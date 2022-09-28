ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

PCRC Safety Day returns for another year

By By Demetrius Dillard
The Avenue News
The Avenue News
 3 days ago
Over the weekend, the Baltimore County Police and Community Relations Council (PCRC) celebrated its annual Public Safety Day, fostering engagement from local residents, community leaders and county agencies.

Held on the morning and afternoon of Sept. 24 on the premises of Middle River’s Martin State Airport, Public Safety drew a decent-sized crowd, also attracting County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Councilman David Marks, Councilman Todd Crandell and Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt. Baltimore County’s police and fire departments were in attendance as well, and staged special demonstrations and displays.

