Environment

Trade wind speeds to decrease slightly this weekend

By Justin Cruz
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After seeing mostly dry conditions for the state this week, showers are expected to increase beginning Thursday night. Initially showers will be light, but by Sunday and Monday, heavier showers are expected to move through windward areas of the state. Trade winds will also dip slightly to 10-15 mph.
Taking care of yourself while looking good for the weekend. Imagine getting a manicure, pedicure and haircut for under $40. The Honolulu Community College Cosmetology Salon offers varying services at affordable prices. Mahina Hong, HCC Cosmetology Instructor, joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss the services offered.
