PUBLIC NOTICE BOOK CLOSING DEADLINE The deadline to register to vote or change your political party affiliation in order to participate in an upcoming election is 29 days before the election. …

Read full article on original website
Related
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED Notice Is Hereby Given COUNTY OF WASHINGTON , the holder of the following Tax certificate, has filed said certificate for a Tax Deed to be issued …
Notice Is Hereby Given COUNTY OF WASHINGTON , the holder of the following Tax certificate, has filed said certificate for a Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Parcel number, Certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 The Washington County government proposes to construct a 250 ft. guyed public safety communications tower located at 4390 Holmes Valley Road, Vernon, Washington County, Florida. (30 34' …
The Washington County government proposes to construct a 250 ft. guyed public safety communications tower located at 4390 Holmes Valley Road, Vernon, Washington County, Florida. (30 34' 10.74" N, 85 45' 51.12" W). Anticipated tower lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. Interested persons may review the application for this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Antenna Structure Registration (Form 854) file No. A1223477. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review with the FCC. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest , but they may be filed with a paper copy by mailing the Request to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554.
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: ESTATE OF LUTHER RAY BROOKS, SR., File No. 22-CP-104 Deceased. Division PROBATE NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO …
IN RE: ESTATE OF LUTHER RAY BROOKS, SR., File No. 22-CP-104 The Administration of the estate of LUTHER RAY BROOKS, SR., deceased, whose date of death was February 18, 2022, and whose social security number is XXX-XX-4966, is pending in the Circuit Court for Holmes County, Florida, Probate Division, the mailing address of which is P.O. Box 397, Bonifay, FL 32425. The estate is testate and the date of the decedent's Will is June 8, 2009. The names and addresses of the personal representative and personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION Case No. 2022- PR In Re: Estate of JOHN WATSON Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of …
Case No. 2022- PR In Re: Estate of JOHN WATSON. The administration of the estate of JOHN WATSON, deceased, whose date of death. was March 31, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Washington County, FL Probate Division, the names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 Notice is hereby given that The Womens Conference INC, OWNER,deriring to engage in business under the fictitious name of The Rooted Sisterhood located at 1378 Railroad Ave, Chipley, …
Notice is hereby given that The Womens Conference INC, OWNER,deriring to engage in business under the fictitious name of The Rooted Sisterhood located at 1378 Railroad Ave, Chipley, Florida 32428 intends to register the said name in Washington County with the Division of Corporations, Florida Department of State, pursuant to section 865.09 of the Florida Statutes.
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 Notice Under Fictitious Name Law Pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name …
Notice Under Fictitious Name Law Pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of. North Florida Contractors located at 2319 HWY 179 , in the County of Holmes , in the City of Bonifay, Florida 32425...
Critics see opportunity to oust Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall after May election debacle
Critics of beleaguered Clackamas County elections chief Sherry Hall hope this is the year voters oust her. Hall’s office has been at the center of a series of mishaps since voters first elected her as county clerk in 2002, from an invalidated local election to a state vote-tampering investigation to a well-publicized ballot fiasco that delayed primary results for 10 days this May.
washingtoncounty.news
Public Meeting Notice Orange Hill/Bay SWCD Local Working Group Meeting Contact Kaylee Pate for access to the Zoom Link. (Kaylee.pate@afcdfl.com) 1424 Jackson Avenue, Chipley, FL …
Contact Kaylee Pate for access to the Zoom Link. (Kaylee.pate@afcdfl.com) +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC) +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) +1 646 558 8656 US (New York) +1 720 707 2699 US (Denver) +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) +1 386...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Portland voters strongly favor ballot measure to reshape city government, poll finds
Nearly two-thirds of likely Portland voters say they’ll back a contested ballot measure this fall to radically reshape the city’s form of government and election system, according to a new poll commissioned by the metro area’s most influential business organization and several industry groups. Sixty-three percent of...
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 IN THE COUNTY COURT OF HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO. 2022-149-CC KERSTIN KRIEGER, Plaintiff, v BRENDA P. LEACH, and others, NOTICE OF ACTION TO: Defendants Brenda P. Leach, …
KERSTIN KRIEGER, Plaintiff, v BRENDA P. LEACH, and others,. TO: Defendants Brenda P. Leach, if alive and if dead, the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, or trustees of them, deceased, or other persons or entities claiming by, through, under or against them, or any of them, and all unknown persons, if alive, and if dead, or not known to be dead or alive, their unknown spouses, heirs devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees or other persons claiming by, through, under or against the unknown persons or entities;
Happy Valley resident: Respect security services, not their culture
Brian Fitzgerald: 5th Congressional District voters should support Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner.In a recent front-page New York Times article, Oregon' s 5th Congressional District is featured. The article, "As Republicans intensify focus on crime, Democrats push back," states that "a Republican campaign ad juxtaposes video of Jamie McLeod-Skinner ... protesting with footage of rioters and looters. Ms. McLeod — Skinner, an ominous-sounding narrator warns, is 'one of them.'" While Mcleod-Skinner's opponent isn't named in the article, let me break the news: It's Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who calls herself America First, a disgusting appellation of nativists who worship the flag, not...
Opinion: Clackamas voters will bring Roe rage to ballot box
Planned Parenthood PAC: Elect leaders like Mark Meek who are unapologetic supporters of reproductive freedom.As we mark three months since the Supreme Court eliminated the federal constitutional right to abortion, Planned Parenthood PAC of Oregon is mobilizing voters who want to elect leaders who are unapologetic supporters of reproductive freedom. We believe no one is free unless they control their bodies, lives and futures. That is why we're doing everything in our power to ensure that voters understand the importance of the midterms and elect champions for sexual and reproductive health at every level of government, including Tina Kotek for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clayconews.com
MULTNOMAH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE (MCSO) IN OREGON SEEKS FEEDBACK ON PROPOSED POLICY
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that MCSO takes seriously its responsibility to engage community stakeholders about the services the agency provides. Policy and procedure serve as the foundation for all MCSO law enforcement operations, correctional operations, and business services. Policy provides members with...
washingtoncounty.news
Abbott: Workforce development is key to ending generational poverty
Florida legislators hope to break a proverbial curse hanging over families in some of the state’s most economically challenged communities by making sure the next generation is ready to enter the local workforce. Gov. Ron DeSantis proclaimed September as Workforce Development Month in Florida to recognize collaborative efforts between...
focushillsboro.com
Mike Erickson Tough Congressional Candidate From Oregon, Was Handcuffed In 2016 Over Dui Allegations
Republican congressional candidate Mike Erickson brags about his support for law enforcement in advertisements and political mailings, and he swears to oppose any legislation that is “soft on crime.”. He asserts that Andrea Salinas, his Democratic rival in Oregon’s newly created 6th Congressional District, intends to make it more...
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 Tharp & Sons Mini Storage in Chipley, FL. will hold a sale on these units for non-payment of rent, in accordance with FL. Statue Act - 83-801-809. Tenants will have until October 1, 2022 …
Tharp & Sons Mini Storage in Chipley, FL. will hold a sale on these units for non-payment of rent, in accordance with FL. Statue Act - 83-801-809. Tenants will have until October 1, 2022 to pay in full. No checks are accepted. Customer Address (City/State) Debra Bodie Graceville, FL. Amanda...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Portland Freedom Fund Forced to Shut Down, Hurricane Ian Slams Into Florida, and Apparently It's Entitled Crybaby Season
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Breaking news: I...
wa.gov
Inslee issues emergency order for the Lieser Road overpass
Gov. Jay Inslee today declared an emergency in Clark County due to damage that occurred on July 7, 2022 to the Lieser Road overpass. The damage was caused when a vehicle with an over-height load struck the overpass where it crosses State Route 14. The estimated cost to repair the...
KXL
Portland, Oregon Come For The Homeless, Stay For The Business Killing Crime
The crime train wreck that Portlandia has become grows worse every day. Bad decisions by the Mayor, City Council and DA have us on a course to a new and even higher homicide rate this year. Lame duck Governor Kate Brown releases thousands of convicted criminals back to the community.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Oregon Hospitals Sue the State, Search for Oakland Gunman Continues, and the Latest on Hurricane Ian
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Ahhh, wasn’t that...
Comments / 0