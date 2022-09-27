Week 4 is already upon us for the volleyball season. District has started and getting close to playoffs. Calvary and Loyola headed down south to Baton Rouge and competed in the Rumble In The Jungle tournament. The Lady Cavaliers finished third with a 3-1 record. North Caddo had a great week with wins over Evangel and Mansfield. Mansfield finally got to kick off their season last Monday.

MANSFIELD, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO