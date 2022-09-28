W00000000 Tharp & Sons Mini Storage in Chipley, FL. will hold a sale on these units for non-payment of rent, in accordance with FL. Statue Act - 83-801-809. Tenants will have until October 1, 2022 …

Read full article on original website
jacksoncountytimes.net
Legals – September 29, 2022
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR JACKSON COUNTY, FLORIDA. JEANIE GRIFFIN, ET.AL., Defendants. TO: CECIL J. GRIFFIN, JR. CECIL J. GRIFFIN, deceased, his unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees, judgment creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against him; the unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees and judgment creditors of defendant, deceased, and all other parties claiming by, through under or against defendant; and all unknown natural persons, if alive, and if dead or not known to be dead or alive, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and judgment creditors, or other parties claiming by, through, under or against those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees, or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any corporation or other legal entity named as a defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described defendants or parties claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in this complaint.
hotelnewsresource.com
RADCO Acquires Three Hotels in Panama City Beach, FL
The RADCO Companies (RADCO) has acquired three new hotels in the Gulf of Mexico resort community of Panama City Beach, FL. The properties add 281 new Marriott and Hilton rooms to RADCO's fast-growing Hospitality Division. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed. The properties include a Home2 Suites, adjacent...
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 Notice is hereby given that The Womens Conference INC, OWNER,deriring to engage in business under the fictitious name of The Rooted Sisterhood located at 1378 Railroad Ave, Chipley, …
Notice is hereby given that The Womens Conference INC, OWNER,deriring to engage in business under the fictitious name of The Rooted Sisterhood located at 1378 Railroad Ave, Chipley, Florida 32428 intends to register the said name in Washington County with the Division of Corporations, Florida Department of State, pursuant to section 865.09 of the Florida Statutes.
washingtoncounty.news
Public Meeting Notice Orange Hill/Bay SWCD Local Working Group Meeting Contact Kaylee Pate for access to the Zoom Link. (Kaylee.pate@afcdfl.com) 1424 Jackson Avenue, Chipley, FL …
Contact Kaylee Pate for access to the Zoom Link. (Kaylee.pate@afcdfl.com) +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC) +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) +1 646 558 8656 US (New York) +1 720 707 2699 US (Denver) +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) +1 386...
Development firm brings major businesses to Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re a fan of brands like Aldi, Slim Chickens and Chicken Salad Chick, read on. More brands like these may be on their way to the Bay County area and it’s all thanks to an economic Development firm called Nextsite. The company utilizes specialized technology to perform market analysis, connecting […]
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 Notice Under Fictitious Name Law Pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name …
Notice Under Fictitious Name Law Pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of. North Florida Contractors located at 2319 HWY 179 , in the County of Holmes , in the City of Bonifay, Florida 32425...
WJHG-TV
Panama City tourists could pay a steeper hotel bill
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners took the first step to amend the Business License Tax to include short-term rentals. They did an initial reading of the amendment Tuesday. It imposes a merchant fee, or 1% tax, on those who stay at short-term rentals and hotels in the...
wtvy.com
Military healthcare network cuts thousand of pharmacies
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ken Klein spent 10 years on active military duty, another 10 in the reserves, and followed that with his distinguished stint in civil service. He has dedicated most of his 78 years to the U.S. government, but now wonders if his government is as loyal to him.
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: ESTATE OF LUTHER RAY BROOKS, SR., File No. 22-CP-104 Deceased. Division PROBATE NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO …
IN RE: ESTATE OF LUTHER RAY BROOKS, SR., File No. 22-CP-104 The Administration of the estate of LUTHER RAY BROOKS, SR., deceased, whose date of death was February 18, 2022, and whose social security number is XXX-XX-4966, is pending in the Circuit Court for Holmes County, Florida, Probate Division, the mailing address of which is P.O. Box 397, Bonifay, FL 32425. The estate is testate and the date of the decedent's Will is June 8, 2009. The names and addresses of the personal representative and personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
WJHG-TV
Panama City boaters will have an additional launching spot
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners are setting their sights high for the boating community. They approved of a construction company to build a state-of-the-art boat launch from scratch. The project is called the Snug Harbor Boat Launch Facility. It’s located at the corner of Maple Avenue in...
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 The Washington County government proposes to construct a 250 ft. guyed public safety communications tower located at 4390 Holmes Valley Road, Vernon, Washington County, Florida. (30 34' …
The Washington County government proposes to construct a 250 ft. guyed public safety communications tower located at 4390 Holmes Valley Road, Vernon, Washington County, Florida. (30 34' 10.74" N, 85 45' 51.12" W). Anticipated tower lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. Interested persons may review the application for this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Antenna Structure Registration (Form 854) file No. A1223477. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review with the FCC. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest , but they may be filed with a paper copy by mailing the Request to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554.
mypanhandle.com
Bay County home engulfed in flames
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — At 2:10 Thursday afternoon, Bay County Emergency Officials were called to a home on fire. The home was located on Raccoon Rd., which turns off of Skunk Valley Rd. off of Hwy 77. Upon arrival, the double-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames. At...
RV parks fill up with Hurricane Ian evacuees
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Forecasters believe Hurricane Ian will be a major hurricane when it makes landfall somewhere between Tampa and Ft. Myers. Many of those residents have decided not to stick around and some will wind up in the Panhandle. Phones at a Marianna R-V park are ringing off the hook. Florida Caverns RV […]
Local fire/EMS minimum wage increased to $15 an hour
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Jackson County Fire Rescue employees woke up with substantially bigger paychecks Wednesday morning. Jackson County commissioners were notified by the state a couple of weeks ago that Jackson County Fire Rescue direct care employees must be paid $15/hr by October 1. With such short notice, commissioners weren’t able to account […]
wdhn.com
Ross Clark Cir. construction update
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—MidSouth Construction will continue construction efforts toward the construction of the new northbound service road and the installation of new storm drainpipes along the East side of Ross Clark Circle between Montgomery Highway and McDonald’s. Each business impacted by the construction will have continuous driveway access...
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 IN THE COUNTY COURT OF HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO. 2022-149-CC KERSTIN KRIEGER, Plaintiff, v BRENDA P. LEACH, and others, NOTICE OF ACTION TO: Defendants Brenda P. Leach, …
KERSTIN KRIEGER, Plaintiff, v BRENDA P. LEACH, and others,. TO: Defendants Brenda P. Leach, if alive and if dead, the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, or trustees of them, deceased, or other persons or entities claiming by, through, under or against them, or any of them, and all unknown persons, if alive, and if dead, or not known to be dead or alive, their unknown spouses, heirs devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees or other persons claiming by, through, under or against the unknown persons or entities;
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DWIGHT BIRGE, Deceased. Case No.: …
Case No.: 22-102-CP The administration of the Estate of Dwight Birge, deceased, whose date of death was August 30, 2022, Case Number 22-102-CP, is pending in the Circuit Court for Washington County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is the Washington County Clerk, 1293 W. Jackson Ave #100, Chipley, FL 32428. The names and addresses of the Petitioner and the Petitioner's attorney are set forth below.
washingtoncounty.news
W00000000 Notice of Action IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: WILLIAM LUKE WILLIAMS, SR., CASE NO: …
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. _________________________________________________________________. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Shalene Grover, Esq., Attorney for Petitioner, whose address is 2872 Madison Street, Marianna, FL 32448 on or before November 4, 2022, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at Holmes County Clerk of Court, 201 N Oklahoma St Ste 205, Bonifay, FL 32425. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.
wtvy.com
Houston County gives $1 million to downtown project
Protestors are demanding reform from Alabama's prison system. Boll Weevil Soap Company receives Gold Retailer Award. The Boll Weevil Soap Company is one of Alabama’s small businesses of the year. 15,000 pharmacies cut from military healthcare network. Updated: 7 hours ago. Active military and veterans are furious that government...
Walton Co. Animal Services make changes to ordinance
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Animal Services is instituting some updates to the Animal Control Ordinance. Commissioners approved the changes this week. Their goal is to reduce overcrowding and illness in the shelter. There are two major changes to the Walton County Animal Control Ordinance. “A 3-day stray hold, so having said that […]
