It’s referred to by many names — java, cup of Joe, morning juice, magic — it’s responsible for the happiness of many early risers and its absence can (in some) even spur extreme malcontent (not speaking from experience or anything). For the 66% of coffee imbibers in the U.S., every day is coffee day. Officially, however, National Coffee Day is Sept. 29 and International Coffee Day is Oct. 1. In celebration of one of the world’s most beloved beverages, our very own Valley shops and breakfast stops are offering some special deals on any number of coffee drinks and beans — from lattes to cold brews (and more).

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO