LGBTQ+ advocacy group releases list of ‘worst’ college campuses for queer students
The number of college and university campuses in the U.S. deemed “unsafe” for LGBTQ+ students jumped to 193 in 2022, according to the nonprofit organization Campus Pride. The group on Thursday released its annual “Worst List” of American educational institutions with policies considered harmful to LGBTQ+ students.
My kids' teachers limit bathroom breaks. Turns out, these restrictive restroom-use policies are everywhere.
After their first day of school, both my kids told me they had teachers who were limiting bathroom breaks. Other parents have heard the same.
Washington Examiner
Tim Scott pushes to ban federal funds from schools with 'secretive' gender transitions
EXCLUSIVE — Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is seeking to cut off federal funds from public elementary and middle schools that do not first obtain parental consent before addressing a student by a different pronoun or name. The senator introduced the Protect Kids Act Tuesday, which would require any school...
Furious parents are describing a high school's rules as those like at a 'military boot camp'
Parents at a school in Bristol are furious over 'military boot camp' style rules that have been introduced for pupils since the start of term. Parents of pupils at Blaise High School in the city have even been protesting over the new 'regime' with many claiming they are already looking at moving their children to another school.
Former Administrator of Affluent NYC School Captured on Camera Admitting to Political Manipulation of Student Curriculum
Jennifer “Ginn” Norris, formerly of NYC's Upper West-Side Trinity School is “no longer employed” just under a month after Project Veritas published a video of her admitting to “promoting a political agenda” in the classroom.
studyfinds.org
Increasing school security leads to lower grades for kids: ‘Students feel less like students, more like suspects’
Students who feel like their school is a prison are more likely to have lower test scores and not attend college, suggests researchers from Johns Hopkins University. Their study found that an increased security presence contributes to students having a negative perception of their educational experience. Schools have beefed up...
The Problem With Kindergarten
When Ojeya Cruz Banks moved to Ohio from New Zealand several years ago, she was overwhelmed by the logistics of uprooting her life. But Cruz Banks, a Denison University professor and a single mom, who is also my neighbor and friend, was relieved to find a house next to a public elementary school. She assumed that she would be able to walk to pick up her daughter—a needed convenience given that she didn’t yet have a car. Unfortunately, when she went to register her daughter for kindergarten, she was met with an unpleasant surprise: The only available option was a half-day program that would bus students to a day-care center on the outskirts of town for the afternoon. The district did offer a limited number of full-day slots, but those had all been claimed in a lottery earlier that spring and came with a tuition cost. “I was like, ‘Cost me? What? Public school costs money here?’” she told me.
Opinion: Meet the Winners of the Catalyze Challenge, Reimagining What Education Can Be￼
The students in classrooms today are the leaders of tomorrow’s workforce, but even before the pandemic, learners didn’t feel high schools were doing enough to prepare them for long-term career choices. Only 52% of students felt high school prepared them for the world of work, and over the past two years, the pandemic has made […]
Professor finds most students can't differentiate between US and Russian Constitutions
A professor found that a vast majority of his university students were unable to tell the U.S. Constitution from the Russian constitution. Nicholas Giordano, a professor of Political Science at Suffolk Community College in New York and a Campus Reform Higher Education fellow, gives his students a citizenship exam at the beginning of a new semester.
The Pandemic Erased Two Decades of Progress in Math and Reading
A student with calculators and math texts in San Francisco, on Oct. 27, 2021. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times) National test results scheduled to be released Thursday showed in stark terms the pandemic’s devastating effects on American schoolchildren, with the performance of 9-year-olds in math and reading dropping to the levels from two decades ago.
VTDigger
Education officials need to look into school restraints
Brookside Primary School in the Harwood Unified Union School district has been averaging more than one physical restraint per day for at least the past five school years. According to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights, Harwood used physical restraints 451 times with 281 occurring at Brookside in 2017, by far the most in the state.
WMDT.com
Roundtable series provides educators tools for classroom success, highlights men of color in field
MARYLAND – Educators will now get some tools and strategies to better serve their students in the classroom. The UMES’ Men of Color in Education Program is hosting the Pedagogy From The 2 Percent virtual roundtable series that highlights the expertise of men of color in the field of education.
AOL Corp
Virginia students plan walkouts to protest Youngkin’s transgender student policies
Virginia public school students across the state plan to walk out of their classrooms on Tuesday to protest new model policies that aim to roll back certain protections for transgender students. The Virginia Department of Education this month released proposed policies to prevent transgender students from using restrooms or locker...
Cape Gazette
Cape receives nearly $150,000 for teacher education
Cape Henlopen School District elementary teachers just got a boost in their math content professional development with the award of a nearly $150,000 state grant. In September, the Delaware Department of Education announced $3.8 million was awarded to school districts as part of the state’s Reimagining Professional Learning Grants program. Nine districts received 15 grants to support professional learning that will impact 99 schools and more than 60,000 students statewide.
campussafetymagazine.com
How to Talk to Students About Gun Violence in Schools
A psychologist offers tips for both school employees and parents on how to speak with kids and teens about school gun violence. Since the 1999 Columbine High School shooting, more than 311,000 U.S. students have experienced gun violence at school. While gun violence in schools is still rare, and mass shootings even rarer, there are still at least 311,000 families who have had to speak with their children or teens about gun violence and the many complicated topics that are inextricably intertwined.
Current Publishing
Hamilton Southeastern Schools to continue offering Panorama Education Survey
Students within the Hamilton Southeastern Schools district have been offered the Panorama Education Survey twice per year since 2019. The survey helps identify emotional and social areas to address to better help students. Finding ways to improve in those areas can help academic engagement and success, according to district officials.
mississippifreepress.org
Tougaloo College Awarded $20 Million to Help Achieve Health Equity through Education
Following the graphic and widely viewed murder of George Floyd in 2020, Tougaloo College launched the Reuben V. Anderson Institute for Social Justice to engage with students about social-justice issues through theory, practice and initiatives. Students in the program research issues that personally affect them such as TANF and income-tax credit, among other topics.
This school year comes with a narrow window to turn things around
As an eighth grade teacher who spent the entire 2020-21 school year teaching remotely, I was eager to return to school in person last year. I was ready for the aspects of teaching that can’t be replicated online, like handing just the right book to a student based on an interest I’d discovered, chatting with high schoolers who dropped by to say hello (or ask for help), and seeing good things happening...
Phys.org
'There's only so far I can take them': Why teachers give up on struggling students who don't do their homework
Whenever "Gina," a fifth grader at a suburban public school on the East Coast, did her math homework, she never had to worry about whether she could get help from her mom. "I help her a lot with homework," Gina's mother, a married, mid-level manager for a health care company, explained to us during an interview for a study we did about how teachers view students who complete their homework versus those who do not.
Opinion: The “Christian Agenda” Makes Life Difficult for Teachers
It used to be that if a student was misbehaving in a classroom, the teacher could look to the parents for assistance. Those days are long gone. Today, every parent seems to think that his or her child is always right and the teacher is always wrong. If a child comes home with a failing grade, the parent is likely to go in and scream at the teacher.
