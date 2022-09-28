Read full article on original website
BBC
Online scam exposed - the cars that don’t exist
Consumers buying second-hand cars online are being warned to beware of scams, after a rise in cases of fraud. It comes after a BBC investigation exposed a fake car dealership website called Auto-Promotions that defrauded victims out of thousands of pounds. There were almost 3,000 reports of online vehicle fraud...
BBC
Capercaillie at real risk of extinction, survey finds
The capercaillie is at real risk of extinction in the UK, with only 542 of the birds estimated to be left in Scotland, according to a new survey. The population has dropped by about 50% since the last survey six years ago and is now at a critically low level, the survey found.
Mystery as ‘top secret hypersonic 5,000mph US spy plane’ spotted flanked by two fighter jets flying near Britain
FLYING high over the North Sea, a mysterious "black triangle" shape flanked by two US fighter jets was spotted by an oil rig worker. The sighting came as there was a flurry of reports of unusual aircraft, unexplained sonic booms, ear-splitting high-pitched shrieks and fast-moving radar dots around Britain. For...
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
No doomsday bunker, not a single gun – if the US really is heading for civil war, I’m stuffed | Arwa Mahdawi
The super-rich are preparing to ride out the apocalypse by their underground swimming pools. Ordinary Americans have bought another 20m firearms. And me? I have a broom and a butter knife
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
BBC
Moors Murders: Search for Keith Bennett's body restarts
The search for the body of one of the Moors murderers' victims has restarted after "potential human remains" were found on moorland, police have said. Keith Bennett, 12, was one of five children tortured and killed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in the 1960s, but his body has never been recovered.
BBC
Guide dog goodbye: Sean and Sammy share their last walk
BBC correspondent Sean Dilley's guide dog Sammy is retiring after more than eight years of service. Sean wanted to film their final walk together to show the impact of losing a guide dog. He may now have to wait to two years for a new dog. Since the pandemic, guide...
BBC
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
BBC
Doorstep murder: Police have new man in sights over banker shooting
The murder of banker Alistair Wilson has baffled detectives for almost 20 years - but police now believe the key to solving the case could lie just yards from the doorstep where he was gunned down. They think the most likely motive centres on Alistair's objections to a decking area...
BBC
Prince William makes online safety plea after Molly Russell verdict
Prince William says online safety for young people should be "a prerequisite, not an afterthought" after an inquest into 14-year-old Molly Russell's death. A coroner concluded that the teenager from London died from an act of self-harm while suffering depression and the negative effects of online content. Molly's father Ian...
BBC
Harjot Kaur Bhamra: Bihar IAS officer mocks schoolgirl's sanitary pad request
A female civil servant's response to a schoolgirl's request for free sanitary pads has sparked backlash in India. The teenager made the request at a workshop organised with Unicef in the eastern state of Bihar. The official responded by saying the girl would soon expect the government to provide free...
BBC
William Glendinning dies in off-road buggy collision in Bishop's Stortford
A teenager has died in a collision that is thought to have involved an off-road buggy. William Glendinning, 18, from Cheshire, sustained serious injuries on farmland off St James Way, Bishop's Stortford at about 17:15 BST on 23 September. Hertfordshire Police said it was reported that a buggy had overturned...
BBC
I went undercover to expose abuse at a mental health hospital
A vulnerable young woman is locked on the other side of a thick glass window, crying like I have never heard anyone cry before. For hours I have been sitting outside the small room, listening to her desperate pleas to be let out. This is the image that haunts me...
BBC
Cost of living: Off-gridders are one step ahead in energy crisis
While many people are dismayed by the soaring cost of energy, a select few across Northern Ireland remain somewhat unaffected. Off-grid living has become a popular alternative in recent years. Clever conversions and floating homes are now increasingly common as people avoid the ties of a traditional property. Many of...
WEKU
Brazil's election could determine the fate of the Amazon after record deforestation
Under President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for reelection in Sunday's vote, forest clearing and wildfires have surged in the Amazon.
BBC
Owami Davies: Review finds 'no racial bias' in investigation
A joint Met and Essex Police review into how the case of a black student nurse was handled has concluded there was "no evidence" of racial bias. Owami Davies, 24, went missing from Grays, Essex in July and was found safe in Hampshire seven weeks later. Several appeals were made...
natureworldnews.com
Endangered Wildlife Numbers Decrease Rapidly in Kenya as Worst Drought Continues
Kenya is still experiencing its worst drought in decades, which is rapidly reducing the population of endangered wildlife. In the past three months, the world's rarest zebra population has decreased by almost 2%, and 25 times more elephants have perished than usual. In their desperate search for food, Kenya's renowned...
Wolves and brown bears among wildlife making ‘exciting’ comeback in Europe
Wolves, brown bears and white-tailed eagles are among the top predators making a comeback across Europe, according to a major report that looks at how some wildlife is rebounding. Researchers analysed data on 50 wildlife species whose population size and geographical distribution have expanded over the past 40 years to...
BBC
Faridkot: An Indian maharaja and a 'mystery' will
In September, India's Supreme Court brought the curtain down on a three-decade-old royal family feud over the ownership of properties worth more than 200bn rupees ($2.4bn; £2.3bn). BBC Punjabi's Arvind Chhabra reports on the twists and turns of the case. The dispute erupted after the death of Harinder Singh...
