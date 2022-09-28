Where Can I Get the Lowest-Cost or Free Things to Do in Chicago?
Unsplash
I got to thinking about this after hearing about the $25 on the 25th Broadway tickets post in the weekly convo thread. What are some things to do in the city that would normally cost money that you can get for cheaper or free in certain situations? Feel free to add things that we already know are free as well -- that'll be helpful for folks searching later that want ideas. Some examples:
- Free museum days
- Restaurant Week
- The zoo
- Chicago Public Library-hosted events and classes
- Any memberships that make the normal cost of something cheaper (like being an Art Institute member allows you to bring a friend for free)
- Deals on paid classes or workshops
Carsalezguy: The chicago tool library! They have tons of tools available to rent for free. I got a laser guided circular saw, belt sander, and impact driver for free for a week and built a work bench. They even have auto related or camping related items. On the weekends you can walk and browse the selection now versus just reserving online. Great org!
1koolspud: Do312 is great for cheap/free events but they will destroy your inbox if you don’t have them directed to a folder.
Thanks for all the available suggestions below!
Comments / 0