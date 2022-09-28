ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN News

From the WGN Archives: A look back at the ‘Tylenol Murders’

CHICAGO — Forty years ago this week, what would become known as the “Tylenol Murders” started to tragically unfold in Chicagoland. Over the span of three days seven people died from poisoning after ingesting cyanide-laced capsules of Extra -Strength Tylenol bought in local drugstores. The case terrified Chicagoans, gripped the nation, and led drug companies […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

How is Chicago’s percent of possible sunshine measured?

You are always referring to Chicago’s percent of possible sunshine. How is that measured?. Sunshine data is measured by an instrument called a sunshine recorder. It consists of two photoelectric cells, one exposed to sunlight and the other shaded. An electric signal is generated when the sun shines on the exposed cell, a signal that is not balanced by the shaded cell. This imbalance trips a relay and activates a recorder that tallies the daily minutes of sunlight. The daily percent of possible sunshine is the ratio of the actual minutes of recorded sun to the total possible sunshine minutes from sunrise to sunset. December has the least amount of possible sunshine with 17,130 minutes, while July has the greatest with 27,642 minutes. Over the course of a year, the city historically receives about 54 percent of its possible sun. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski operates the Midway Airport sunshine recorder, the only one in Chicago, and provides the information. The city’s sunshine records began in late 1893.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

The Chicago Hip Hop Heritage Museum

Common, Kanye, Twista- All hip hop artists from Chicago who have made it big on the national stage. But I bet you didn’t know the city of Chicago understood how big hip-hop was a long time ago. Mayor Daley signed a proclamation back in 2003 designated July Hip Hop Heritage Month. And for the past 19 years, hip hop fans have marked the occasion in various ways. Now there’s a museum that celebrates all things hip hop.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Magic and a message: Chicago native’s career journey inspires

CHICAGO — From humble beginnings a Chicago native beat the odds to make a name for himself in a career that’s part magician, musician and comedian. Steve Palmore has a message for kids trying to navigate the streets of Chicago: “If I did so can you!” Palmore is known as jazzman whose act combines magic, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 57, fatally stabbed in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A man was stabbed and killed in West Englewood early Thursday morning. A 57-year-old man was stabbed in the torso by a known individual on the 1500 block of West 72nd Street around 12:47 a.m. in a domestic-related incident, police say. The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Construction worker robbed, shot in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A construction worker was was robbed and shot In West Englewood Thursday afternoon. A 42-year-old man was working on a construction site at the 5700 block of South Paulina Street around 12:26 p.m. when an unknown person approached him, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings, police say. According to officials, the man, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

The Gourmand Gala: Casino Royale Benefiting Culinary Care

Culinary Care provides meals to families fighting cancer, ensuring the patient has the nutrition he or she needs and giving the family a chance to enjoy more meals with their loved ones. Joining us now with details on their Annual Gourmand Gala is president and founder Courtney Johnson. Thursday, November...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Half Marathon#The Daily Digest#Lifetime
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Whole-Grain Chile Pide Bread

Greg Wade, author of ‘BREAD HEAD: Baking for the Road Less Traveled’ and head baker at Chicago’s Publican Quality Bread. Publican Quality Bread – 1759 W. Grand Ave., Chicago. Event:. PUBLICAN QUALITY BREAD,. BAKE SALE. Sunday, 10/9, 9am until they are out!. The Publican: 837 W...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Midday Fix: Details on the 31st Annual AIDS Run & Walk

Madeline Miley – Sr. Manager, Development and Communications, AIDS Foundation Chicago. Online registration is now closed! On-site registration will be available for a flat rate of $50 at Soldier Field on Sunday, October 2nd beginning at 9:30am. People who aren’t attending in-person can visit the AIDS Run & Walk...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

14-year-old and woman shot in Roseland

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy and woman were shot in Roseland Thursday evening. According to police, the two were near the sidewalk on the 500 block of East 104th place around 6:55 p.m. when someone fired shots. The boy was shot in the back and transported to the Comer Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in good […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

35th Annual Apple Fest in Lincoln Square

Nothing says fall like an apple fest. The 35th Annual Apple Fest is happening this weekend in Lincoln Square. Joining us now in our Studio 41 kitchen with a preview is owner of Amy’s Candy Bar – Amy Hansen. October 1st & 2nd. Lincoln Avenue between Lawrence and...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Education in Electric: Chicago Drives Electric event debuts

OAK BROOK, Ill. — This weekend, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is hosting its first-ever Chicago Drives Electric event in Oakbrook Terrace.  It’s a sort-of auto show aimed at educating the public about electric vehicles.  Purchase an electric vehicle is encouraged by both the state of Illinois, which is offering rebates, and the federal government, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Borealis Snickerdoodle Cookie

Melissa Villanueva, Founder & CEO of Brewpoint Coffee. ● Online store: 30% off sale on coffees and teas Sept 29th-Oct 2nd brewpointcoffee.com with code: COFFEEDAY30. ● Cafe Promotion: Spend $20+ at your favorite Brewpoint coffee shop, get your order 20% off your whole order!. Recipe:. Borealis Snickerdoodle Cookie Recipe. Brewpoint’s...
ELMHURST, IL
WGN News

39-year-old man shot in Edgewater: police

CHICAGO — A 39-year-old man was shot in the city’s Edgewater neighborhood. Chicago police said the man was walking on the 1000 block of West Catalpa Avenue around 12 a.m. early Friday morning when someone in a black sedan fired shots. The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition with a […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Behind The Lens with Nigel Barker at 21c Museum Hotel

Tomorrow the 21c Museum Hotel in Chicago will host the next installment of ‘The Art Of’ series. The Art of Photography, Behind The Lens With Nigel Barker is where participants will join a photowalk led by Nigel himself. Here to preview the event and give us some tips of our own is internationally renowned photographer Nigel Barker.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

