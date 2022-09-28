Public Meeting Notice Holmes Creek SWCD Local Working Group Meeting Contact Kaylee Pate for access to the Zoom Link. (Kaylee.pate@afcdfl.com) 103 North Oklahoma Street, Bonifay, FL …

Read full article on original website
Related
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 The Washington County government proposes to construct a 250 ft. guyed public safety communications tower located at 4390 Holmes Valley Road, Vernon, Washington County, Florida. (30 34' …
The Washington County government proposes to construct a 250 ft. guyed public safety communications tower located at 4390 Holmes Valley Road, Vernon, Washington County, Florida. (30 34' 10.74" N, 85 45' 51.12" W). Anticipated tower lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. Interested persons may review the application for this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Antenna Structure Registration (Form 854) file No. A1223477. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review with the FCC. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest , but they may be filed with a paper copy by mailing the Request to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554.
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 Notice Under Fictitious Name Law Pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name …
Notice Under Fictitious Name Law Pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of. North Florida Contractors located at 2319 HWY 179 , in the County of Holmes , in the City of Bonifay, Florida 32425...
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 IN THE COUNTY COURT OF HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO. 2022-149-CC KERSTIN KRIEGER, Plaintiff, v BRENDA P. LEACH, and others, NOTICE OF ACTION TO: Defendants Brenda P. Leach, …
KERSTIN KRIEGER, Plaintiff, v BRENDA P. LEACH, and others,. TO: Defendants Brenda P. Leach, if alive and if dead, the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, or trustees of them, deceased, or other persons or entities claiming by, through, under or against them, or any of them, and all unknown persons, if alive, and if dead, or not known to be dead or alive, their unknown spouses, heirs devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees or other persons claiming by, through, under or against the unknown persons or entities;
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: ESTATE OF LUTHER RAY BROOKS, SR., File No. 22-CP-104 Deceased. Division PROBATE NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO …
IN RE: ESTATE OF LUTHER RAY BROOKS, SR., File No. 22-CP-104 The Administration of the estate of LUTHER RAY BROOKS, SR., deceased, whose date of death was February 18, 2022, and whose social security number is XXX-XX-4966, is pending in the Circuit Court for Holmes County, Florida, Probate Division, the mailing address of which is P.O. Box 397, Bonifay, FL 32425. The estate is testate and the date of the decedent's Will is June 8, 2009. The names and addresses of the personal representative and personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED Notice Is Hereby Given COUNTY OF WASHINGTON , the holder of the following Tax certificate, has filed said certificate for a Tax Deed to be issued …
Notice Is Hereby Given COUNTY OF WASHINGTON , the holder of the following Tax certificate, has filed said certificate for a Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Parcel number, Certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 Tharp & Sons Mini Storage in Chipley, FL. will hold a sale on these units for non-payment of rent, in accordance with FL. Statue Act - 83-801-809. Tenants will have until October 1, 2022 …
Tharp & Sons Mini Storage in Chipley, FL. will hold a sale on these units for non-payment of rent, in accordance with FL. Statue Act - 83-801-809. Tenants will have until October 1, 2022 to pay in full. No checks are accepted. Customer Address (City/State) Debra Bodie Graceville, FL. Amanda...
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION Case No. 2022- PR In Re: Estate of JOHN WATSON Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of …
Case No. 2022- PR In Re: Estate of JOHN WATSON. The administration of the estate of JOHN WATSON, deceased, whose date of death. was March 31, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Washington County, FL Probate Division, the names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
washingtoncounty.news
Abbott: Workforce development is key to ending generational poverty
Florida legislators hope to break a proverbial curse hanging over families in some of the state’s most economically challenged communities by making sure the next generation is ready to enter the local workforce. Gov. Ron DeSantis proclaimed September as Workforce Development Month in Florida to recognize collaborative efforts between...
IN THIS ARTICLE
washingtoncounty.news
PUBLIC NOTICE BOOK CLOSING DEADLINE The deadline to register to vote or change your political party affiliation in order to participate in an upcoming election is 29 days before the election. …
The deadline to register to vote or change your political party affiliation in order to participate in an upcoming election is 29 days before the election. The registration deadline for 2022 is: • General Election: October 11, 2022 If you wish to register to vote or change your political party affiliation, visit RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov. If you have relocated from another Florida county to Washington County, or relocated within Washington County change your address with the Supervisor of Elections office as soon as possible.
Comments / 0