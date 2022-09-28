ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Davis reveals Ryan Garcia confrontation details

By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis gave his side of what went down with his confrontation with Ryan Garcia in a nightclub. Davis says he was told to leave Ryan alone by Al Haymon after he complained to his lawyer. Earlier today, Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) said Tank...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Luis Quinones, 25, Passes Away From Injuries in Knockout Loss

Junior welterweight prospect Luis Quinones, 25-years-old, passed away on Thursday night, five days after being hospitalized after suffering a knockout loss to Jose Munoz in Barranquilla, Colombia. The fight took place on September 24 at the Coliseo Elias Chegwin. The boxer's brother, Leonardo Quinones, announced the tragic news on social...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Tyson Fury
Boxing Scene

Wilder Embraces Showdown With Ruiz: 'I'm Looking Forward To Having a Fight With Ruiz'

Deontay Wilder likes the way Andy Ruiz thinks. The former heavyweight titlist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, said in an interview that he is all for matching up against Ruiz in the near future, echoing Ruiz’s own recent statements. Shortly after picking up a unanimous decision over Luis Ortiz earlier this month, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) called out Wilder to a fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Fans call racism after politician throws flowers at Floyd Mayweather during Rizin 38

Floyd Mayweather got the job done with TKO win in the second round of his exhibition fight with Mikuru Asakura at Rizin 38 last weekend. But it was a moment before the bout started that made waves online. After the Japanese was handed a bouquet of flowers in the ring, Takushi Okuno – leader of Burdock political party then threw Mayweather’s down at his feet in a sign of clear disrespect towards the boxing icon.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Gloves#Professional Boxing#Bills#Combat#Roman Fury#Wbc#Vip Boxing
Boxing Scene

Bomac Views Spence As Tougher Fight For Crawford Than Charlo

Although a showdown between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. remains at the top of nearly everyone’s must-see list, the Omaha, Nebraska, native has thrown around the possibility of moving up in weight to take on Jermell Charlo. With the truculent 154-pound undisputed champion standing firmly in Spence’s corner, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) has stated on numerous occasions that he would be more than willing to strip Charlo of his championship status after doing the same to his good friend.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Shakur Stevenson says Ryan Garcia “can’t fight”

By Dan Ambrose: Shakur Stevenson reacted to Ryan Garcia criticizing his performance last Friday night against Robson Conceicao by saying he “can’t fight.”. Ryan had said that Stevenson had thrown over 100 low blows in his 12 round unanimous decision victory over Conceicao last Friday night, and he wonders why the referee didn’t do anything to address all the illegal blows.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Stevenson: Haney Clearly Top Guy At 135; Anybody Say Otherwise Definitely Hatin' On Him

NEWARK, New Jersey – Shakur Stevenson understandably believes he’d dethrone Devin Haney if he receives the opportunity to dethrone the undefeated, fully unified lightweight champion. Stevenson doesn’t dispute Haney’s status as the best lightweight in boxing, though. It’s inarguable, according to Stevenson, that Haney has earned that distinction...
NEWARK, NJ
Boxing Scene

Team Serrano: One Win Away From Becoming Undisputed, WBA Champ Has Been Eluding Us For A Little Bit

Amanda Serrano checked off several boxes with her latest win. Saturday’s ten-round, unanimous decision win over Sarah Mahfoud saw the Brooklyn-bred Boricua southpaw fight for her first Ring magazine title, which also marked her debut in the U.K. Amazingly through title wins in a female record seven weight divisions, it was also Serrano’s first time facing another reigning titlist in a true unification bout.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Deontay Wilder: I Hold Oleksandr Usyk To Be a Man of His Word

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is pleased with the recent news that unified champion Oleksandr Usyk would be ringside next month at Barclays Center in Brooklyn - where Wilder will return to the ring against Robert Helenius. Wilder will return for the first time since getting stopped by Tyson...
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Sunny Edward Wants Bam Rodriguez Ringside For Felix Alvarado Defense

Sunny Edwards has invited US rival Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez to be at ringside in Sheffield to watch him run the “gauntlet” thrown down by Felix Alvarado. Edwards brings world championship boxing to the Utilita Arena on Friday, November 11 when he puts his IBF world flyweight title on the line.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Photos: Caleb Plant Putting in Work For Anthony Dirrell Showdown

Former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant held a media workout in Las Vegas Tuesday as he prepares to face 168-pound rival and two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell in a WBC Super Middleweight Title Eliminator. (photos by Tobey Acuna, Team Plant)
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy