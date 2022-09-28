ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanisha Cole Speaks On New Baby With Nick Cannon

On Wednesday, September 14, Nick Cannon welcomed his ninth child into the world.He and The Price is Right model, Lanisha Cole, gave birth to a baby girl named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. The 41-year-old shocked the internet when he revealed the news via Instagram, as he confirmed children by Abby De La Rosa and Brittany Bell, but not by Lanisha-- today, the mother explained why that was.
Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole

When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
Nick Cannon welcomes his 10th child, just two weeks after his ninth: ‘Another Blessing’

Nick Cannon has just welcomed his 10th child, only two weeks after the birth of his ninth.On Friday, the 41-year-old rapper announced the arrival of his son, Rise Messiah Cannon, his third child with model Brittany Bell, on Instagram. In his post, Cannon shared a video of Bell’s “Blessingway,” an event where family members came together to celebrate her pregnancy. He also posted a photo of the pair at home with their two children, standing in front of balloons that spell out “Rise”.In the lengthy caption of his post, Cannon addressed his gratitude for God and for all the...
Soulja Boy Trades Shots With DJ Vlad On Twitter: “I Made You”

Soulja Boy and DJ Vlad went back and forth on Twitter, Tuesday. Soulja Boy and DJ Vlad went back and forth on Twitter, Tuesday night, after the “Crank That” rapper ranted about various rap bloggers during an Instagram Live session. Soulja claims that he made VladTV while Vlad argues that the site was already big before Soulja was ever interviewed.
DaniLeigh Says She Saw Texts Between B. Simone & DaBaby

The singer was accused of demanding that B. be removed from her Wild ‘n Out episode, but she thinks people are making too much of it. As people weigh in about DaBaby’s projected sales numbers for his latest project, his name is once again entangled in drama related to his ex-girlfriend, DaniLeigh. Last night (September 27), rumors surfaced about DaniLeigh’s appearance on Wild ‘n Out, and it was said that she requested cast member B. Simone to not be included in that episode’s cast. People quickly began speculating about the gossip and alleged that it may have had something to do with DaBaby.
Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child

Nick Cannon is a dad for the 10th time. The "Masked Singer" host and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third child together, a son named Rise Messiah Cannon. Cannon announced the news Sept. 30 on Instagram alongside a video showing scenes of the pair celebrating Bell's pregnancy with loved ones.
Coolio: Celebrities pay tribute to late rapper following death

Celebrities and friends of Coolio have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late rapper, after his death was announced on Wednesday evening.Kenan Thompson, who worked with Coolio on the Nickelodeon series Kenan & Kel, shared a photo of the artist on Instagram, with the caption: “Damn Homie!!! Rest in Power!!!”.Fellow rapper Ice Cube tweeted that he witnessed “first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry” while Michelle Pfeiffer said Coolio was a “gifted artist” and “nothing but gracious”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Fans Beg Nick Cannon 'Please Stop' After He Reveals 10th Baby's Unique Name

Nick Cannon is a father-of-10 — but not everybody loves his newborn son's unique name. Cannon revealed his child's controversial moniker in a series of announcements shared to his Instagram account on Friday, September 30."WELCOME RISE MESSIAH CANNON," Cannon captioned the post, adding that he was born one week prior, on Friday, September 23. BRE TIESI DEFENDS HER RELATIONSHIP WITH NICK CANNON AS ACTOR PREPARES FOR MORE CHILDREN: 'I DON'T UNDERSTAND WHY EVERYONE IS SO CONCERNED'"Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed!" he noted in a separate post. "48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking...
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby #10

On Friday, Cannon announced that he had welcomed his third child with Brittany Bell, a baby boy who they named Rise Messiah. Cannon included a video from their “BlessingWay,” writing on Instagram, “Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable."
Jhené Aiko Shares A September Bump Dump Featuring Big Sean: Photos

Looks like Sean Don will be welcoming his first child any day now. It’s been a busy year in the baby-making department for several of our favourite recording artists, including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle, as well as Big Sean and Jhené Aiko. The...
Meek Mill & Boosie Are Convinced DaBaby Is Blackballed

DaBaby’s new album is projected to sell 16K in its first week. Things just aren’t the same for DaBaby these days. The rapper’s empire fell in the summer of 2021 during his Rolling Loud performance. He decided to bring out Tory Lanez as his special guest — just before Megan Thee Stallion. Still, his homophobic comments shortly after overshadowed the Tory bit. It didn’t take long for corporate sponsors, collaborators and others to denounce the rapper.
