High School

KNOE TV8

Aaron’s Aces: Trey Holly and Demardrick Blunt

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish running back Trey Holly is the new all-time leading rusher in Louisiana after his 250 yard and 4 touchdown performance against Bastrop, earning his 4th Aaron’s Ace honor. Over in Monroe, Carroll dual threat quarterback, Demardrick Blunt lead the Bulldogs to a huge 34-20 win over the defending 3A champs. Blunt put up 204 total yards and reached pay dirt 3 times.
MONROE, LA
247Sports

Auburn starting safety, Louisiana native could return against LSU

Auburn could have a starting defensive back — and Louisiana native — return to its ranks against a talented LSU receiving corps this weekend. Safety Donovan Kaufman is "day-to-day" after missing last Saturday's SEC-opening win over Missouri with a minor injury, Bryan Harsin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Under The Radar NWLA

Volleyball World - Week 4

Week 4 is already upon us for the volleyball season. District has started and getting close to playoffs. Calvary and Loyola headed down south to Baton Rouge and competed in the Rumble In The Jungle tournament. The Lady Cavaliers finished third with a 3-1 record. North Caddo had a great week with wins over Evangel and Mansfield. Mansfield finally got to kick off their season last Monday.
MANSFIELD, LA

