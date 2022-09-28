Read full article on original website
Chase Elliott Responds to Justin Marks on Twitter and Speaks Out in a Way That NASCAR Isn’t Going to Like
Chase Elliott replied to a tweet by Justin Marks this week and his comments won't be well received by top NASCAR officials. The post Chase Elliott Responds to Justin Marks on Twitter and Speaks Out in a Way That NASCAR Isn’t Going to Like appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ty Gibbs Created a Major Problem at Texas, But Brad Keselowski Has the Solution
During last week's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway, we had ourselves a heated battle between two Ty's, as Ty Gibbs veered into Ty Dillon on pit road in an apparent payback move for Dillon hitting Gibbs while the 23XI Racing driver was exiting his pit box.
NASCAR Legend Reacts To Harsh Penalty Handed Out This Week
NASCAR handed out a pair of stiff penalties on Tuesday, including a $75,000 fined for driver Ty Gibbs. Gibbs was docked for making retaliatory contact with Ty Dillon's car on pit road during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The 19-year-old was driving for 23XI Racing, which also received a 25-point deduction in the owner standings.
Research Identifying the Second-Most Hated NASCAR Driver Adds Insult to Injury, Literally
A website scanned social media for reactions to NASCAR drivers, determining the most and least popular competitors. The post Research Identifying the Second-Most Hated NASCAR Driver Adds Insult to Injury, Literally appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Most "Hated" Driver News
A recent ranking of the most hated drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series has been going viral recently. On Wednesday, Associated Press writer Jenna Fryer posted the result of a Gambling.com study on the percentage of Twitter posts about NASCAR drivers deemed negative. Anyone who has followed NASCAR even peripherally for the past two years can probably guess who the most-hated driver was.
Andretti Keeps Getting Snubbed By Formula 1 But Plans To Go Racing In 2024
America technically already has an F1 team on the grid, but Haas lacks pedigree. Many people were excited when the Andretti family announced it would join the grid in 2024. Unfortunately, the family has been snubbed several times, and McLaren seems to be the only team excited about having another competitor on the grid. Personally, we'd love to see two American drivers rock up at races in a supercharged Dodge Challenger.
NASCAR weekend preview: Talladega
Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, site of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race, is traditionally regarded as one of the most action-packed,
Another NASCAR Driver Is Sidelined with Concussion-Like Symptoms Ahead of Crash-Fueled Talladega
NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman will sit out this weekend’s race at Talladega after a crash at Texas Motor Speedway left him with concussion-like symptoms. He joins a growing list of drivers to have suffered similar injuries behind the wheel of NASCAR’s new Next-Gen machine — which is an extremely bad sign just before one of the most crash-prone races of the year.
It's time to check your weekend racing schedule
We have a full slate of racing action, including NASCAR, NHRA, Formula One, IMSA and ARCA
Short-track ace Sam Ard shares Xfinity record with Noah Gragson
Former two-time Xfinity Series champion Sam Ard’s name returned to the forefront in the past week as Noah Gragson tied Ard’s series record for consecutive victories at four. Although Ard has been nominated for the NASCAR Hall of Fame, his exploits generally aren’t well-known among many who follow...
NASCAR Truck Series: Talladega Preview, Predictions, and How to Watch
The Round of 8 soldiers on to Talladega in what is typically one of the most crash-filled and interesting of the NASCAR Truck Series season. In the Round of 8 opener at Bristol two weeks ago, Ty Majeski took his first career win in the Truck Series, simultaneously locking himself into the Championship 4.
NASCAR weekend schedule for Talladega Superspeedway
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll into Talladega Superspeedway, a center of uncertainty, for the second race in the Round of 12 this weekend. Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET, NBC) could place the first driver in the Round of 8. Any playoff driver who wins the race automatically advances to the next round.
How much top NASCAR drivers are making from endorsements
When you think of NASCAR drivers, sponsorships and product placements leap to mind. During the post-race interview, the winner inevitably manages to thank a bevy of sponsors, almost sounding like a "Saturday Night Live" skit as the driver says something like, "Well thanks, I couldn't have won without such a good AutoLights/Coca-Cola/NAPA/Interstate/Lowe's car." That's usually followed by a swig of whichever beverage sponsors that driver.
Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Customer Racing Teams Head to Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Contention for Numerous Championships in Season-Ending IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Competition
Title Time for Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Customer Racing Teams at IMSA Season-Ending Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Customer Racing teams head into this weekend's Motul Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta in contention for several championships in the season-ending IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge races. Saturday's featured Motul Petit Le Mans is a 10-hour endurance race in which Mercedes-AMG GT3 teams Team Korthoff Motorsports and Winward Racing each have a chance to win team and driver championships and secure the manufacturer title for Mercedes-AMG in the WeatherTech GT Daytona (GTD) class. The Grand Sport (GS) class manufacturer championship is also the nearest title prize on the line in Friday's two-hour Michelin Pilot Challenge finale, although Murillo Racing has a mathematical chance to win the GS driver and team championships.
Dog gone it, Austin Dillon!
The driver of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet has a wife and toddler he loves so much -- and then there's Sissy, who you might say drives Austin's NASCAR success!
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca AnnouncesAction-Filled 2023 Major Events Season
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca enters its 66th year of hosting major sporting events in beautiful Monterey County with an impressive lineup for 2023. And when guests arrive, they will be greeted by a new bridge that will efficiently accommodate pedestrians and carts between parking/hospitality and the race paddock, and a new track surface. In all, ’23 is going to be a monumental year of providing memorable family experiences.
YellaWood 500: Preview, Odds, Best Bets
Will a driver competing for the championship actually win during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs? It hasn’t happened yet through
