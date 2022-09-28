ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Online scam exposed - the cars that don’t exist

Consumers buying second-hand cars online are being warned to beware of scams, after a rise in cases of fraud. It comes after a BBC investigation exposed a fake car dealership website called Auto-Promotions that defrauded victims out of thousands of pounds. There were almost 3,000 reports of online vehicle fraud...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Capercaillie at real risk of extinction, survey finds

The capercaillie is at real risk of extinction in the UK, with only 542 of the birds estimated to be left in Scotland, according to a new survey. The population has dropped by about 50% since the last survey six years ago and is now at a critically low level, the survey found.
ANIMALS
BBC

Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai

Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Moors Murders: Search for Keith Bennett's body restarts

The search for the body of one of the Moors murderers' victims has restarted after "potential human remains" were found on moorland, police have said. Keith Bennett, 12, was one of five children tortured and killed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in the 1960s, but his body has never been recovered.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Guide dog goodbye: Sean and Sammy share their last walk

BBC correspondent Sean Dilley's guide dog Sammy is retiring after more than eight years of service. Sean wanted to film their final walk together to show the impact of losing a guide dog. He may now have to wait to two years for a new dog. Since the pandemic, guide...
ANIMALS
BBC
BBC

Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’

Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Prince William makes online safety plea after Molly Russell verdict

Prince William says online safety for young people should be "a prerequisite, not an afterthought" after an inquest into 14-year-old Molly Russell's death. A coroner concluded that the teenager from London died from an act of self-harm while suffering depression and the negative effects of online content. Molly's father Ian...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

William Glendinning dies in off-road buggy collision in Bishop's Stortford

A teenager has died in a collision that is thought to have involved an off-road buggy. William Glendinning, 18, from Cheshire, sustained serious injuries on farmland off St James Way, Bishop's Stortford at about 17:15 BST on 23 September. Hertfordshire Police said it was reported that a buggy had overturned...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Cost of living: Off-gridders are one step ahead in energy crisis

While many people are dismayed by the soaring cost of energy, a select few across Northern Ireland remain somewhat unaffected. Off-grid living has become a popular alternative in recent years. Clever conversions and floating homes are now increasingly common as people avoid the ties of a traditional property. Many of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Owami Davies: Review finds 'no racial bias' in investigation

A joint Met and Essex Police review into how the case of a black student nurse was handled has concluded there was "no evidence" of racial bias. Owami Davies, 24, went missing from Grays, Essex in July and was found safe in Hampshire seven weeks later. Several appeals were made...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Faridkot: An Indian maharaja and a 'mystery' will

In September, India's Supreme Court brought the curtain down on a three-decade-old royal family feud over the ownership of properties worth more than 200bn rupees ($2.4bn; £2.3bn). BBC Punjabi's Arvind Chhabra reports on the twists and turns of the case. The dispute erupted after the death of Harinder Singh...
INDIA

