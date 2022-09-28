Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
'It crushed us': First responders race to save lives in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.
spectrumnews1.com
Central Massachusetts native riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. - Central Massachusetts native Steve Balestrieri now lives in Florida and is near the middle of Hurricane Ian's path. Balestrieri moved to Florida two years ago. He said he's experienced hurricanes in North and South Carolina and in Honduras as a Green Beret in the Army, but this is the hardest hitting one yet.
spectrumnews1.com
Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California
IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m....
spectrumnews1.com
Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes
Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities. Today, the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000. LA Times' Louis Sahagun wrote about the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Mountain lion attacks boy, 7, at Southern California park
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officers on Wednesday were tracking a mountain lion that attacked a 7-year-old boy and prompted the closure of a sprawling Southern California park, authorities said. The child and his father were walking up stairs at Pico Canyon Park near Santa Clarita around dusk...
spectrumnews1.com
Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation founders advocating for legislative change
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s Commission on Race and Access to Opportunity met in Frankfort for the fourth time this year to discuss criminal and juvenile justice. The commission on race and access to opportunity is hearing from Kentucky’s pioneers for change and more. Dale Robinson and Amy...
spectrumnews1.com
Maebe A. Girl seeks to be first openly trans, nonbinary member of Congress
LOS ANGELES — A drag queen, an ordained minister, a Silver Lake Neighborhood Council woman and a U.S. congressional candidate. Maebe A. Girl became the first trans nonbinary person to advance to a general election for a House seat, securing 12.8% of the vote in the crowded race to represent California’s 30th District.
spectrumnews1.com
Exploring Ohio: The Dog Fountain
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Nestled in Mount Vernon, about 50 miles northeast of Columbus, a whimsical water feature is becoming a popular attraction. The Dog Fountain was installed in 2019 on property owned by Mount Vernon Nazarene University. It's part of the effort to restore the Downtown Historic District.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
School bus fleet targeted for catalytic converters
OSHKOSH, Wis. — When you see it up close, it’s not overly impressive or flashy. Catalytic converter thefts are up in Wisconsin and across the nation. A school bus fleet was targeted in Oshkosh this week. Officials said keeping vehicles in fenced or well-lit areas may help deter...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol issues Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett citation, releases new video of crash aftermath
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Newly released video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol is giving better insight into the immediate moments after the frightening car crash involving Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. What You Need To Know. The Ohio State Highway Patrol released new body camera and dash...
spectrumnews1.com
'I've had nine strokes in two years': Study shows 50% of Kenoshans with disabilities live in poverty
KENOSHA, Wis. — A new report from the United Way and its research partner, United for ALICE, shows people with disabilities are living in poverty at rates far higher than federal numbers indicate. ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. Households under these guidelines earn more than the...
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. Beshear announces recovery of $15 million from Braidy Industries deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced the recovery of a $15 million investment to build an aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky that never materialized. The deal was originally brokered under former Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration with Braidy Industries to bring jobs to the state. Beshear said that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
Hamilton County judge extends temporary restraining order for six-week abortion ban
CINCINNATI — Abortion restrictions have been lifted for another two weeks, with a Hamilton County judge extending a temporary restraining order against the 2019 law that bars abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. But what does that mean going forward?. What You Need To...
Comments / 0