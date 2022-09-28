Commissioners approve allocations for new independent living facility to fill 'much needed void' on Shore

CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s County Commissioners unanimously approved to allocate 17,483 gallons per day of sewer and water allocations to Reliable Real Estate Services LLC.

The allocations will serve a two parcel development located on Piney Creek Road in Chester near the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department. Amy Moredock, director of Planning and Zoning for Queen Anne’s County, said the development will combine the two existing parcels on that property for the creation of a 142,830 square foot commercial development that will house four restaurants, office space, retail space, a grocery store, and a senior independent living facility.