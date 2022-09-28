Col. John Henry Cooper, 77, of Logan Utah passed away peacefully, in the early morning hours of September 14th, 2022. He was welcomed back to his heavenly home by his parents, Myra & Henry Cooper and his sister, Jean Hill. John was born in Richmond, California on November 28th, 1944. He was raised in Logan, Utah, and graduated from Logan High School in 1962. While growing up, he earned his Eagle Scout Award and was a competitive roller skater for the Logan Skating Rink. After high school, he served a two year mission in Southern Brazil from 1964-1966. After returning from his missionary service, he married his sweetheart, Carolyn Maughan, in the LDS Logan Temple on June 4, 1971. He graduated from Utah State University 1969. John served as a Chaplain in the U.S. Army for 27 years, retiring with the rank of full Colonel in 1997. As a Chaplain he was known as a great orator and ministered to many service men and women. He served in 13 assignments domestic and abroad, living with his family in Korea, Germany, and six different states from the East to West Coast. John was an animal lover; he had many dogs that brought him much joy. He also loved classical music, especially when it was performed by his daughters or grandchildren. John had a testimony of his Savior and the gospel. His example and generosity will influence many generations to come. John is survived by his wife Carolyn, of 51 years, his daughters: Stephanie Kerr of Cypress, CA; Stacy Funk of Springboro, OH; Terel Anderson of River Heights, UT; Erin Bowser of Tooele, UT. As well as his nephew Jason Hill of Henderson NV, his 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. We would like to thank the the amazing staff at Maple Springs and Ageis Hospice for their care and compassion. Services will be held Friday September 30th at 11 a.m. at Allen Hall Mortuary 34 E. Center Street. A gathering will be held an hour prior. If you would like to watch the service live click the link provided under his obituary at allenmortuaries.com.

