Public Meeting Notice Orange Hill/Bay SWCD Local Working Group Meeting Contact Kaylee Pate for access to the Zoom Link. (Kaylee.pate@afcdfl.com) 1424 Jackson Avenue, Chipley, FL …

Legals – September 29, 2022
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR JACKSON COUNTY, FLORIDA. JEANIE GRIFFIN, ET.AL., Defendants. TO: CECIL J. GRIFFIN, JR. CECIL J. GRIFFIN, deceased, his unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees, judgment creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against him; the unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees and judgment creditors of defendant, deceased, and all other parties claiming by, through under or against defendant; and all unknown natural persons, if alive, and if dead or not known to be dead or alive, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and judgment creditors, or other parties claiming by, through, under or against those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees, or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any corporation or other legal entity named as a defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described defendants or parties claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in this complaint.
washingtoncounty.news
Notice is hereby given that The Womens Conference INC, OWNER,deriring to engage in business under the fictitious name of The Rooted Sisterhood located at 1378 Railroad Ave, Chipley, Florida 32428 intends to register the said name in Washington County with the Division of Corporations, Florida Department of State, pursuant to section 865.09 of the Florida Statutes.
washingtoncounty.news
The Washington County government proposes to construct a 250 ft. guyed public safety communications tower located at 4390 Holmes Valley Road, Vernon, Washington County, Florida. (30 34' 10.74" N, 85 45' 51.12" W). Anticipated tower lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. Interested persons may review the application for this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Antenna Structure Registration (Form 854) file No. A1223477. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review with the FCC. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest , but they may be filed with a paper copy by mailing the Request to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554.
washingtoncounty.news
Notice Under Fictitious Name Law Pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of. North Florida Contractors located at 2319 HWY 179 , in the County of Holmes , in the City of Bonifay, Florida 32425...
washingtoncounty.news
KERSTIN KRIEGER, Plaintiff, v BRENDA P. LEACH, and others,. TO: Defendants Brenda P. Leach, if alive and if dead, the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, or trustees of them, deceased, or other persons or entities claiming by, through, under or against them, or any of them, and all unknown persons, if alive, and if dead, or not known to be dead or alive, their unknown spouses, heirs devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees or other persons claiming by, through, under or against the unknown persons or entities;
washingtoncounty.news
Tharp & Sons Mini Storage in Chipley, FL. will hold a sale on these units for non-payment of rent, in accordance with FL. Statue Act - 83-801-809. Tenants will have until October 1, 2022 to pay in full. No checks are accepted. Customer Address (City/State) Debra Bodie Graceville, FL. Amanda...
washingtoncounty.news
IN RE: ESTATE OF LUTHER RAY BROOKS, SR., File No. 22-CP-104 The Administration of the estate of LUTHER RAY BROOKS, SR., deceased, whose date of death was February 18, 2022, and whose social security number is XXX-XX-4966, is pending in the Circuit Court for Holmes County, Florida, Probate Division, the mailing address of which is P.O. Box 397, Bonifay, FL 32425. The estate is testate and the date of the decedent's Will is June 8, 2009. The names and addresses of the personal representative and personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
Hurricane Ian conditions raise Panhandle wildfire threat
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panhandle safety officials have shifted their focus form Hurricane Ian to an increased wildfire threat. Bay County Chief of Fire and Emergency Services, Brad Monroe, said the current conditions are similar to that of the Chipola Complex Fire. The focus quick shifted from one threat to another. “So we’ve switched […]
washingtoncounty.news
Notice Is Hereby Given COUNTY OF WASHINGTON , the holder of the following Tax certificate, has filed said certificate for a Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Parcel number, Certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
washingtoncounty.news
Abbott: Workforce development is key to ending generational poverty
Florida legislators hope to break a proverbial curse hanging over families in some of the state’s most economically challenged communities by making sure the next generation is ready to enter the local workforce. Gov. Ron DeSantis proclaimed September as Workforce Development Month in Florida to recognize collaborative efforts between...
Development firm brings major businesses to Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re a fan of brands like Aldi, Slim Chickens and Chicken Salad Chick, read on. More brands like these may be on their way to the Bay County area and it’s all thanks to an economic Development firm called Nextsite. The company utilizes specialized technology to perform market analysis, connecting […]
washingtoncounty.news
Case No. 2022- PR In Re: Estate of JOHN WATSON. The administration of the estate of JOHN WATSON, deceased, whose date of death. was March 31, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Washington County, FL Probate Division, the names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
hotelnewsresource.com
RADCO Acquires Three Hotels in Panama City Beach, FL
The RADCO Companies (RADCO) has acquired three new hotels in the Gulf of Mexico resort community of Panama City Beach, FL. The properties add 281 new Marriott and Hilton rooms to RADCO's fast-growing Hospitality Division. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed. The properties include a Home2 Suites, adjacent...
How Hurricane Ian is affecting Bay County’s waterways
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle was spared from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some local effects. Some of the local bays are experiencing what is known as “reverse surge”. “Because this storm was as far-reaching as it was, the eyewall was almost 35 miles wide at […]
What Hurricane Michael taught local leaders about FEMA
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — As local leaders know all too well, the residents in South Florida will soon begin the long recovery process. There are things South Florida officials can do to help them through that process. The biggest struggle many Panhandle city and county leaders faced after Hurricane Michael was, and still is cooperation […]
washingtoncounty.news
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. _________________________________________________________________. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Shalene Grover, Esq., Attorney for Petitioner, whose address is 2872 Madison Street, Marianna, FL 32448 on or before November 4, 2022, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at Holmes County Clerk of Court, 201 N Oklahoma St Ste 205, Bonifay, FL 32425. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.
wtvy.com
EMA: Hurricane evacuees likely to pack Dothan hotels
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan hotels are expected to fill up as Floridians flee the anticipated wrath of Hurricane Ian. “Our biggest concern here in the Dothan and Houston County area is that we’ll have a (large) influx of people,” Houston County Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Judah said on Monday.
Some hurricane watchers measure the storm with the Waffle House Index
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over the last several days, Waffle House, the restaurant famous for breakfast and always being open, has become a hot topic on social media. Most versions of the reference go like this: “I’ll know Hurricane Ian will be an issue if The Waffle House closes.” Waffle House officials caution that […]
Local fire/EMS minimum wage increased to $15 an hour
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Jackson County Fire Rescue employees woke up with substantially bigger paychecks Wednesday morning. Jackson County commissioners were notified by the state a couple of weeks ago that Jackson County Fire Rescue direct care employees must be paid $15/hr by October 1. With such short notice, commissioners weren’t able to account […]
wdhn.com
Enterprise leaders urge citizens to prepare for hurricane
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)—Mayor William E. Cooper and other City of Enterprise leaders are urging the residents of Enterprise and Coffee County to be prepared for potential severe weather when hurricane Ian makes landfall. While it’s too early to know where or when Hurricane Ian will make landfall, Cooper is...
Comments / 0