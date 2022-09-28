Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
milwaukeerecord.com
Welcome to October: Here’s what you’re doing this month
Remember when the end of summer was also kinda-sorta a signal for things slowing down in Milwaukee entertainment? Those were simpler (and much more boring) times. Thankfully, there are also a ton of musicians, comedians, and wrestling variety shows coming to traditional venues during the first full month of fall. And that’s not even counting recurring Milwaukee Record events like our Halftime Show concert series, the return of Midweek Music, and a bunch of other fall festivals. As you get ready to have an awesome autumn, here are 15 of Milwaukee Record’s October event picks. Check our Calendar section for more recommended events.
spectrumnews1.com
Your ultimate Wisconsin trick-or-treating guide
WISCONSIN — October is finally here and the countdown to Halloween has already started. Once you outfit the perfect costume, you need to know where to go, and when. We rounded up trick-or-treat information for more than a dozen of Wisconsin's largest cities. 1. Milwaukee. The City of Milwaukee...
milwaukeemag.com
Your Milwaukee-Area Fall Festivals Guide
Looking for events with apples, pumpkins or Oktoberfest beers? Then pull out your calendar and mark down these 19 autumnal events. This will be the second year Brookfield is hosting Brooktoberfest for one fun-packed day. Try your hand at a beer stein holding contest, enjoy the polka music and dancing and watch the dachshund races. Along with various local food vendors, this year a local non-profit is hosting a beer fry.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile truck to visit Milwaukee on Friday
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile truck, for his Teremana tequila brand, is stopping in Milwaukee on Friday for part of its "Great American Road Trip."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
milwaukeemag.com
Milwaukee’s Christmas Tree Won’t Be at City Hall This Year
There’s a new home for Milwaukee’s official Christmas tree. The City of Milwaukee Christmas tree will have a new location this holiday season for the 109th celebration. Through a partnership between the city and the Milwaukee Bucks, the tree will be situated in the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum. For the past several years, Milwaukee’s Christmas tree had been situated outside City Hall and before that at nearby Red Arrow Park.
milwaukeemag.com
12 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
This event focuses on bringing local businesses and artists together all throughout Bay View, mostly concentrated around South Kinnickinnic Avenue. You can listen to some Electro Funk music whilst painting your own art at the Voyageur Book Club, enjoy an artist fair with a live DJ or screen print your own T-shirt at Lion’s Tooth. Check the interactive map to see the full list of events and where the storefronts are located.
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Clover the puppy!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Friday, Sept. 30 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Clover! She is a tiny four-month-old girl puppy currently housed in the WHS Milwaukee campus. Not only did she introduce us...
RELATED PEOPLE
wearegreenbay.com
‘Turn out in force’: Packers, Bucks, Brewers team up with local veterans for Stars and Stripes Honor Flight
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin’s three major sports organizations are teaming up to take Korean War and Vietnam War veterans to Washington D.C. for this year’s ‘Flight of Champions’ on October 8. The Stars & Stripes Honor Flight announced the details of the three...
wuwm.com
How did Jeffrey Dahmer harm Milwaukee's gay community?
Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer rose to infamy after human remains were found dismembered and preserved in his Milwaukee apartment. He murdered at least 16 people in Milwaukee. Fourteen were people of color and many of them had been part of the city’s gay community. A Bubbler Talk question asker...
ibmadison.com
Food Fight to open restaurant in Deer District
Food Fight Restaurant Group will open an Italian restaurant atop an elegant hotel being built in Milwaukee by North Central Group, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The hotel and restaurant, the second Food Fight location outside of Dane County, will be located next to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee’s Deer District. Cervo, Italian for “the deer,” will be located on the ninth floor, the rooftop of the hotel. North Central Group, based in Middleton, is partnering with the Milwaukee Bucks to build the 207-room Trade Milwaukee hotel at 420 W. Juneau Ave. The project should be completed and opened by spring 2023.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
14 Milwaukee city secrets everyone should see and know about
It’s the details that create the pattern. A large city, no less than an intricate mosaic, is the sum total of uncounted individual pieces that stand out boldly in some places, show significant wear in others, and are sometimes so hard to see that they practically vanish into the broader landscape.
IN THIS ARTICLE
milwaukeerecord.com
12 pictures of Milwaukee’s new Dave’s Hot Chicken, plus 3 pictures of the wickedly hot “Reaper” slider we put in our freezer and saved for a day when our bodies can handle it
In case you missed it (and judging from the traffic this piece has been getting, you have not), national chicken sandwich chain Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its first Milwaukee location on Friday, September 30. The location is nestled inside the East Pointe Market Place at 544 E. Ogden Ave. #200. It joins another Dave’s Hot Chicken that opened in Menomonee Falls in January. Hours for the Milwaukee location are Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until midnight.
Wisconsinites try to get out of Florida, others checking on family members
Beth Zimmerman of Brookfield spent Thursday desperately trying to get in touch with her elderly parents, George and Jacqueline, in Florida.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Votes 2022 May Well Be a Criminal Enterprise
Dan O’Donnell reports on newly released emails and texts that show the City of Milwaukee illegally coordinating with Democrat political operatives on a get-out-the-vote effort designed to help Democrats in the upcoming election. Sep 30, 2022. Perspective by Dan O’Donnell. The Republican Party of Wisconsin has sued the...
milwaukeerecord.com
Gerrymandering, Republican supermajorities, and 4 state legislature races to watch in the Milwaukee area
Dan Shafer is the founder of The Recombobulation Area, an award-winning, reader-supported weekly column and online publication. Click here to subscribe. The Republican-controlled state legislature has a tremendous amount of power in the state of Wisconsin. That power has been having an acute impact here in Milwaukee as of late.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wxpr.org
Coolest things contest down to 16 finalists, with several from north central Wisconsin
The Coolest Thing Made In Wisconsin is down to 16 finalists, including three in the Central Wisconsin area. In White Lake, Robbins Sports Surfaces has been making flooring for basketball courts since the 1960s, and they extended as far as sports' biggest stage, the Olympics. "We've done the one in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County COVID masking changes; bus riders can go maskless
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County updated its masking policy after the CDC lowered the COVID-19 community risk level to "low" on Thursday, Sept. 29. Effective Friday, Sept. 30, masking will no longer be required at the Courthouse Complex for employees and for all visitors. The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is...
milwaukeerecord.com
My First Band: Mike Reed (Small Brown Bike, 84 Tigers)
This week’s guest is Mike Reed. These days, Reed can be heard as the guitarist and vocalist of 84 Tigers, a tremendous Michigan-based project that’s preparing to release their debut album, Time In The Lighthouse, on Spartan Records this fall. Prior to that album’s October 21 release and the band’s upcoming appearance at The Fest, Reed spoke with My First Band host Tyler Maas about the formation of his new band, the process of writing and recording the forthcoming album, and what the near future holds for 84 Tigers.
The 29-year-old organist and organ builder from West Allis
John Miller, 29, owns John Miller Mechanical Organ and Clock Works. He is classically trained in organ building. He specializes in refurbishing and repairing organs.
Comments / 0