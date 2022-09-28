W00000000 Notice Under Fictitious Name Law Pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name …

Read full article on original website
Legals – September 29, 2022
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR JACKSON COUNTY, FLORIDA. JEANIE GRIFFIN, ET.AL., Defendants. TO: CECIL J. GRIFFIN, JR. CECIL J. GRIFFIN, deceased, his unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees, judgment creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against him; the unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees and judgment creditors of defendant, deceased, and all other parties claiming by, through under or against defendant; and all unknown natural persons, if alive, and if dead or not known to be dead or alive, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and judgment creditors, or other parties claiming by, through, under or against those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees, or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any corporation or other legal entity named as a defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described defendants or parties claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in this complaint.
IN RE: ESTATE OF LUTHER RAY BROOKS, SR., File No. 22-CP-104 The Administration of the estate of LUTHER RAY BROOKS, SR., deceased, whose date of death was February 18, 2022, and whose social security number is XXX-XX-4966, is pending in the Circuit Court for Holmes County, Florida, Probate Division, the mailing address of which is P.O. Box 397, Bonifay, FL 32425. The estate is testate and the date of the decedent's Will is June 8, 2009. The names and addresses of the personal representative and personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
KERSTIN KRIEGER, Plaintiff, v BRENDA P. LEACH, and others,. TO: Defendants Brenda P. Leach, if alive and if dead, the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, or trustees of them, deceased, or other persons or entities claiming by, through, under or against them, or any of them, and all unknown persons, if alive, and if dead, or not known to be dead or alive, their unknown spouses, heirs devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees or other persons claiming by, through, under or against the unknown persons or entities;
Notice is hereby given that The Womens Conference INC, OWNER,deriring to engage in business under the fictitious name of The Rooted Sisterhood located at 1378 Railroad Ave, Chipley, Florida 32428 intends to register the said name in Washington County with the Division of Corporations, Florida Department of State, pursuant to section 865.09 of the Florida Statutes.
Gov. Lee signs executive order speeding relief to Hurricane Ian victims in Florida
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order Thursday waiving certain vehicle restrictions in order to provide aid to hurricane Ian victims in Florida. The order suspends travel requirements for vehicles assisting in or carrying supplies to assist in providing aid to those affected by the...
Appeal Rejected For Death Row Inmate In Murder Of FSU Student
The state Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an appeal by a Death Row inmate convicted in the 2010 murder of a Florida State University graduate student whose body was found in St. Johns County. Justices unanimously ruled against Quentin Marcus Truehill, one of three men
Florida gas tax break, new laws set to take effect
- Prices at the pump for Florida motorists should go down Saturday as part of a temporary gas-tax break, as 27 new laws kick in this weekend. The new laws include measures aimed at preventing protests outside people's homes and cracking down on "street takeovers" where vehicles do stunts such as "wheelies" and "doughnuts."
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. _________________________________________________________________. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Shalene Grover, Esq., Attorney for Petitioner, whose address is 2872 Madison Street, Marianna, FL 32448 on or before November 4, 2022, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at Holmes County Clerk of Court, 201 N Oklahoma St Ste 205, Bonifay, FL 32425. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.
Shark Swims Through Flooded Florida Neighborhood as Hurricane Ian Thrashes the State
As Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on the state of Florida, many residents who hunkered down are capturing some harrowing scenes. One scene out of Florida is a result of the strong storm surge, as a shark has been spotted swimming through a Fort Meyers neighborhood. As many Florida residents evacuated...
Case No. 2022- PR In Re: Estate of JOHN WATSON. The administration of the estate of JOHN WATSON, deceased, whose date of death. was March 31, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Washington County, FL Probate Division, the names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
Notice Is Hereby Given COUNTY OF WASHINGTON , the holder of the following Tax certificate, has filed said certificate for a Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Parcel number, Certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Gov. DeSantis acknowledges flood claim concern as Ian cuts path across Florida
'There’s obviously going to be some folks that are going to be in need of support and relief and we’re obviously going to work as best we can.'. Some Florida residents in Hurricane Ian’s path could face a total loss of their home without insurance coverage to replace it if they don’t have flood insurance. It’s too early to say how many, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, but he admitted it could be an issue after the storm clears.
Fight swirls over ‘Rebuild Florida’ name
TALLAHASSEE — In 2018, after Hurricane Irma left a massive swath of damage and shortly before Hurricane Michael pounded the Panhandle, state officials launched a program called “Rebuild Florida” to help repair homes and bolster communities. But four years later, a Central Florida contractor, Rebuild Florida LLC,...
Public Meeting Notice Orange Hill/Bay SWCD Local Working Group Meeting Contact Kaylee Pate for access to the Zoom Link. (Kaylee.pate@afcdfl.com) 1424 Jackson Avenue, Chipley, FL …
Contact Kaylee Pate for access to the Zoom Link. (Kaylee.pate@afcdfl.com) +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC) +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) +1 646 558 8656 US (New York) +1 720 707 2699 US (Denver) +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) +1 386...
FEMA brings supplies, including water and meals, to Ala. to support Hurricane Ian response
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - FEMA crews brought supplies to Alabama in support of Hurricane Ian response in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to bring life-threating storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the panhandle by the middle of the week. On Sept. 24,...
Ian help, death notebooks, deceased beneficiary: Down in Alabama
Alabamians activated in the wake of a monster storm. A man who kept his late father around a bit longer -- in a financial sense. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
How to help communities impacted by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane made landfall in southwest Florida as a strong category 4 hurricane on Wednesday afterneen, carving a path through the state and leaving behind devastating flooding and damages. Search and rescue efforts are underway in impacted communities. At a press conference on Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that recovery...
Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama gearing up to help Florida with ‘unprecedented’ Hurricane Ian
Alabama is gearing up to help the state of Florida with the damages expected from Hurricane Ian and to assist evacuees forced from their homes by the storm, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced today. The storm had strengthened and was expected to be a powerful Category 4 hurricane as...
Abbott: Workforce development is key to ending generational poverty
Florida legislators hope to break a proverbial curse hanging over families in some of the state’s most economically challenged communities by making sure the next generation is ready to enter the local workforce. Gov. Ron DeSantis proclaimed September as Workforce Development Month in Florida to recognize collaborative efforts between...
Hurricane Ian conditions raise Panhandle wildfire threat
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panhandle safety officials have shifted their focus form Hurricane Ian to an increased wildfire threat. Bay County Chief of Fire and Emergency Services, Brad Monroe, said the current conditions are similar to that of the Chipola Complex Fire. The focus quick shifted from one threat to another. “So we’ve switched […]
