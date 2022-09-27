Read full article on original website
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New Restaurant
Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Sometimes the simplest of ideas are the ones that make the most sense. Business owners are often looking for ways to upgrade how they service customers, but this is not always the best way to provide customers with a satisfying experience. This includes restaurant owners. While some restaurants look for ways to recreate the classic burger or deconstruct Asian cuisines, one Phoenix restaurant owner has found a way to provide locals with an easy, and affordable alternative to what other restaurants have to offer.
Gilbert animal rescue slates 2 big events
Friends for Life, a registered nonprofit, no-kill shelter in Gilbert, has two big events on the calendar for next month. From 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 1, the rescue will hold its Fall Microchip-a-thon at the Subaru Superstore, 1050 S. Gilbert Road, Chandler, while on Oct. 29, it will host its 24th annual Barktoberfest 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at its shelter at 952 W. Melody Ave., Gilbert.
6 deals for National Coffee Day in Phoenix
It’s referred to by many names — java, cup of Joe, morning juice, magic — it’s responsible for the happiness of many early risers and its absence can (in some) even spur extreme malcontent (not speaking from experience or anything). For the 66% of coffee imbibers in the U.S., every day is coffee day. Officially, however, National Coffee Day is Sept. 29 and International Coffee Day is Oct. 1. In celebration of one of the world’s most beloved beverages, our very own Valley shops and breakfast stops are offering some special deals on any number of coffee drinks and beans — from lattes to cold brews (and more).
Salad and Go to Open Store in Phoenix
Salad and Go, an emerging salad industry disruptor, announced today the opening of a new Salad and Go store coming this month to the Arizona market of Phoenix. The new Phoenix location, opening in the brand’s headquarters city, will join 12 other stores in its respective market to satisfy the growing demand. Phoenix is projected to open October 2 at 2301 N 44th St.
Empty The Shelters pet adoptions coming to Valley facilities
PHOENIX — Maricopa County and the Bissell Pet Foundations are teaming up for Empty The Shelters for pet adoptions from Oct. 1-8. The county announced in early August that the shelters had all reached maximum capacity with the West and East Valley shelters holding more than 800 pets and doubling up kennels.
Valley boys help out a homeless veteran
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Valley teenage boys decided to do something good this week for a Valley veteran. One woman named Candace overheard two boys talking in an East Valley Dollar Tree about giving some of their change and snacks to a homeless man they’d seen before coming into the store. The woman told Arizona’s Family anchor Tess Rafols on Facebook that she was delighted to hear they were willing to make a change.
Cherry Creek Lodge: A beautiful Arizona getaway on a dude ranch, along with cattle, horses and cowboys
GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - When life feels like a lot, we start to look for a place to get away. Have you ever tried visiting a dude ranch?. A few hours from Phoenix is a place called Cherry Creek Lodge in Gila County. It sits on a working cattle ranch, with trees all around, a beautiful lake, and plenty of peace and quiet.
This is why Phoenix PD added an ice cream truck to its fleet of vehicles
PHOENIX — Phoenix police showed up on the campus of one Valley school Wednesday to pass out goodwill and popsicles to the students, courtesy of their "Cool Treats One" ice cream truck. Kids in the K-8 school at Emerson School in central Phoenix were treated to free popsicles and...
Plans for Major Development “GSQ” Announced to Create Vibrant Downtown in Goodyear
Globe Corporation and the city of Goodyear are excited to announce plans for what is shaping up to be a highly anticipated downtown area in the nation’s ninth-fastest growing city. This follows the grand opening of Goodyear Civic Square which opened its doors on August 1 thanks to a public/private partnership between the city and Globe. The project was completed on time and on budget.
Convenience store employee says delivery driver scalded her
A driver is no longer working for tech giant Amazon amid allegation she used hot water to burn a convenience store worker in Phoenix. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
‘Angry Chickz’ announces grand opening date for first Arizona location
David Mkhitaryan, CEO of Angry Chickz, confirmed to ABC15 that the first Arizona location will be in Glendale and will open in early October!
Chandler eatery started as a hot dog cart
Richie Vaia’s journey from hot dog cart operator to successful restaurateur in Chandler includes a detour caused by a collision with a semi-truck. “I went back to Chicago, we did our last run, I turned around and came right back home and got all the way to Albuquerque in a construction zone,” Vaia said. “A semi came flying over the hill and totally wiped out all my personal belongings, all my equipment, my truck. Everything got wiped out. I was down to nothing.”
2 Arizona restaurants make Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best lists
Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, today announced the next in its community-powered Travelers’ Choice Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants, which includes two Arizona restaurants. Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale is ranked No. 4 among Fine Dining Restaurants in the U.S. BirdHouse in Page ranks No. 2 for Best Quick Bites.
Here's The Best Grocery Store In Arizona
LoveFOOD determined each state's best grocery store.
Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Flooded today, for sale soon: Here’s how to spot a waterlogged vehicle
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In the coming weeks, cars that were flooded during Hurricane Ian will begin to flood the market, even thousands of miles away in Arizona. “Conmen move these cars unfortunately to other parts of the country where maybe flood-damaged vehicles isn’t top of mind for used car shoppers,” said Carfax’s Emilie Voss.
8 Luxury Neighborhoods in Arizona To Consider for Retirement
Arizona is a popular place to retire thanks to its pleasant weather year-round, picturesque scenery, safe cities and relatively affordable living costs. But for those retirees who value luxury over...
'It's been a really challenging summer': Maricopa County's struggling to house surrendered pets
PHOENIX — Maricopa County's animal shelters have had more animals in their care than they have space to accommodate them in recent weeks. At the start of September, 50 temporary kennels had to be used to hold the pets in the shelter. One factor shelter staff say is contributing...
The Taste of Italy and Music Festival Coming in October
For wine connoisseur, pizza lovers and those craving Italian pasta, mark your calendars for an upcoming tasty festival. The Taste of Italy and Music Festival will be held next month at the Scottsdale Water Front on Camelback and Scottsdale roads, on October 15-16. The Italian Association of Arizona invites you...
Man allegedly stole $137K of items from Scottsdale employer’s Amazon account
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Florence man is in trouble with the law after Scottsdale police said he used his employer’s Amazon account to buy hundreds of items worth more than $137,000. Court documents said Darius O’Neal Hickson worked for West Pharmaceuticals in Scottsdale and stole from the company between August 2020 to August 2021. The company has a corporate credit account with Amazon for business purchases.
