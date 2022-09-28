Where Can I Get the Lowest-Cost or Free Things to Do in Chicago?

Last Friday night, Midnight Terror Haunted House Chicago – actually located next door in Oak Lawn, had opening night for their seasonal attraction. Midnight Terror first opened in 2014. The mastermind behind the project, Justin Cerniuk, is a Marine Corps veteran who served for four years. Aside from defending his country, he has always had a vision for a haunted house concept, with ideas brewing in his mind when he was just ten years old. In fact, Cerniuk created his own, low-scale haunted house at his own home to get his project off the ground and since then he has evolved his project into one of the top haunted house attractions in the entire Chicago area. Midnight Terror has seen exponential growth since their opening in 2014. Their budget is much higher since their inception, and are now able to use professional costume managers and makeup artists on their staff! A plethora of internet reviews have been made about the Terror and the general consensus is “frightening” and “spine-chilling”. In fact, some of Cerniuk’s own workers/actors have described how the attraction even freaks them out due to all the various rooms and themes spectators have to endure.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO