Milwaukee, WI

milwaukeerecord.com

Welcome to October: Here’s what you’re doing this month

Remember when the end of summer was also kinda-sorta a signal for things slowing down in Milwaukee entertainment? Those were simpler (and much more boring) times. Thankfully, there are also a ton of musicians, comedians, and wrestling variety shows coming to traditional venues during the first full month of fall. And that’s not even counting recurring Milwaukee Record events like our Halftime Show concert series, the return of Midweek Music, and a bunch of other fall festivals. As you get ready to have an awesome autumn, here are 15 of Milwaukee Record’s October event picks. Check our Calendar section for more recommended events.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Your ultimate Wisconsin trick-or-treating guide

WISCONSIN — October is finally here and the countdown to Halloween has already started. Once you outfit the perfect costume, you need to know where to go, and when. We rounded up trick-or-treat information for more than a dozen of Wisconsin's largest cities. 1. Milwaukee. The City of Milwaukee...
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeemag.com

Your Milwaukee-Area Fall Festivals Guide

Looking for events with apples, pumpkins or Oktoberfest beers? Then pull out your calendar and mark down these 19 autumnal events. This will be the second year Brookfield is hosting Brooktoberfest for one fun-packed day. Try your hand at a beer stein holding contest, enjoy the polka music and dancing and watch the dachshund races. Along with various local food vendors, this year a local non-profit is hosting a beer fry.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Travel Maven

This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
LA CROSSE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee’s Christmas Tree Won’t Be at City Hall This Year

There’s a new home for Milwaukee’s official Christmas tree. The City of Milwaukee Christmas tree will have a new location this holiday season for the 109th celebration. Through a partnership between the city and the Milwaukee Bucks, the tree will be situated in the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum. For the past several years, Milwaukee’s Christmas tree had been situated outside City Hall and before that at nearby Red Arrow Park.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

12 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

This event focuses on bringing local businesses and artists together all throughout Bay View, mostly concentrated around South Kinnickinnic Avenue. You can listen to some Electro Funk music whilst painting your own art at the Voyageur Book Club, enjoy an artist fair with a live DJ or screen print your own T-shirt at Lion’s Tooth. Check the interactive map to see the full list of events and where the storefronts are located.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Clover the puppy!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Friday, Sept. 30 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Clover! She is a tiny four-month-old girl puppy currently housed in the WHS Milwaukee campus. Not only did she introduce us...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Chris Gethard
wuwm.com

How did Jeffrey Dahmer harm Milwaukee's gay community?

Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer rose to infamy after human remains were found dismembered and preserved in his Milwaukee apartment. He murdered at least 16 people in Milwaukee. Fourteen were people of color and many of them had been part of the city’s gay community. A Bubbler Talk question asker...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ibmadison.com

Food Fight to open restaurant in Deer District

Food Fight Restaurant Group will open an Italian restaurant atop an elegant hotel being built in Milwaukee by North Central Group, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The hotel and restaurant, the second Food Fight location outside of Dane County, will be located next to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee’s Deer District. Cervo, Italian for “the deer,” will be located on the ninth floor, the rooftop of the hotel. North Central Group, based in Middleton, is partnering with the Milwaukee Bucks to build the 207-room Trade Milwaukee hotel at 420 W. Juneau Ave. The project should be completed and opened by spring 2023.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

14 Milwaukee city secrets everyone should see and know about

It’s the details that create the pattern. A large city, no less than an intricate mosaic, is the sum total of uncounted individual pieces that stand out boldly in some places, show significant wear in others, and are sometimes so hard to see that they practically vanish into the broader landscape.
MILWAUKEE, WI
#Big Soda#Soda Pop#Food Drink#The Office#The Beautiful Anonymous#X Ray Arcade
milwaukeerecord.com

12 pictures of Milwaukee’s new Dave’s Hot Chicken, plus 3 pictures of the wickedly hot “Reaper” slider we put in our freezer and saved for a day when our bodies can handle it

In case you missed it (and judging from the traffic this piece has been getting, you have not), national chicken sandwich chain Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its first Milwaukee location on Friday, September 30. The location is nestled inside the East Pointe Market Place at 544 E. Ogden Ave. #200. It joins another Dave’s Hot Chicken that opened in Menomonee Falls in January. Hours for the Milwaukee location are Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until midnight.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Votes 2022 May Well Be a Criminal Enterprise

Dan O’Donnell reports on newly released emails and texts that show the City of Milwaukee illegally coordinating with Democrat political operatives on a get-out-the-vote effort designed to help Democrats in the upcoming election. Sep 30, 2022. Perspective by Dan O’Donnell. The Republican Party of Wisconsin has sued the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County COVID masking changes; bus riders can go maskless

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County updated its masking policy after the CDC lowered the COVID-19 community risk level to "low" on Thursday, Sept. 29. Effective Friday, Sept. 30, masking will no longer be required at the Courthouse Complex for employees and for all visitors. The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

My First Band: Mike Reed (Small Brown Bike, 84 Tigers)

This week’s guest is Mike Reed. These days, Reed can be heard as the guitarist and vocalist of 84 Tigers, a tremendous Michigan-based project that’s preparing to release their debut album, Time In The Lighthouse, on Spartan Records this fall. Prior to that album’s October 21 release and the band’s upcoming appearance at The Fest, Reed spoke with My First Band host Tyler Maas about the formation of his new band, the process of writing and recording the forthcoming album, and what the near future holds for 84 Tigers.
MICHIGAN STATE

