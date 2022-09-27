ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Estacada News

Rangers get right with 5-0 win over Crook County

Estacada boys soccer take-down Cowboys with goals from Jose Gonzalez, Ben Haefs Estacada boys' soccer team pushed passed a slow start to get a 5-0 win over a visiting Crook County High School team on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The Estacada boys were looking for a strong return to form after an emotional game against Molalla ended with a tie earlier in the week. The beginning of the first half was a little sluggish, but the Rangers were able to get in a few half chances and some shots on goal early on. The home team handled themselves...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

High school soccer: Putnam girls grab rare result at Wilsonville

The Kingsmen trailed the Wildcats for most of the game, but a late equalizer from junior Ariana Barney salvaged a 1-1 tie. For the Putnam girls soccer team, Wilsonville has been a thorn in the side for the past eight years. That might explain the Kingsmen's utter jubilation following a 1-1 tie with the Wildcats on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in Wilsonville. The Wildcats opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Wilsonville junior captain Kenley Whittaker dribbled past Putnam goalkeeper Hailey Patlan and delivered a pinpoint cross onto the foot of sophomore Reese Holsey for an easy tap-in. Soon after,...
MILWAUKIE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy