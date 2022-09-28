Read full article on original website
Mike Tyson snaps at Don King after seeing him for first time since suing for $100million
MIKE TYSON let his temper boil over after coming face to face with his former promoter Don King. Relations between the pair started to decline towards the end of Tyson's career with the boxer deciding to sue King in 1998. Tyson accused the promoter of stealing millions of dollars he...
ESPN
Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Katie Taylor still No. 1, but Claressa Shields can shake things up with a win
While Katie Taylor continues to lead the way in the ESPN women's pound-for-pound rankings and Amanda Serrano solidified her No. 3 spot with a decision victory on Sept. 24, a few upcoming matchups are surely going to shake the top 10 based on the results. Taylor returns to the ring...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis reveals Ryan Garcia confrontation details
By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis gave his side of what went down with his confrontation with Ryan Garcia in a nightclub. Davis says he was told to leave Ryan alone by Al Haymon after he complained to his lawyer. Earlier today, Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) said Tank...
Boxing Scene
Luis Quinones, 25, Passes Away From Injuries in Knockout Loss
Junior welterweight prospect Luis Quinones, 25-years-old, passed away on Thursday night, five days after being hospitalized after suffering a knockout loss to Jose Munoz in Barranquilla, Colombia. The fight took place on September 24 at the Coliseo Elias Chegwin. The boxer's brother, Leonardo Quinones, announced the tragic news on social...
ewrestlingnews.com
Goldberg On Roman Reigns: ‘I Don’t Have Any Matches Left On My Deal, But I Can Think Of One Way To Beat Him’
Speaking on the September 28 episode of WWE’s The Bump, Goldberg talked about Roman Reigns. Goldberg unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. Goldberg said he can think of one way to dethrone Reigns. “Well, I don’t have any matches left on my...
WWE・
Boxing Scene
Wilder Embraces Showdown With Ruiz: 'I'm Looking Forward To Having a Fight With Ruiz'
Deontay Wilder likes the way Andy Ruiz thinks. The former heavyweight titlist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, said in an interview that he is all for matching up against Ruiz in the near future, echoing Ruiz’s own recent statements. Shortly after picking up a unanimous decision over Luis Ortiz earlier this month, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) called out Wilder to a fight.
SkySports
Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall: 'Winner will be biggest name in women's boxing,' says Ben Shalom
The victor of the Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall showdown will not only win the undisputed world middleweight championship but will become the biggest star in women's boxing, says promoter Ben Shalom. WBO titlist Marshall will take on unified WBC, IBF and WBA champion Shields on October 15 at the...
Fans call racism after politician throws flowers at Floyd Mayweather during Rizin 38
Floyd Mayweather got the job done with TKO win in the second round of his exhibition fight with Mikuru Asakura at Rizin 38 last weekend. But it was a moment before the bout started that made waves online. After the Japanese was handed a bouquet of flowers in the ring, Takushi Okuno – leader of Burdock political party then threw Mayweather’s down at his feet in a sign of clear disrespect towards the boxing icon.
Boxing Scene
Bomac Views Spence As Tougher Fight For Crawford Than Charlo
Although a showdown between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. remains at the top of nearly everyone’s must-see list, the Omaha, Nebraska, native has thrown around the possibility of moving up in weight to take on Jermell Charlo. With the truculent 154-pound undisputed champion standing firmly in Spence’s corner, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) has stated on numerous occasions that he would be more than willing to strip Charlo of his championship status after doing the same to his good friend.
BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson says Ryan Garcia “can’t fight”
By Dan Ambrose: Shakur Stevenson reacted to Ryan Garcia criticizing his performance last Friday night against Robson Conceicao by saying he “can’t fight.”. Ryan had said that Stevenson had thrown over 100 low blows in his 12 round unanimous decision victory over Conceicao last Friday night, and he wonders why the referee didn’t do anything to address all the illegal blows.
Boxing Scene
Stevenson: Haney Clearly Top Guy At 135; Anybody Say Otherwise Definitely Hatin' On Him
NEWARK, New Jersey – Shakur Stevenson understandably believes he’d dethrone Devin Haney if he receives the opportunity to dethrone the undefeated, fully unified lightweight champion. Stevenson doesn’t dispute Haney’s status as the best lightweight in boxing, though. It’s inarguable, according to Stevenson, that Haney has earned that distinction...
Boxing Scene
Team Serrano: One Win Away From Becoming Undisputed, WBA Champ Has Been Eluding Us For A Little Bit
Amanda Serrano checked off several boxes with her latest win. Saturday’s ten-round, unanimous decision win over Sarah Mahfoud saw the Brooklyn-bred Boricua southpaw fight for her first Ring magazine title, which also marked her debut in the U.K. Amazingly through title wins in a female record seven weight divisions, it was also Serrano’s first time facing another reigning titlist in a true unification bout.
TMZ.com
Tekashi 6ix9ine Challenged to Boxing Match, Punched Dubai DJ Wants Revenge
Tekashi 6ix9ine's recent brawl in Dubai won't be his last one ... not if the DJ he punched that night has anything to say about it!!!. TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the DJ, Lucasdirty ... who wants to resolve the whole thing mano a mano in a real boxing ring.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder: I Hold Oleksandr Usyk To Be a Man of His Word
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is pleased with the recent news that unified champion Oleksandr Usyk would be ringside next month at Barclays Center in Brooklyn - where Wilder will return to the ring against Robert Helenius. Wilder will return for the first time since getting stopped by Tyson...
sheenmagazine.com
Telli Swift Talks Boxing Wags Association, D’Telli Fragrances, Life With Deontay Wilder & More!
Telli Swift is the definition of a boss babe, someone who shines and brightens any room she walks into. Boasting 1.1 million followers on Instagram alone, Telli is a proud mother, actress, entrepreneur, philanthropist, fempowerist, and motivational speaker — here to use her platform for the greater good any chance she can.
Boxing Scene
Sunny Edward Wants Bam Rodriguez Ringside For Felix Alvarado Defense
Sunny Edwards has invited US rival Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez to be at ringside in Sheffield to watch him run the “gauntlet” thrown down by Felix Alvarado. Edwards brings world championship boxing to the Utilita Arena on Friday, November 11 when he puts his IBF world flyweight title on the line.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Caleb Plant Putting in Work For Anthony Dirrell Showdown
Former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant held a media workout in Las Vegas Tuesday as he prepares to face 168-pound rival and two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell in a WBC Super Middleweight Title Eliminator. (photos by Tobey Acuna, Team Plant)
Boxing Scene
Hearn Frustrated by Fury’s Deadline Demands: I Don’t Know what Tyson Fury Really Wants
Eddie Hearn says he is continuing to soldier on with talks for an all-British heavyweight showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, despite Fury’s incessant “gun-to-the-temple” ultimatums to sign the contract. Negotiations between Hearn, the head of Matchroom, which promotes Joshua, and Frank Warren’s Queensberry, Fury’s promoter,...
