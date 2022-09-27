The Kingsmen trailed the Wildcats for most of the game, but a late equalizer from junior Ariana Barney salvaged a 1-1 tie. For the Putnam girls soccer team, Wilsonville has been a thorn in the side for the past eight years. That might explain the Kingsmen's utter jubilation following a 1-1 tie with the Wildcats on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in Wilsonville. The Wildcats opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Wilsonville junior captain Kenley Whittaker dribbled past Putnam goalkeeper Hailey Patlan and delivered a pinpoint cross onto the foot of sophomore Reese Holsey for an easy tap-in. Soon after,...

