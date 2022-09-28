Read full article on original website
UW Foster School of Business opens Founders Hall
In a festive ceremony with performances by the Husky Marching Band, Dubs, and representation from the Tulalip Tribes, UW Foster School of Business officially unveiled Founders Hall to the public on Sept. 27 in time for classes to start the following day. The building, which marks the end of a...
‘They are marketing a product and they are making money’
Content warning: This article contains reference to sexual assault. As fall quarter kicks off, at-home sexual assault exam kits are quickly making their way into the University of Washington through partnerships with individual Greek houses. While these kits have been presented to a wider portion of the UW Greek community...
Washington volleyball falls to Stanford in four sets
Friday night did not quite go as planned for the No. 17 Washington volleyball team, as it stood face-to-face with one of its most formidable opponents yet. Ninth-ranked Stanford was able to put UW away, 3-1, as the Huskies could not match the power the Cardinal produced at the net.
Washington women’s soccer overcomes late-game equalizer in wild conference win
Despite failing to score in the first game of conference play, the Washington women’s soccer team rejuvenated its scoring spirit on Thursday night, tallying three goals to secure the win versus Utah. As UW students flooded back to campus during the first week of the new quarter, Husky Soccer...
What they say: Talking UCLA football with the Daily Bruin
The No. 15 Washington football team is 4-0, and enters its first road game of the season with a wave of momentum. Ahead of Friday night’s matchup with UCLA at the Rose Bowl, The Daily sat down with two sports staffers of The Daily Bruin: sports editor Sam Settleman, and senior staff writer Jon Christon.
Washington struggles in challenging conditions at Inverness Intercollegiate
Golf is a never-ending journey of highs and lows. Joshua Koo can certainly attest to that. The freshman entered the Inverness Intercollegiate in Toledo, Ohio looking to finish with his first round below par in his short collegiate career. It would certainly be difficult in the blustery conditions on Monday...
UW opens conference competition with 2-0 win over SDSU
The No. 2 Washington men’s soccer team won its first Pac-12 match of the season in a commanding 2-0 victory over San Diego State, securing all of the first three points possible to start the trek for conference championship glory. The Huskies (8-0-1, 1-0 Pac-12) found their breakthrough in...
Huskies fall off cloud nine with 40-32 loss
PASADENA, CA – Last week, when asked how the Huskies would respond if they were to face an early deficit, junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. answered in his typical even-keeled fashion. “Keep a 1-0 mindset,” Penix Jr. said. “We don’t really look at the scoreboard, and to be honest,...
