The Atlantic

The Problem With Kindergarten

When Ojeya Cruz Banks moved to Ohio from New Zealand several years ago, she was overwhelmed by the logistics of uprooting her life. But Cruz Banks, a Denison University professor and a single mom, who is also my neighbor and friend, was relieved to find a house next to a public elementary school. She assumed that she would be able to walk to pick up her daughter—a needed convenience given that she didn’t yet have a car. Unfortunately, when she went to register her daughter for kindergarten, she was met with an unpleasant surprise: The only available option was a half-day program that would bus students to a day-care center on the outskirts of town for the afternoon. The district did offer a limited number of full-day slots, but those had all been claimed in a lottery earlier that spring and came with a tuition cost. “I was like, ‘Cost me? What? Public school costs money here?’” she told me.
EDUCATION
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
The New York Times

The Pandemic Erased Two Decades of Progress in Math and Reading

A student with calculators and math texts in San Francisco, on Oct. 27, 2021. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times) National test results scheduled to be released Thursday showed in stark terms the pandemic’s devastating effects on American schoolchildren, with the performance of 9-year-olds in math and reading dropping to the levels from two decades ago.
EDUCATION
VTDigger

Education officials need to look into school restraints

Brookside Primary School in the Harwood Unified Union School district has been averaging more than one physical restraint per day for at least the past five school years. According to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights, Harwood used physical restraints 451 times with 281 occurring at Brookside in 2017, by far the most in the state.
EDUCATION
Cape Gazette

Cape receives nearly $150,000 for teacher education

Cape Henlopen School District elementary teachers just got a boost in their math content professional development with the award of a nearly $150,000 state grant. In September, the Delaware Department of Education announced $3.8 million was awarded to school districts as part of the state’s Reimagining Professional Learning Grants program. Nine districts received 15 grants to support professional learning that will impact 99 schools and more than 60,000 students statewide.
EDUCATION
campussafetymagazine.com

How to Talk to Students About Gun Violence in Schools

A psychologist offers tips for both school employees and parents on how to speak with kids and teens about school gun violence. Since the 1999 Columbine High School shooting, more than 311,000 U.S. students have experienced gun violence at school. While gun violence in schools is still rare, and mass shootings even rarer, there are still at least 311,000 families who have had to speak with their children or teens about gun violence and the many complicated topics that are inextricably intertwined.
EDUCATION
Current Publishing

Hamilton Southeastern Schools to continue offering Panorama Education Survey

Students within the Hamilton Southeastern Schools district have been offered the Panorama Education Survey twice per year since 2019. The survey helps identify emotional and social areas to address to better help students. Finding ways to improve in those areas can help academic engagement and success, according to district officials.
EDUCATION
mississippifreepress.org

Tougaloo College Awarded $20 Million to Help Achieve Health Equity through Education

Following the graphic and widely viewed murder of George Floyd in 2020, Tougaloo College launched the Reuben V. Anderson Institute for Social Justice to engage with students about social-justice issues through theory, practice and initiatives. Students in the program research issues that personally affect them such as TANF and income-tax credit, among other topics.
COLLEGES
Chalkbeat

This school year comes with a narrow window to turn things around

As an eighth grade teacher who spent the entire 2020-21 school year teaching remotely, I was eager to return to school in person last year.   I was ready for the aspects of teaching that can’t be replicated online, like handing just the right book to a student based on an interest I’d discovered, chatting with high schoolers who dropped by to say hello (or ask for help), and seeing good things happening...
EDUCATION
Phys.org

'There's only so far I can take them': Why teachers give up on struggling students who don't do their homework

Whenever "Gina," a fifth grader at a suburban public school on the East Coast, did her math homework, she never had to worry about whether she could get help from her mom. "I help her a lot with homework," Gina's mother, a married, mid-level manager for a health care company, explained to us during an interview for a study we did about how teachers view students who complete their homework versus those who do not.
EDUCATION
Walter Rhein

Opinion: The "Christian Agenda" Makes Life Difficult for Teachers

It used to be that if a student was misbehaving in a classroom, the teacher could look to the parents for assistance. Those days are long gone. Today, every parent seems to think that his or her child is always right and the teacher is always wrong. If a child comes home with a failing grade, the parent is likely to go in and scream at the teacher.

