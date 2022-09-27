ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New Restaurant

Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Sometimes the simplest of ideas are the ones that make the most sense. Business owners are often looking for ways to upgrade how they service customers, but this is not always the best way to provide customers with a satisfying experience. This includes restaurant owners. While some restaurants look for ways to recreate the classic burger or deconstruct Asian cuisines, one Phoenix restaurant owner has found a way to provide locals with an easy, and affordable alternative to what other restaurants have to offer.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Gilbert animal rescue slates 2 big events

Friends for Life, a registered nonprofit, no-kill shelter in Gilbert, has two big events on the calendar for next month. From 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 1, the rescue will hold its Fall Microchip-a-thon at the Subaru Superstore, 1050 S. Gilbert Road, Chandler, while on Oct. 29, it will host its 24th annual Barktoberfest 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at its shelter at 952 W. Melody Ave., Gilbert.
GILBERT, AZ
azbigmedia.com

6 deals for National Coffee Day in Phoenix

It’s referred to by many names — java, cup of Joe, morning juice, magic — it’s responsible for the happiness of many early risers and its absence can (in some) even spur extreme malcontent (not speaking from experience or anything). For the 66% of coffee imbibers in the U.S., every day is coffee day. Officially, however, National Coffee Day is Sept. 29 and International Coffee Day is Oct. 1. In celebration of one of the world’s most beloved beverages, our very own Valley shops and breakfast stops are offering some special deals on any number of coffee drinks and beans — from lattes to cold brews (and more).
PHOENIX, AZ
QSR magazine

Salad and Go to Open Store in Phoenix

Salad and Go, an emerging salad industry disruptor, announced today the opening of a new Salad and Go store coming this month to the Arizona market of Phoenix. The new Phoenix location, opening in the brand’s headquarters city, will join 12 other stores in its respective market to satisfy the growing demand. Phoenix is projected to open October 2 at 2301 N 44th St.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Business
Tempe, AZ
Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Tempe, AZ
Business
City
Tempe, AZ
Local
Arizona Industry
KTAR.com

Empty The Shelters pet adoptions coming to Valley facilities

PHOENIX — Maricopa County and the Bissell Pet Foundations are teaming up for Empty The Shelters for pet adoptions from Oct. 1-8. The county announced in early August that the shelters had all reached maximum capacity with the West and East Valley shelters holding more than 800 pets and doubling up kennels.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Valley boys help out a homeless veteran

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Valley teenage boys decided to do something good this week for a Valley veteran. One woman named Candace overheard two boys talking in an East Valley Dollar Tree about giving some of their change and snacks to a homeless man they’d seen before coming into the store. The woman told Arizona’s Family anchor Tess Rafols on Facebook that she was delighted to hear they were willing to make a change.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cow Milk#Milk Cows#Chocolate Milk#Temperance
goodyearaz.gov

Plans for Major Development “GSQ” Announced to Create Vibrant Downtown in Goodyear

Globe Corporation and the city of Goodyear are excited to announce plans for what is shaping up to be a highly anticipated downtown area in the nation’s ninth-fastest growing city. This follows the grand opening of Goodyear Civic Square which opened its doors on August 1 thanks to a public/private partnership between the city and Globe. The project was completed on time and on budget.
GOODYEAR, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler eatery started as a hot dog cart

Richie Vaia’s journey from hot dog cart operator to successful restaurateur in Chandler includes a detour caused by a collision with a semi-truck. “I went back to Chicago, we did our last run, I turned around and came right back home and got all the way to Albuquerque in a construction zone,” Vaia said. “A semi came flying over the hill and totally wiped out all my personal belongings, all my equipment, my truck. Everything got wiped out. I was down to nothing.”
CHANDLER, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pets
azbigmedia.com

2 Arizona restaurants make Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best lists

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, today announced the next in its community-powered Travelers’ Choice Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants, which includes two Arizona restaurants. Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale is ranked No. 4 among Fine Dining Restaurants in the U.S. BirdHouse in Page ranks No. 2 for Best Quick Bites.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Flooded today, for sale soon: Here’s how to spot a waterlogged vehicle

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In the coming weeks, cars that were flooded during Hurricane Ian will begin to flood the market, even thousands of miles away in Arizona. “Conmen move these cars unfortunately to other parts of the country where maybe flood-damaged vehicles isn’t top of mind for used car shoppers,” said Carfax’s Emilie Voss.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

The Taste of Italy and Music Festival Coming in October

For wine connoisseur, pizza lovers and those craving Italian pasta, mark your calendars for an upcoming tasty festival. The Taste of Italy and Music Festival will be held next month at the Scottsdale Water Front on Camelback and Scottsdale roads, on October 15-16. The Italian Association of Arizona invites you...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man allegedly stole $137K of items from Scottsdale employer’s Amazon account

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Florence man is in trouble with the law after Scottsdale police said he used his employer’s Amazon account to buy hundreds of items worth more than $137,000. Court documents said Darius O’Neal Hickson worked for West Pharmaceuticals in Scottsdale and stole from the company between August 2020 to August 2021. The company has a corporate credit account with Amazon for business purchases.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy