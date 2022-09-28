Read full article on original website
Forest ranger quashes rumors of Pineview Reservoir in town meeting
HUNTSVILLE, Utah — News travels fast in small towns. Rumors travel faster. “First and foremost, we’re not closing Pineview,” Sean Harwood said to a room full of applause. Harwood is the Ogden District Ranger for the U.S. Forest Service. Pineview Reservoir is in his district. One of...
New skatepark completed in Hyrum, grand opening expected in spring of 2023
Construction on one of the Beehive State’s largest skateparks was completed this earlier month after nearly five months of work in Hyrum. Fashioned by Hunger Skateparks — a skatepark design and build company based in Bloomington, Indiana — the Blacksmith Fork Skatepark spans 30,000 square feet near the mouth of its namesake.
Vivian W. (Call) Schvaneveldt
Vivian W. (Call) Schvaneveldt 3/13/1931 - 9/27/2022 Vivian W. Call Schvaneveldt, 91, returned to her heavenly home surrounded by family on September 27, 2022 at the Franklin County Medical Center in Preston, Idaho. She was born on March 13, 1931 in Clifton, Idaho the daughter of James Clyde Call and Dora Elizabeth Williams.
Target it isn't, but HomeGoods will occupy part of 400 North building
Another Target rumor has been dispelled in Logan, but a couple of businesses are slated to occupy vacant store space on the block that the retail giant was rumored to be targeting. That space is in the former Macey’s supermarket building on 400 North, as well the recently closed Subway...
Mount Logan Middle School evacuated twice for non-existent fires
Mount Logan Middle School has been evacuated twice this week after officials say new sensors installed at the school resulted in false fire alarms. According to Shana Longhurst, spokesperson for the Logan City School District, the latest evacuation occurred yesterday morning, though she was unable to provide a specific time, after a newly installed sensor alerted fire in the building.
Prep boys cross country: Logan ends long drought at Cache-Box
WELLSVILLE — None of the current runners on the Logan boys cross country team were alive the last time the Grizzlies won the Cache-Box meet. They certainly are alive now and running strong.
Prep girls cross country: Preston dominates at Cache-Box
WELLSVILLE — Less than a mile into the girls Cache-Box cross country meet Wednesday afternoon, the outcome was already pretty much decided. Sure, there were still more than two miles to go in the 5K race, but the Preston girls were certainly asserting themselves early on. The defending Cache-Box champs didn’t falter and literally ran away from the competition, which was held at the American West Heritage Center.
UTA announces upcoming changes to bus schedules
UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) has announced upcoming emergency bus service adjustments to go into effect December 11. UTA says that these changes — prompted by operator shortages — will include numerous local routes, ski service routes and regional routes in Weber, Davis, Salt Lake and Summit counties. Other UTA services, such […]
Cooper, Col. John Henry
Col. John Henry Cooper, 77, of Logan Utah passed away peacefully, in the early morning hours of September 14th, 2022. He was welcomed back to his heavenly home by his parents, Myra & Henry Cooper and his sister, Jean Hill. John was born in Richmond, California on November 28th, 1944. He was raised in Logan, Utah, and graduated from Logan High School in 1962. While growing up, he earned his Eagle Scout Award and was a competitive roller skater for the Logan Skating Rink. After high school, he served a two year mission in Southern Brazil from 1964-1966. After returning from his missionary service, he married his sweetheart, Carolyn Maughan, in the LDS Logan Temple on June 4, 1971. He graduated from Utah State University 1969. John served as a Chaplain in the U.S. Army for 27 years, retiring with the rank of full Colonel in 1997. As a Chaplain he was known as a great orator and ministered to many service men and women. He served in 13 assignments domestic and abroad, living with his family in Korea, Germany, and six different states from the East to West Coast. John was an animal lover; he had many dogs that brought him much joy. He also loved classical music, especially when it was performed by his daughters or grandchildren. John had a testimony of his Savior and the gospel. His example and generosity will influence many generations to come. John is survived by his wife Carolyn, of 51 years, his daughters: Stephanie Kerr of Cypress, CA; Stacy Funk of Springboro, OH; Terel Anderson of River Heights, UT; Erin Bowser of Tooele, UT. As well as his nephew Jason Hill of Henderson NV, his 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. We would like to thank the the amazing staff at Maple Springs and Ageis Hospice for their care and compassion. Services will be held Friday September 30th at 11 a.m. at Allen Hall Mortuary 34 E. Center Street. A gathering will be held an hour prior. If you would like to watch the service live click the link provided under his obituary at allenmortuaries.com.
Prep girls tennis: Wolves sweep region titles, capture third straight championship
NORTH LOGAN — It was a clean sweep for the Wolves at the Region 11 girls tennis championships. The defending region and 4A state champs didn’t falter Thursday as the two-day region championships concluded. There were a few tense moments, but Green Canyon pulled through in tight matches at second and third singles.
Debate surrounding pride flags continues at Logan school board meeting
Earlier this month, the Logan City School District Board of Education heard from parents, teachers and students on whether LGBTQ pride flags should be displayed in the classroom. The public comment portion for this week’s meeting was no different. And one parent, Katie Lee-Koven, came prepared with a petition signed...
Logan man charged in relation to six-car fatal crash
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been charged in relation to a fatal crash involving six cars that occurred in Logan on Thursday, Sept. 22. Jorge Robles, 38, was charged on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the First Judicial District Court in Cache County. He faces the second degree felony count of negligently operating a […]
kslnewsradio.com
Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
Gephardt Daily
Patient transported after car rolls down embankment in Garland
GARLAND, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple agencies responded after a car left the roadway and rolled 100 feet down an embankment near Garland. The accident happened on northbound Interstate 15, near exit 385, says a statement issued at 10 p.m. Wednesday by the Garland Fire Department.
ksl.com
Logan man charged with killing Brigham City father in DUI crash
LOGAN — A Logan man has been charged with being intoxicated when police say he caused a crash that killed a Brigham City father and critically injured another person last week on U.S. 91. Jorge Luis Robles, 38, was charged Wednesday with negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death,...
Schvaneveldt, Vivian W. (Call)
Schvaneveldt Vivian W. Call Schvaneveldt 91 Weston, Idaho passed away September 27, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the Weston Idaho Chapel, 27 N. Center, Weston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Monday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston and again prior to the funeral Tuesday from 10:30-11:30 am at the church. Interment will be in the Weston Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
USU football: Aggies face huge challenge on road vs. No. 19 BYU
Their last foray into Cougar country was a memorable one for the Aggies, who dominated on both sides of the football and traveled back to a Cache Valley with a 45-20 victory. That was four years ago and Utah State was in the midst of one of its best seasons in program history. Conversely, BYU was reeling a bit, having been blown out on the road against Washington five days earlier.
County Council holds public hearing on open space bond
The Cache County Council held a public hearing on Tuesday to receive public input on the open-space preservation bond headed for the ballot in November. Though the council had already voted to place the bond in the hands of voters this year, several local and state officials, as well as other valley residents, took to the podium to express their support for the bond while thanking the council for allowing voters to decide its future.
USU football: Aggies start strong, but fall to No. 19 BYU on road
PROVO — With the exception of a few plays, it was a first half to remember for the Aggies in their first game with Cooper Legas as the starting quarterback. Nevertheless, BYU, ranked 19th in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, was able to get to halftime tied at 17-17 and dominated the second half on its way to a 38-26 victory over Utah State in a non-conference football game on Thursday night in front of an announced crowd of 59,417 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Charges filed in fatal, multi-vehicle crash in Cache County
A man who authorities say was involved in a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 89/91 last week is now facing felony charges in the 1st District Court related to the incident. Jorge Luis Robles, 38, faces one count of second-degree negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, third-degree negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury, class-A driving under the influence and four other misdemeanors and infractions.
