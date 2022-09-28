Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
So what if Bitcoin price keeps falling! Here is why it’s time to start paying attention
For bulls, Bitcoin’s (BTC) daily price action leaves a lot to be desired, and at the moment, there are few signs of an imminent turnaround. Following the trend of the past six or more months, the current factors continue to place pressure on BTC price:. Persistent concerns of potential...
CoinTelegraph
What is wrapped Ethereum (wETH) and how does it work?
Traders who use the Ethereum network are familiar with the ERC-20 technical standard and have most likely traded and invested in tokens that utilize it. After all, its practicality, transparency and flexibility have made it the industry norm for Ethereum-based projects. As such, many decentralized applications (DApps), crypto wallets and...
CoinTelegraph
What is the economic impact of cryptocurrencies?
What is the impact of cryptocurrencies on the economy?. Cryptocurrency is far more than just a financial innovation — it’s a social, cultural and technological form of progress. Through its accessible character, cryptocurrencies have the potential to spur the economy immensely. Cryptocurrencies are digital assets managed with cryptographic...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin 'great detox' could trigger a BTC price drop to $12K: Research
Bitcoin (BTC) is in a “dire condition” when it comes to adoption — but a silver lining is already visible, new research says. In the latest edition of its weekly newsletter, the Week On-Chain, crypto analytics firm Glassnode said that Bitcoin was going through a “great detox.”
RELATED PEOPLE
CoinTelegraph
Why this UK territory is adopting the Bitcoin Lightning Network
Cointelegraph reporter Joe Hall visited Gibraltar to explore Bitcoin (BTC) adoption on “The Rock,” as the peninsula is known locally, and how the adoption of Bitcoin for shopping in the territory is impacting business. The visit was also an opportunity to visit Xapo Bank, the world's first private...
CoinTelegraph
US Treasury yields are soaring, but what does it mean for markets and crypto?
Across all tradeable markets and currencies, U.S. Treasurys — government bonds — have significant influence. In finance, any risk measurement is relative, meaning, if one insures a house, the maximum liability is set in some form of money. Similarly, if a loan is taken from a bank, the...
CoinTelegraph
NFT trading volume plunges 98% from January despite rise in adoption
According to data compiled from Dune Analytics, the weekly trading volume of nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, across the blockchain realm has plunged to $114.4 million. This represents a decrease of 98% from the $6.2 billion witnessed around the end of January. Weekly NFT trading volume rose to an all-time high of $146.3 billion in early April before falling off a sharp cliff in May with the start of an ongoing crypto bear market.
CoinTelegraph
Market manipulation claims will be hardest ‘nut to crack’ in Bitcoin ETF approval — WisdomTree
Will Peck, the head of digital assets at exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider WisdomTree, said regulators in the United States will “ultimately get there” on approving a Bitcoin spot investment vehicle, but dealing with claims of market manipulation could be a challenge. Speaking to Cointelegraph at the Converge22 conference...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinTelegraph
Price analysis 9/30: SPX, DXY, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT
The United States equities markets have been under a firm bear grip for a large part of the year. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have declined for three quarters in a row, a first since 2009. There was no respite in selling in September and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is on track to record its worst September since 2002. These figures outline the kind of carnage that exists in the equities market.
CoinTelegraph
Institutional appetite continues to grow amid bear market — BitMEX CEO
In a recent interview, BitMEX CEO Alexander Höptner shared his thoughts about institutional investors who, in his view, still have an appetite for crypto and Ethereum. Speaking at the Token2049 conference in Singapore on Sept. 28, the crypto executive told Cointelegraph that there has not been a “single slowdown of institutional push into crypto” during this bear market.
CoinTelegraph
Maple Finance CEO: Separating risk from lending saved DeFi from market crash
Maple Finance co-founder and CEO Sid Powell says that transparency has been the saving grace of decentralized finance (DeFi) amid the prolonged crypto market slump. Speaking to Cointelegraph on the sidelines of the Converge22 conference in San Francisco, Powell noted that throughout the crypto winter, DeFi has continued to operate as intended while centralized finance (CeFi) has become “pretty inactive.”
CoinTelegraph
Crypto startup to save iconic fiat money sculpture with 1M euros in funding
The paths of traditional finance and the cryptocurrency industry have intersected again, with a crypto startup coming to save the iconic “Euro-Skulptur” monument in Frankfurt. Frankfurt-based crypto startup Caiz Development will provide 1 million euros, or about $961,000, in funding over the next five years to rescue the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinTelegraph
Mainstream media sentiment shifts in favor of Bitcoin amid fiat currency woes
Despite USD bringing an onslaught to stocks, commodities and its rival currencies, Bitcoin (BTC) holds steady at the $19,000 to $20,000 mark, leaving mainstream media no choice but to put BTC into the headlines. American daily newspaper The New York Times highlighted BTC’s 6.5% increase in the last seven days...
CoinTelegraph
Researchers allege Bitcoin’s climate impact closer to ‘digital crude’ than gold
The Bitcoin (BTC) bashing has continued unabated even in the depths of a bear market with more research questioning its energy usage and impact on the environment. The latest paper by researchers at the department of economics at the University of New Mexico, published on Sept. 29, alleges that from a climate-damage perspective, Bitcoin operates more like “digital crude” than “digital gold.”
CoinTelegraph
DEX dev Uniswap Labs looks for new funding at unicorn valuation: Report
Major decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap (UNI) is in the early stages of raising significant funds to further expand its decentralized finance (DeFi) offerings, according to a new report. Uniswap Labs, a DeFi startup contributing to the Uniswap Protocol, is engaging with a number of investors to raise an equity round...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price charges higher, but whales line up to sell BTC at $20K
Bitcoin (BTC) staged a welcome comeback after the Sept. 28 Wall Street open as bulls faced off with whale-sized sellers. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD gaining over $1,000 on the day to see highs of $19,656 on Bitstamp. The move characteristically copied an uptick for United...
CoinTelegraph
NEXO risks 50% drop due to regulatory pressure and investor concerns
Crypto lending firm Nexo is at risk of losing half of the valuation of its native token by the end of 2022 as doubts about its potential insolvency grow in the market. For the unversed: Eight U.S. states filed a cease-and-desist order against Nexo on Sep. 26, alleging that the firm offers unregistered securities to investors without alerting them about the risks of the financial products.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price due ‘big dump’ after passing $20K, warns trader
Bitcoin (BTC) returned to intraday resistance on Sept. 30 as analysis predicted that $20,000 could break before a new comedown. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it circled $19,600 at the time of writing. The pair had seen a bout of more volatile behavior the day...
CoinTelegraph
Pantera plans to raise $1.25B for second blockchain fund: Report
Dan Morehead, founder and CEO of Pantera Capital, reportedly said the hedge fund was planning to raise $1.25 billion for a second blockchain fund. According to a Sept. 28 Bloomberg report, Morehead said Pantera aimed to close the blockchain fund by May. The fund will reportedly invest in digital tokens and equity in an effort to appeal to institutional investors.
CoinTelegraph
Russia unlikely to choose Bitcoin for cross-border crypto payments: Analysis
Despite Russia pushing the idea of using cryptocurrencies for cross-border payments, the specific digital asset the government plans to adopt for such transactions still remains unclear. Russian authorities are quite unlikely to approve the use of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) for cross-border transactions, according to local lawyers and fintech executives.
Comments / 0