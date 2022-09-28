Read full article on original website
Related
Trevor Noah's 'Daily Show' departure hints at deeper problems in late night TV
Looking back, this moment may have been inevitable. Delivering the news almost as an aside while talking about his seventh anniversary as host of Comedy Central's news parody program The Daily Show, comic and author Trevor Noah surprised his audience by announcing Thursday he would soon leave the job. "I...
What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend reading, listening and viewing
This week, Iceland threw baby puffins off cliffs, we mark one year of Sesame Street having its first full-time Black female puppeteer, and we remember hip-hop icon Coolio. Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you should check out this weekend.
Lizzo played James Madison's crystal flute onstage in D.C., proving history rocks
Some people visit Washington, D.C., for the tourist attractions, like monuments and museums. They probably don't expect to see history being made at a pop concert — but that's what happened to an arena full of fans at Lizzo's concert Tuesday night. The superstar singer, rapper and classically trained...
Raymond Antrobus uses spoken word poetry to portray a diverse experience of sound
Raymond Antrobus was born deaf. When he came to poetry, much of his work was built on the history and foundations of poetry slams and spoken word performances. "I really felt a lineage of poets in music, poets in voice, poets in performance," Antrobus says. The author of two poetry...
RELATED PEOPLE
'Solito' is a personal story of immigration that sheds light on the universal
Javier Zamora's Solito is an important book that refocuses the immigration debate by writing about — and from the perspective of — the most important aspect of it: the people who leave home behind and risk everything to look for a better life in the United States. As...
'Luda' isn't a book you read — it's a book you experience
Grant Morrison's Luda is a wildly entertaining drag show of the highest intellectual order. No, scratch that: It is a blitzkrieg of ideas wrapped in a celebration of language. Wait, that doesn't do it justice. Luda is a narrative concerned with the passage of time and the magic of performance. Ah, I left out the supernatural elements and endless playfulness even in the darkest moments. Okay, we'll go with this: Luda is a magical, multilayered, intoxicating story about identity, stardom, performance, lust, and death that could only have come from the prodigious mind of Grant Morrison.
Texts released ahead of Twitter trial show Elon Musk assembling the deal
Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter went down via private text messages between the Tesla CEO and a small circle of Silicon Valley's rich and powerful, plus their underlings, advisers and a handful of reporters, politicians and aspiring dealmakers. The messages were part of court filings and revealed Thursday as part...
Yeah Yeah Yeahs' 'Cool It Down' is an exhilarating yet unhurried return
The audacity, to be an artist who waits nearly a decade to release a project — to sit out the conversation that long. The news cycles that whirr by, the social feeds left to rot on the vine. The refusal to chase the currency of constant, insistent relevance. It's jarring nowadays. And when that artist is, say, a beloved rock band that's demonstrated near-pathological urgencies — to wail the most stirring choruses, to plumb the deepest melancholies and the raciest elations, to spray beer in your face and leave you begging — it's an even louder vacuum.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
29K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0