’t know where she got those skills from. I am Mr. Two Left Feet. I love when they find their own way, find things that interest them and make it flourish, “said the actor.
Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured new 22-year-old girlfriend responds to being asked if she’s seen Titanic
While Leonardo DiCaprio may have split from his former girlfriend Camila Morrone, it seems that the actor has already moved on: He was recently pictured with a mysterious model.Earlier this week, reports broke that DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, ended their relationship after four years together. The pair were reportedly last seen together during the Fourth of July weekend in Malibu, California. Since the news of their split, new photos have emerged of DiCaprio partying in St Tropez back in July with his new rumoured girlfriend, Maria Beregova.Beregova, a 22-year-old Ukrainian model living in London, didn’t provide too much...
Charlize Theron says she was belittled by a male director who made her attend multiple costume fittings
Harper's Bazaar published an interview with Charlize Theron on Thursday. Theron, 47, said she previously worked with a male director who made her attend multiple fittings. Theron created her production company, in part, to give actors more control over wardrobe and makeup.
Ok Magazine
Hollywood Power Duo! Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Turn Heads In NYC While Filming 'The Morning Show': Photos
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm seemed to be the perfect pair while filming The Morning Show in New York City. On Monday, September 26, the Friends actress and the Mad Man star were spotted on the streets of the Big Apple surrounded by eager fans as cameras rolled for the Apple+ series.
Ashton Kutcher says he and Mila Kunis both starred in ‘basically the same movie’
Ashton Kutcher recently teased that he and his wife Mila Kunis both starred in ‘basically the same movie’ in 2011. The coincidence didn’t stop there, with one of his costars pointing out another parallel.
Charlize Theron Recalls Having 'No Control' Over Her Costumes in Early Acting Days
Charlize Theron is opening up about a "belittling" experience from the beginning of her acting career, when she said she felt a male director wanted her to look more "f---able" on set. Theron, 47, explained in an interview with Harper's Bazaar that directors giving her no control over what she'd...
Johnny Depp Dating Attorney Joelle Rich: Look Back at His Romantic History
Watch: Johnny Depp DATING His Former Lawyer Joelle Rich. Johnny Depp has found an appealing new partner. After all, the Pirates of the Caribbean star is now dating Joelle Rich, a London-based attorney who was part of his legal team in his 2018 libel lawsuit against British tabloid The Sun, a source confirmed to E! News. And while Depp lost that court battle, it seems he still walked away a victor in the romance department.
msn.com
Demián Bichir isn't just lucky. Even Brad Pitt and George Clooney can't do what he can
Demián Bichir firmly believes that being a good parent means doing whatever it takes to protect your child, setting a good example and never, ever breaking the rules. The veteran Mexican actor shares that philosophy with Carlos Galindo, the undocumented immigrant he played in 2011's "A Better Life." His wrenching portrayal of the hardworking gardener struggling to make life better for himself and his defiant teenage son earned him an Oscar nomination for lead actor while also introducing him to American audiences.
How Angelina Jolie Feels About Brad Pitt & Emily Ratajkowski Dating Amid Speculation
Angelina Jolie is well “aware” of the rumors that her ex-husband Brad Pitt has started a new relationship with model Emily Ratajkowski. A source close to the actress, 47, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she generally ignores news stories about who Brad, 58, might be seeing, but she’s only concerned about how a relationship might impact the pair’s kids.
msn.com
George Brent Was A Notorious Playboy With A Dark Past
You might think that working for some of the most famous Hollywood ladies of his day would overshadow George Brent’s career, but you couldn’t be more wrong. If anything, constantly being surrounded by beautiful, talented women like Bette Davis, Lucille Ball, and Loretta Young only elevated Brent’s image—it’s just too bad he didn’t see it that way! No woman ever seemed to satisfy George Brent, and that caused him his fair share of trials, tribulations, and of course, tragedies.
Charlize Theron was originally the star in 'Sweet Home Alabama' but didn't like the script rewrite, says director
Charlize Theron was originally attached as the lead in 2002's "Sweet Home Alabama." Following a rewrite by director Andy Tennant, he said Theron left the project. Reese Witherspoon was cast following the success of 2001's "Legally Blonde."
What You Never Knew About Zahara Jolie-Pitt
Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt is the eldest daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Although she manages to keep a relatively low profile, the Ethiopian-born teen has plenty to boast about. From her global humanitarian work to her legendary style, this young powerhouse has achieved quite a lot — and she's just getting started.
'Couldn't stomach more than about 20 minutes': Blonde viewers TURNED OFF Marilyn Monroe biopic after being unable to get through 'cruel and heartbreaking' Ana de Armas movie
Blonde, the Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas, has repulsed viewers and led some to turn off the movie after just 20 minutes of watching the 'cruel and heartbreaking' flick. A slew of outraged viewers aired their grievances with the film on Twitter following its release on Netflix on...
A.V. Club
Kevin Sorbo lets you know he'd be nominated for an Oscar if he deigned to play a "pedophile terrorist"
Kevin Sorbo, a man best known for playing TV Hercules in the ‘90s, getting called “peanut” by former co-star Lucy Lawless, and being America’s third most relevant conservative Christian actor, believes he could be nominated for an Oscar. Unfortunately for the Academy, however, getting that Oscar...
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power creators address scene that ‘fixed’ decades-old ‘plot hole’
One of the creators of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has addressed a scene which seemed to “fix” a longstanding plot hole.The season premiere, entitled “A Shadow of the Past”, featured a moment that many viewers interpreted as a callback to a moment in Peter Jackson’s original film trilogy.The third of Jackson’s films, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, has long been nitpicked by fans for introducing an apparent plot hole into the continuity.Towards the end of the film, Frodo and Sam are carried by giant eagles to Mount Doom, raising...
