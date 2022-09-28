Read full article on original website
EPA tells Colorado’s governor there’s no getting out of selling reformulated gas to fight ozone
The Environmental Protection Agency can’t let Colorado off the hook for imposing more expensive reformulated gas to fight ozone pollution beginning in 2024, the agency said in a reply to Gov. Jared Polis’ objections and threats to sue. The gas, which produces fewer ozone-contributing fumes, should cost about...
4 takeaways from the first Colorado gubernatorial debate between Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl
PUEBLO — Colorado’s first 2022 gubernatorial debate was a tale of two states. According to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado is coming out of a stretch of hardships — the COVID-19 pandemic, record-breaking wildfires, global inflation — in a position of strength. “Record economic growth, record...
Republican outside groups are outspending their Democratic counterparts in Colorado’s state-level races
Democratic statewide candidates continue to outraise and outspend their Republican rivals, but the GOP has the edge when it comes to spending by state-level super PACs, the most recent campaign finance reports show. General election candidates for the four statewide offices and state legislative seats have spent about $19.5 million...
How do you stop foster kids from running away? A Colorado panel is trying to find out.
Nate Hailpern was always running toward his mother, bolting from every foster home or residential treatment center he lived in as a kid in the hopes of calling her and going home. “I ran from everywhere,” said Hailpern, who now has three of his own children and works to help...
