SK Wins 5 Setter over LHS; SK Wins Tennis Sectional– Also Over Lincoln
The South Knox Lady Spartans defeated the Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices 3-2 in volleyball last night at South Knox. Tje Lady Spartans were led by Addy DeLisle with 13 kills, 28 digs, and 23 assists. Jaelyn Grumieaux added 29 digs, along with 19 more from Olivia Hamilton. Shelby Burke had 17 blocks and 10 kils. Ella Bobe added 11 kills and 15 points. Evey Dodd scored 15 assists and 12 digs. and Grace Arnold scored 11 kills.
Sports Recap for Thursday, 9/29
It will be Lincoln and South Knox in todays finals of the Vincennes Teennis sectional. Yesterday, South Knox blanked Washington 5-0 while Lincoln eliminated Vincennes Rivet, also by a 5-0 score. Todays Championship will begin at the Lincoln courts at 5pm. The Lincoln volleyball team lost to Evsnsville North 3-0....
Trinity Dubbs with 10:54 Tee Time at State Golf Tournament
South Knox Golfer Trinity Dubbs will get a practice round at the Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. before tomorrows opening round of the state golf tournament. For Dubbs its her third straight trip. to the state finals. Dubbs will tee off Friday morning at 10:54. The state tournament runs...
Norma Rego, 86, Vincennes
Our mother Norma (Young) Rego has sadly passed away on Monday the 26th of Sept. 2022. She was born June 24th 1936. She lived in Vincennes most of her 86 years (she was proud of her age) with the exception of the last six months where she was at Woodmont Health Facility in Boonville Ind.
New Daviess County Downtown Group in Place
A new organization called Discover Downtown Washington, Incorporated has been established to lead the city’s efforts to invigorate its historic downtown. It will be responsible for establishing and implementing a vision for downtown Washington through four key strategies, known as Community Transformation Strategies, popularized by the National Main Street Center and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs’ Indiana Main Street Program. They are Economic Vitality, Promotion, Design, and Organization, also known as the Main Street Four Points.
Paving Not Far Away from Starting in Vincennes
Paving projects are just around the corner for various parts of Vincennes. The projects will be paved in part with funding provided by Indiana’s Community Crossings Matching Grant. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the holdup is getting paving personnel to come do the work. Another project in the final...
First City Music Fest Starts Today at French Commons
This afternoon and evening, the sounds of music will be heard from the French Commons, as part of the four-day First City Music Festival. The event will start at 4:00 p.m. today, and run through midnight. The show will go on from noon to midnight tomorrow night and Saturday night, and noon to after 9 pm Sunday.
LIT Deductions in Knox County Checks Begin Saturday
Knox County residents will see the new local income tax — or LIT — taken from checks officially on Saturday, October first. The tax was approved earlier this year by both the Vincennes City and Knox County Councils. Actual LIT revenue won’t come to the City until January...
State Assistance Coming to Area Housing Areas
A housing development with existing properties in Petersburg and Mt. Vernon will get bonds and tax credits for unit rehabilitation. The Tower Multi-Family Portfolio received nearly $11 million in bonds, and over $688,000 in tax credits for the work. The money allows for the upgrades of 200 units on three...
Road Closure Planned for SR 159 Near Pleasantville
INDOT says State Road 159 near Pleasantville in Sullivan County is scheduled to be closed on Monday, October 3rd for a bridge deck overlay project. State Road 159 will be closed 2 ½ miles south of State Road 54 for a week, weather permitting. The official detour is State...
Gas Prices Back Up Due to Refinery Issues
The price of gas is up — and up significantly — across the area. In Vincennes, prices are back at $3.99 a gallon in many places for regular self-serve unleaded. Many people are asking why the price is back up. Petroleum analyst Trilby Lundberg believes the problem stems from oil refineries. The problem could also be enhanced by Hurricane Ian. The storm is expected to make landfall in western Florida; experts believe the hurricane could also affect gas prices.
Oaktown Man Arrested for Rape
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Oaktown man for rape overnight. 41 year-old Mark Neylor was arrested on the charge at at location on Locust Street. Neylor is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.
