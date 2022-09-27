Read full article on original website
Denham Springs homecoming game moves to Walker High football field
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs homecoming game against St. Amant will be played at Walker High, school officials announced on Thursday, Sept. 29. Homecoming for the Yellowjackets is Friday, Oct. 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. All of the homecoming activities will also be held at...
SBLive Louisiana Top 25 football rankings: Destrehan becomes the newest No. 1 squad
By Channing Ewing Destrehan photo courtesy of the St. Charles Parish Public Schools Facebook page For the second straight week, there will be a new No. 1 team atop the SBLive Louisiana Top 25 high school football rankings. Last week's No. 1 team, Edna Karr, actually won its game, beating St. ...
KNOE TV8
Aaron’s Aces: Trey Holly and Demardrick Blunt
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish running back Trey Holly is the new all-time leading rusher in Louisiana after his 250 yard and 4 touchdown performance against Bastrop, earning his 4th Aaron’s Ace honor. Over in Monroe, Carroll dual threat quarterback, Demardrick Blunt lead the Bulldogs to a huge 34-20 win over the defending 3A champs. Blunt put up 204 total yards and reached pay dirt 3 times.
LSU continues to impress 2024 4-star EDGE Kolaj Cobbins
2024 Destrehan (La.) EDGE Kolaj Cobbins is one of the top priorities for LSU in the next cycle and he was back in Baton Rouge. Where does LSU stand for him?
247Sports
Auburn starting safety, Louisiana native could return against LSU
Auburn could have a starting defensive back — and Louisiana native — return to its ranks against a talented LSU receiving corps this weekend. Safety Donovan Kaufman is "day-to-day" after missing last Saturday's SEC-opening win over Missouri with a minor injury, Bryan Harsin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference.
Volleyball World - Week 4
Week 4 is already upon us for the volleyball season. District has started and getting close to playoffs. Calvary and Loyola headed down south to Baton Rouge and competed in the Rumble In The Jungle tournament. The Lady Cavaliers finished third with a 3-1 record. North Caddo had a great week with wins over Evangel and Mansfield. Mansfield finally got to kick off their season last Monday.
