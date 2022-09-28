Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Trump and McCarthy's roles
Your recent front page story suggests that if Republicans take control of the House, Kevin McCarthy will take control of the House leadership. This causes me great concern because of his relationship as Trump’s “Little Kevin." My question is will “My Little Kevin” become “Big Kevin” and "Big Trump” become “My Little Trump,” still calling all the shots? Just wondering.
Letter to the editor: Common sense on documents
You come to my house and swipe something, that’s stealing. Whether it is a treasure or a trinket, it is plain stealing. Everybody knows that. Everybody, including Trump’s supporters. Sadly, they are more loyal to him than to our country.
Salas calls on Valadao to retract 'shameless attack' in campaign ad
The race for the 22nd Congressional District heated up Wednesday when accusations were levied after a recent campaign ad by an incumbent congressman rankled the assemblyman running to try and replace him. Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, who's running for the 22nd Congressional District, was joined by California Attorney General Rob...
