US women win fourth straight gold at World Cup, top China
A'ja Wilson scored 19 points, Kelsey Plum added 17 and the United States beat China 83-61 to win its fourth consecutive gold medal at the women's World Cup
North Korea conducts 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
North Korea on Saturday test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles, its neighbors said, prompting quick, strong condemnation from its rivals.
