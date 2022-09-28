Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Victim and suspect tell opposite stories in Yakima shooting
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 9 p.m. A 42-year-old man was shot multiple times on Garfield Avenue, according to Yakima Police Department Captain Shawn Boyle. He was shot at least three times but is now in the hospital in stable condition. His son called 9-1-1 at 8:30 p.m. Boyle said police...
Police thank citizens for stopping assault
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A man was arrested for second degree assault and felony order violation after reportedly beating a woman on September 28 around W Van Giesen Street and Crown Drive. Officers with the West Richland Police Department were reportedly called to the assault as it was in-progress....
Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
Two people in hospital after Yakima house fire
YAKIMA, Wash. - Two people are in the hospital after a house fire in Yakima. One man suffered burn injuries and a woman was transported with smoke inhalation. The fire was on the 500 block of N 22nd Avenue around 2:45 p.m., according to the Yakima Fire Department. The fire...
BCSO K9 team finds gun near Hampton Inn in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- Shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, September, 26, Richland Police responded to a subject in crisis call at the Richland Community Center. According to the RPD, officers contacted an individual who told them they had hidden a gun in the bushes near the Hampton Inn. The Benton County...
Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported...
Dog dies in Naches fire
NACHES, Wash.- The Naches Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a structure fire on S. Naches Road around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September, 27. Fire crews arrived within minutes to find a fully enflamed structure. Surrounding fire and rescue agencies assisted in fighting the fire, including Nile-Cliffdell Fire and Rescue, and the Selah Fire Department.
Yakima County Sheriff's Office Redaction Position Still Not Filled
YAKIMA, WA - So far the Yakima County Sheriff's Office is loving its new body cameras on deputies except for one thing they are having trouble filling the redaction video position for public disclosure requests. Casey Schilperoort the Public Information Officer for YCSO told me many people who have applied...
Suspicious semi fire burns 1/4 acre off Coffin Rd
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton County Fire District crews responded to reports of a semi truck on fire around 11:17 p.m. Tuesday. According to Captain Ron Fryer with Benton County Fire District No. 1, crews used a farm access road off of Coffin Road to reach the semi truck. When fire crews...
BOCC plans helicopter airlift to remove nine tons of debris from the Yakima and Naches rivers
YAKIMA, WASH. - The Board of Yakima County Commissioners (BOCC) says a helicopter airlift will remove over nine tons of debris along the Yakima and Naches rivers starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 5. BOCC says the debris includes human waste, garbage and syringes. It’s associated with six abandoned encampments...
"We don't have enough information to be able to solidly tell you that," said a Yakima Training Center leader to concerned residents at open house
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Yakima Training Center (YTC) leaders and state officials visually helped clarify concerns for almost 100 residents that came through the open house. The open house gave results to the third, potentially last, round of water well testing. Within the next two months, YTC leaders and contractors will...
A locally-owned coffee shop in Yakima fears another price hike for customers as minimum wages increase in January
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Starting in January, the state's minimum wage will increase to 15.74 dollars, which is 1.25 more than now. MAK Daddy Coffee Roasters fears another price hike for customers. It tries to to pay its employees more than minimum wage but may no longer be able to soon, said manager Bridgette Fouts.
54 New Affordable Housing Apartments expected to open up 2023
YAKIMA, WA - A new affordable housing project is underway off of Fruitvale Blvd hoping to help address the ongoing homeless epidemic in Yakima County. Half of the new four-story apartments being developed are going to be specifically for people who have been experiencing homelessness. "If you take a look...
Scattered Showers & Breezy Winds Tonight...Sunny Warm Weekend
Mostly cloudy and breezy tonight with scattered showers expected through the region and a few stray t-storms are possible tonight. Arrival Timing... Yakima/Kittitas Valleys: 7-8 PM; Columbia Basin: 9-10 PM and Foothills: Midnight-1 AM. Rainfall amounts generally under .10", except the mountains could receive up to .25". The rain could really help with fires still burning in the Cascades and Blues.
Horse Heaven Hills Wind Farm project proposal still up in the air as controversy continues
KENNEWICK, Wash. -- The Horse Heaven Hills wind farm project aims to provide renewable energy, create jobs and bring in more money to the surrounding communities. The farm could have up to 244 wind turbines stretching about 24 miles from Finley to Kiona. Only living about a mile away from...
UPDATE: Autistic 3-year-old reported missing has been found
Wenatchee, Wash. -- UPDATE: Sept. 11 12:20 PM. The 3-year-old has been found and is back home. Wenatchee Police Department is asking for the publics help locating a missing child. 3-year-old Kiovanni was reported missing from the 1300 block of Maple street, wearing just a diaper. WPD says the child...
