ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

AFL Trade Period: Did your club win or bust with trades in 2021?

As we near the 2022 AFL Trade and Free Agency period, things are starting to ramp up in terms of player movement. Nearly 60 players have been linked to rival clubs so far, with the potential to top 2018's 46 confirmed deals. However, at the completion of the most recent...
SPORTS
ng-sportingnews.com

Rod Laver praises Nick Kyrgios transformation after Wimbledon final mistake

Australian tennis legend Rod Laver has expressed his relief at seeing Nick Kyrgios realise some of his potential this year. After a difficult 2021, Kyrgios has had an unforgettable 2022 to date, winning the Australian Open men's doubles title before making the singles final at Wimbledon. The 27-year-old also beat...
TENNIS
ng-sportingnews.com

Parramatta have the tools required to hurt Penrith but will they be able to use them?

Anthony Siebold has laid out what he believes is a path to victory for Parramatta over Penrith and it involves kicking early and often in order to isolate Dylan Edwards, while subsequently putting their back five under pressure coming out of yardage. “You’re trying to suffocate Penrith,” Siebold said on...
RUGBY
ng-sportingnews.com

Parramatta forward Shaun Lane fires warning shot to Nathan Cleary ahead of NRL Grand Final

Eels forward Shaun Lane has fired a warning shot to Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary, just days before the blockbuster western Sydney grand final at Accor Stadium. Parramatta advanced through to the 2022 decider with a comeback victory against the Cowboys, while the reigning champions cruised home in the second-half with a convincing win over South Sydney.
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Dangerfield
Person
Cameron Ling
Person
Stephen Silvagni
Person
Tom Harley
Person
Joel Selwood
Person
Jimmy Bartel
Person
Craig Bradley

Comments / 0

Community Policy