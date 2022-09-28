ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

China replicates Beijing Olympic 'bubble' for rare sports event

By Handout
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HTV8D_0iDCYz1t00
Much like the Beijing Games, the table tennis team championships will take place in a "closed-loop" system /International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF)/AFP

China will replicate its Covid-secure Olympic bubble when it hosts its first major international sports event since the Beijing Winter Games -- with organisers calling it a "roller-coaster ride".

Chengdu, which until recently was under lockdown and was also rattled by an earthquake earlier this month, will stage the table tennis world team championships from Friday for 10 days.

Much like the Beijing Olympics and Paralympics in February-March, the tournament will unfold in a "closed loop" to satisfy the strict zero-Covid policies which have seen most other major sports events in China cancelled throughout the pandemic.

The chief executive of the ITTF, the governing body of table tennis, called it "one of the most â- if not the most â- complex and important table tennis events in ITTF history".

Nearly 1,300 people will be encased in the championships' bubble.

"The road to Chengdu was indeed bumpy or a roller-coaster ride," Steve Dainton said.

The competition was pushed back once because of an upsurge in coronavirus cases driven by the Omicron variant at the beginning of the year.

Then, with under a month to go, the southwestern city of Chengdu found itself under a tight lockdown that closed schools, disrupted businesses and forced residents to stay home for over two weeks.

"Obviously we were also looking for contingencies if finally we could not make it, but... the popularity and history that our sport has in China gave us always a strong sense of hope," said Dainton.

ITTF president Petra Sorling said "words cannot express" the excitement at the tournament finally kicking off.

- 'Hard restrictions' -

More than 250 table tennis players from across the globe, including the United States, arrived on specially chartered flights.

They, along with coaches, officials and other staff, will be in the closed loop for the duration of the championships.

They will stay in specific hotels, be shuttled to and from event venues, and must take a PCR test every day.

So far, the ITTF said all participants had tested negative since their arrival.

"It's great that we will be able to play this championships even if the restrictions are hard," Sweden's Kristian Karlsson was quoted as saying by the ITTF website.

As with the Beijing Winter Games, tickets have not been released for general sale to the public and spectators will instead be hand-picked by organisers.

Hosts China are the defending champions in the men's and women's events and historically the dominant force in both.

Reigning Olympic singles champions Ma Long and Chen Meng, and current world number ones Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha, are all included in the home squad.

China was supposed to host the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, but they were pushed back to next year because of Covid.

Asian Cup football was scheduled for next year, but China has already pulled out of hosting it.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

China to Stand by Russia—Xi 'Cannot Alienate Putin'

Vladimir Putin's seven-month war in Ukraine may have tested the boundaries of his strategic partnership with Xi Jinping, but China's leader is unlikely to desert his Russian counterpart any time soon, despite what some in the West may believe. Beijing so far has tolerated everything from the Kremlin's blocking of...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chen Meng
Person
Kristian Karlsson
Person
Sun Yingsha
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Sports Events#Ittf#Omicron
Newsweek

Putin Is Testing the Limits of China's Friendship

Russian President Vladimir Putin may be stress-testing the limits of his friendship with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this week after taking the first steps in formally annexing pro-Russian regions in eastern and southern Ukraine. Each of the occupied regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia declared landslide victories on...
POLITICS
KTVZ

US runs past Canada into World Cup gold-medal game

SYDNEY (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 17 points and the United States raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43, advancing to the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. The Americans will face China, which edged Australia 61-59. The U.S. (7-0), which is on a record pace for points and margin of victory in the tournament, took control of the game early scoring the first 15 points. Canada (5-2) couldn’t recover. The Canadians will be trying for their first medal since 1986 when they won bronze.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Turkey bows to US pressure, cuts Russian bank ties

Turkey's booming wartime trade with Moscow took a giant step back on Wednesday with confirmation that the last three banks still processing Russian card payments were pulling out under pressure from Washington. The Kremlin on Wednesday condemned Washington for forcing Turkish banks to cut their Russian ties.
WORLD
AFP

Fourth Nord Stream leak spotted, NATO sees 'sabotage'

Swedish authorities said Thursday a fourth leak was detected on undersea pipelines linking Russia to Europe following what NATO described as an act of sabotage. The Swedish Coast Guard confirmed Thursday there were four leaks in total on the pipeline in the Baltic Sea -- two on the Swedish side and two on the Danish side.
ECONOMY
FanBuzz

FIBA Women’s World Cup: US Women Dominate in Run for 4th Consecutive Championship

Missing the electric excitement of the WNBA playoffs? Anxiously awaiting the return of NBA action? We're so close. May I suggest the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (FIBAWWC). You might be asking, 'What's the Women's World Cup,' and 'Why didn't I know about it?' No worries. Here's a quick look at what it is and why -- if you love basketball -- you should be paying attention.
BASKETBALL
AFP

AFP

86K+
Followers
33K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy