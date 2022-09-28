Vladimir Putin will hold a signing ceremony to incorporate territories taken from Ukraine into Russia on Friday.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said agreements will be signed “with all four territories that held referendums and made corresponding requests to the Russian side”.The votes were held in parts of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson in the south of Ukraine, and Luhansk and Donetsk, in the east.Peskov added that the ceremony would be followed by an address to the Russian parliament by Putin and a celebratory concert in Red Square on Friday evening, where a stage has been built with billboards proclaiming, “Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson...

POLITICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO