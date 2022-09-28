ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Brad Pitt Reportedly Has His Eye on This Newly-Single Supermodel & We Never Saw This Couple Coming

After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up back in 2019, both have been seen attached to some pretty unexpected celebrities. (Yes, we’re talking about those Jolie and The Weeknd rumors, and Pitt being linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat!) But this new match may be the most unexpected one yet. According to Page Six, Pitt has been out a few times with newly single model Emily Ratajkowski. We know; we didn’t expect that either. Per the new report, they “have been out a few times together,” but “are not officially dating.” Another source said, “People have been speculating about this...
Brad Pitt
Nick Cave
d1softballnews.com

Brad Pitt breaks the silence about his relationship with Shiloh Jolie Pitt, his daughter and Angelina Jolie: “It makes me cry”

During an interview given to the media “Entertainment Tonight” the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt stated about the relationship with his daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt. “She makes me cry, yes and she is very beautiful. I don’t know where she got those skills from. I am Mr. Two Left Feet. I love when they find their own way, find things that interest them and make it flourish, “said the actor.
The Independent

Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured new 22-year-old girlfriend responds to being asked if she’s seen Titanic

While Leonardo DiCaprio may have split from his former girlfriend Camila Morrone, it seems that the actor has already moved on: He was recently pictured with a mysterious model.Earlier this week, reports broke that DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, ended their relationship after four years together. The pair were reportedly last seen together during the Fourth of July weekend in Malibu, California. Since the news of their split, new photos have emerged of DiCaprio partying in St Tropez back in July with his new rumoured girlfriend, Maria Beregova.Beregova, a 22-year-old Ukrainian model living in London, didn’t provide too much...
E! News

Johnny Depp Dating Attorney Joelle Rich: Look Back at His Romantic History

Watch: Johnny Depp DATING His Former Lawyer Joelle Rich. Johnny Depp has found an appealing new partner. After all, the Pirates of the Caribbean star is now dating Joelle Rich, a London-based attorney who was part of his legal team in his 2018 libel lawsuit against British tabloid The Sun, a source confirmed to E! News. And while Depp lost that court battle, it seems he still walked away a victor in the romance department.
msn.com

Demián Bichir isn't just lucky. Even Brad Pitt and George Clooney can't do what he can

Demián Bichir firmly believes that being a good parent means doing whatever it takes to protect your child, setting a good example and never, ever breaking the rules. The veteran Mexican actor shares that philosophy with Carlos Galindo, the undocumented immigrant he played in 2011's "A Better Life." His wrenching portrayal of the hardworking gardener struggling to make life better for himself and his defiant teenage son earned him an Oscar nomination for lead actor while also introducing him to American audiences.
msn.com

George Brent Was A Notorious Playboy With A Dark Past

You might think that working for some of the most famous Hollywood ladies of his day would overshadow George Brent’s career, but you couldn’t be more wrong. If anything, constantly being surrounded by beautiful, talented women like Bette Davis, Lucille Ball, and Loretta Young only elevated Brent’s image—it’s just too bad he didn’t see it that way! No woman ever seemed to satisfy George Brent, and that caused him his fair share of trials, tribulations, and of course, tragedies.
The List

What You Never Knew About Zahara Jolie-Pitt

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt is the eldest daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Although she manages to keep a relatively low profile, the Ethiopian-born teen has plenty to boast about. From her global humanitarian work to her legendary style, this young powerhouse has achieved quite a lot — and she's just getting started.
Daily Mail

'Couldn't stomach more than about 20 minutes': Blonde viewers TURNED OFF Marilyn Monroe biopic after being unable to get through 'cruel and heartbreaking' Ana de Armas movie

Blonde, the Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas, has repulsed viewers and led some to turn off the movie after just 20 minutes of watching the 'cruel and heartbreaking' flick. A slew of outraged viewers aired their grievances with the film on Twitter following its release on Netflix on...
The Independent

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power creators address scene that ‘fixed’ decades-old ‘plot hole’

One of the creators of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has addressed a scene which seemed to “fix” a longstanding plot hole.The season premiere, entitled “A Shadow of the Past”, featured a moment that many viewers interpreted as a callback to a moment in Peter Jackson’s original film trilogy.The third of Jackson’s films, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, has long been nitpicked by fans for introducing an apparent plot hole into the continuity.Towards the end of the film, Frodo and Sam are carried by giant eagles to Mount Doom, raising...
