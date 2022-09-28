ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ekeler's Edge: Justin Turner & Saquon Barkley on the toxicity of fantasy football

By Matt Harmon, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon are back from another episode of Ekeler's Edge! The guys discuss the Chargers' disappointing loss to the Jaguars and talk about the team's path forward while dealing with so many injuries.

Austin and Matt also spend time talking with Los Angeles Dodgers 3B Justin Turner, who explains the die-hard fantasy football league that he is in with his teammates, and Saquon Barkley, following the Giants loss to the Cowboys on Monday.

01:10 Dealing with the Jags loss

08:00 Justin Turner interview

09:50 Overcoming adversity / injuries

11:40 Dodgers fantasy football league

14:30 Co-managing a team

17:00 How fantasy has changed fans

21:00 Justin’s Dolphins thoughts

22:40 Justin Turner Foundation

26:00 The mentality of sports & social media

31:30 Chargers-Jaguars recap

38:00 Justin Herbert update

39:00 Ask Austin questions

39:30 Time to move on from drafting RBs in the 1st round of fantasy?

46:20 Madden 23 disrespecting Austin

47:55 Austin’s hobbies

51:20 What does it feel like to play in front of a big crowd?

55:20 How are Austin’s fantasy teams doing?

60:30 Saquon Barkley interview

63:00 Returning from injury

64:00 Saquon’s in-season workout routine

67:00 Giants’ culture under Brian Daboll

70:40 Fansgiving Dinner

72:50 Can we start a RB fraternity?

