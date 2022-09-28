Read full article on original website
Ramos ‘had to stop Neymar and Mbappe rowing in dressing room’ as feuding PSG duo make ‘pact to keep issues private’
SERGIO RAMOS stepped in to stop Neymar and Kylian Mbappe rowing in the dressing room, according to reports. And the feuding Paris Saint-Germain pair have now made a pact to keep their simmering relationship issues private, especially with the World Cup just 52 days away. Tensions have worsened between the...
Cristiano Ronaldo was open to mega £210m transfer from Man Utd to Saudi Arabia with deal only failing over transfer ban
CRISTIANO Ronaldo was open to a £210million transfer to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal before the deal fell through, it has been claimed. The club's president Fahad ben Nafel claims the move only collapsed due to the side having a transfer ban and it was not the player rejecting the move.
Antonio Cassano calls for Cristiano Ronaldo to 'do himself a favour' and 'STOP' playing... as he claims the Manchester United forward risks becoming a regular substitute unless he RETIRES
Former Italy forward Antonio Cassano has called for Cristiano Ronaldo to retire or risk becoming a regular substitute following his recent struggles. Ronaldo has started just one league match this term under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, but was on the teamsheet for both of Portugal's Nations League games during the current international break.
Who is Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Georgina Rodriguez
The man, the myth, the legend! Arguably the most well-known name in soccer today, Cristiano Ronaldo has dated some of the most beautiful women in the world. Born on February 5, 1985, in Portugal, the football star plays professionally for Manchester United in the Premier League, as well as the Portuguese national team, as captain. Ronaldo has […]
Antonio Conte shuts down 'disrespectful' reports linking him with a return to former club Juventus if Massimiliano Allegri is fired... insisting he is 'enjoying' life at Tottenham
Antonio Conte has dropped the biggest hint yet that he is ready to commit his long-term future to Tottenham as he dismissed the idea of a return to Juventus. Conte’s current Spurs contract will expire at the end of the season, sparking calls in Italy for his return to Turin and a club where he was a stalwart player and won a hat-trick of Serie A titles as manager.
Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward
Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
Chelsea report: Blues to enter three-way fight for Inter defender Milan Skriniar
Chelsea will take on PSG and Real Madrid for the centre-back's signature.
Luis Suarez compares rising Real Madrid star with Steven Gerrard
Luis Suarez is enjoying himself back in his native Uruguay, where he has directly contributed to 7 goals in 8 matches for Nacional. There is little denial that all eyes are focused on the World Cup in Uruguay though and in a recent interview with Marca, Suarez spoke of perhaps their most key player ahead of the tournament.
Chelsea owners ‘in talks’ to start multi-club network with Portimonense — report
Having been knocked back by Santos in Brazil and Socheaux in France, Chelsea’s proposed multi-club network might get started with Portimonense in Portugal instead. According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea’s owners and CEO President of Business Tom Glick (who has a fair bit of experience in this sort of thing) are “in talks” with the Portuguese top division side, who were apparently recommended as a target ripe for acquisition by super-agent Jorge Mendes.
Juventus blow as a managerial change will see on-loan flop return in the summer
Juventus sent Denis Zakaria on loan to Chelsea in the last transfer window, six months after signing the Swiss midfielder. Despite being one of the coveted midfielders in Europe when he played at Borussia Monchengladbach, Zakaria struggled to play well at Juve. However, he would have felt he needed a...
Roberto De Zerbi: how a ‘little genius’ was helped on his road to Brighton
Roberto De Zerbi was known during his playing career as “the little genius”. Given that his days as a left-footed No 10 were spent almost entirely in Italy but outside Serie A, such a billing may appear generous. Perhaps fittingly, though, two coaches regularly referred to in similar glowing terms have helped the 43-year-old on his path to the Premier League.
Juventus looking to rival Manchester United for transfer of midfielder
Juventus are looking to rival Manchester United for the signing of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans. Tielemans’ contract at Leicester City is set to expire at the end of the season. After failing to secure a move in the summer, Tielemans could join a European club on a pre-contract agreement in the January transfer window.
Ted Lasso helped me crush the competition in FIFA 23
There are a lot of reasons to be interested in FIFA 23. The latest soccer game from EA includes big features like the unfortunately belated addition of women’s pro leagues from France and England, alongside the return of Italian giants Juventus and general improvements to gameplay and visuals. More importantly, there’s also the nostalgia factor. The FIFA games have been around since the ’90s, and this will be the last entry with the FIFA branding. Starting in 2023, EA is calling its soccer games EA Sports FC. For me, though, my interest in FIFA 23 was something much more basic: I could play as Ted Lasso.
MLS・
No respite for Bayern players with Leverkusen game looming
BERLIN (AP) — The international break provided little respite for Bayern Munich’s struggling stars ahead of the team’s high-stakes Bundesliga game against Bayer Leverkusen on Friday. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann welcomed Germany players Thomas Müller, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry back to training...
UEFA・
Report – Juventus looking at making a move for Manchester United defender
Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot is heading towards the free transfer market and several clubs are looking to sign him. The Portuguese star has become United’s first-choice right-back under Erik Ten Hag, but his current deal expires at the end of this season. He hasn’t been offered a new...
Soccer-Pressure mounts on Nagelsmann with Bayern Munich in a rut
BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich's four-game winless run -- their longest in the Bundesliga in 20 years -- has soured the mood among club bosses and piled pressure on coach Julian Nagelsmann to quickly turn things around.
Diego Costa bringing ‘good vibes’ to Wolves in quest to climb Premier League table
Diego Costa can help Wolves climb into mid-table by the World Cup, according to manager Bruno Lage.The former Chelsea striker signed for the club earlier in September and could make his debut in Saturday’s Premier League clash against fellow strugglers West Ham.Costa left Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro back in January and has not played a match since but Lage has been impressed by the effect he has had on the squad in training during the international break.“I think all the team, you can see now they have a striker training, we can see the good vibes and the good energy...
Tottenham are set to be without two star players against Arsenal in what is a ‘huge blow’ for Conte
Tottenham have suffered a major blow with the hamstring injury of Dejan Kulusevski ahead of Saturday’s North London derby. During the international break, the Swede started both games as his country faced Serbia and Slovenia. He played the entire 90 minutes in both games, but he has returned to...
Transfer news: Cancelo and Haaland targets for Real Madrid
Real Madrid will attempt to sign Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, next summer and are also planning a move for City's 22-year-old Norway striker Erling Haaland in 2024. (AS - in Spanish), external. Haaland's father, former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Alfie, has suggested his...
Karim Benzema set for Real Madrid return against Osasuna
Karim Benzema looks set to return to action for Real Madrid in time for their weekend clash with Osasuna. Los Blancos welcome Osasuna to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on their return to domestic duty, following the international break, with Benzema back fit. Benzema has been sidelined since September 6, after...
