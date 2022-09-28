Effective: 2022-10-01 04:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-01 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Florence; Forest; Kewaunee; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood ..Patchy dense fog could make travel hazardous this morning Light winds and mostly clear skies has allowed dense fog to form in some areas. Watch out for areas with lower visibility if traveling this morning.

BROWN COUNTY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO