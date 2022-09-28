ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHQ Right Now

Mad Minute stories from Monday, October 3rd

HOOPERSVILLE, Md. (AP) — The federal government has sold off a rather inhospitable lighthouse in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay for a six-figure sum after a bidding war at auction. The Hooper Island Lighthouse, located west of Middle Hooper Island in Maryland’s Dorchester County, at first drew little...
'They need to be sent back to their home country': Ron DeSantis tears into 'illegal alien' looters who should not be in the US 'at all' after they were arrested for ransacking homes devastated in Hurricane Ian

The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis has revealed how three of the four looting suspects that were arrested in Lee County were in the United States illegally. The Republican Governor made the revelation during a news conference in Fort Myers on Tuesday as he gave an update about the response to Hurricane Ian.
States deploy about 2,500 National Guard troops to U.S.-Mexico border

(The Center Square) – Nearly two dozen states are sending National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to help federal immigration officials grapple with an unprecedented surge of undocumented migrants. The deployments, which were requested by the U.S. Department of Defense, call for up to 2,500 National Guard members...
