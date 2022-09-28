Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing AboutCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Beloved Local Pizza Delivery Places in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Duckwrth talks new tour, new music and new lessons learnedThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
santaclaritamagazine.com
Growing Our Community of Care
My company Otter matches families who need childcare with caregivers in their community. We’ve learned a lot about what makes for a good match when it comes to childcare and we’re taking what we’ve learned and adapting it to better serve the families of Santa Clarita. When...
santaclaritamagazine.com
Monthly Message City Manager Ken Striplin Get Creative this ARTober
You can’t go far in our City without discovering public art or art spaces. Whether you stumble upon the poetry printed on our sidewalks, discover the vibrant colors of the Communitree at the Canyon Country Community Center, find one of the many Art Bears or enjoy the latest exhibit at one of the City’s eight galleries, there is much art to appreciate this month and year-round in Santa Clarita.
theavtimes.com
Lancaster to host ribbon cutting for Skytower Park on Oct. 6
The city of Lancaster will host a ribbon-cutting event next week to celebrate the opening of its new-and-improved Skytower Park. The ceremony is free and open to the public. It starts at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Skytower Park, located at 43434 Vineyard Drive. Free treats from Kona Ice will be available, while supplies last.
AdWeek
California Pizza Kitchen Is Boycotting Pizza
If there is one thing California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is known for, it’s, well, pizza. Founded in 1985 in Beverly Hills, the brand has become one of the best-known pizza chains in the country through the strength of its unique menu including, of course, the California-style pizza.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
santaclaritamagazine.com
Capture the Light
When we start the year right it sets the tone for the rest of the year. A new year has just begun in the Jewish calendar , where we move forward from a carefree summer onto deep introspection period. Amidst all the distractions, starting on Rosh Hashana the first day of the new year, we immerse ourselves in internal spiritual work, aiming to connect our souls to our creator and to our higher self. More than any other time throughout the year we aim to create the reality we desire for the rest of the year. We are aware that there is an unusual power this time of year. We could harness its great potential and immense energy and light to achieve the best results.
signalscv.com
Bus drivers keep the wheels rolling
SCV school district transportation staff work hard amid nationwide shortage of qualified drivers. The Santa Clarita Valley is wide and has a myriad of schools. Many residents tout the schools for being some of the best in Los Angeles County for their dedication to students and creating welcoming environments — and for many students that starts on the bus.
santaclaritamagazine.com
MEND Health & Wellness Recovery Solutions in Valencia
Whether you are interested in improving your overall quality of life or looking for new ways to find pain relief, prevent injuries, and accelerate your recovery time, our highly experienced team at MEND Health & Wellness has a solution for you. Our warm and welcoming office located in Valencia and the surrounding Valencia areas offer advanced, affordable treatment methods proven to work quickly and effectively.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Purple Palooza 5k Walk to End Domestic Violence
Child & Family Center will present Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence on Saturday, October 15 from 8am-11am at the Center’s main facility 21545 Centre Pointe Pkwy. The event will raise funds and create awareness during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Proceeds raised are critical to support...
IN THIS ARTICLE
santaclaritamagazine.com
Gilchrist Farm Harvest Festival & Pumpkin Patch 2022 October 1st-31st
Pumpkin Patch Open Daily from 9AM to 6PM and Harvest Festival open on weekends from 9AM to 6PM. It is Free admission and free parking!. Saturdays and Sundays: Wool Spinning Demonstrations, Forging Demonstration, Goat Milking Demonstrations, Pig Races, Festival food, concessions, live music, local performances, Attractions available for purchase include: horse rides, pony rides, farm animal visits, archery, axe throwing, straw bale maze, slide, wagon rides, farm train, crafts, pumpkin decorating.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Kaleidoscope: Art & Music Festival Returns October 8 in Palmdale
The seventh annual Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, a unique event that celebrates the arts in the high desert, returns to the Palmdale Amphitheater, 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd., on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Music, art, food, artisan creations, painting classes,...
santaclaritamagazine.com
Missing Cocktails on the Roof? Save the Date for the New “Share the Love” Event!
Inquiries about when Cocktails on the Roof will return have been coming in from both participants and guests since the COVID shutdown and venue limitations left us with our last event in 2019. WE’RE BACK AND EVEN BETTER! Welcome Hello Subaru of Valencia who, as WiSH Education Foundation’s newest partner, has generously offered to be our presenting sponsor for the new “Share the Love” event, which highlights their strong commitment to community.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Family Promise of SCV – Third Annual Golf Tournament
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley will hold their Third Annual Golf Tournament at 12/noon on Monday, October 24, 2022. Andy Gump is once again the Title Sponsor. “Andy Gump is honored and proud to support Family Promise again as Title Sponsor for their 2022 Golf Tournament to raise funds to support families experiencing homelessness. We are thankful for what they do to help families in need” says Nancy Gump, VP/CEO of Andy Gump.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
santaclaritamagazine.com
Agua Dulce Winery – It’s On Our Doorstep
Agua Dulce Winery is a fabulous family getaway offering Wine Tasting, Cellar Tours and special events throughout the year. All of this occurs amidst the lush 100 acres of Los Angeles County’s largest vineyard and winery. Agua Dulce Winery has become the much talked about local destination amongst wine enthusiasts throughout Southern California. Located in Santa Clarita Valley, a mere 25 miles northeast of the San Fernando Valley, Agua Dulce Winery is the centerpiece of the prestigious Sierra Pelona Valley Wine Appellation, and has produced over 150 national and international wine awards.
Invasive Aedes mosquitos plaguing Angelenos
An invasive genus of mosquitos have made their way to Southern California, leaving a trail of irritation and itchy bites in their wake. The Aedes mosquito, originally found in tropical climates, have been found on nearly every continent in the world, and are believed to have arrived in California more than 10 years ago via cargo ship. This summer, it appears they've migrated in mass to the Southland, spreading throughout the San Fernando Valley, Inland Empire and Greater San Diego. Unlike the mosquitos most people have grown accustomed to, close to larger bodies of water like lakes or streams, often lingering in warmer...
santaclaritamagazine.com
Art by Award-Winning Artists in Santa Clarita
The newly opened art gallery J Sabry Fine Art brings beautiful art by many famous artists to our community, many of whom have works in museums across the country. It’s free to browse the amazing display of original paintings and hand-signed limited edition prints, and enjoy the ambience in their comfy leather chairs while taking in the view.
Santa Monica Daily Press
$150,000 worth of trees endangered by rogue trimming
Nine ficus trees along Georgina Avenue between 22nd and 24th Street are nearly unrecognizable after recently receiving a major, potentially fatal trimming, an incident the city’s Public Landscape Manager Matthew Wells said amounts to vandalism. The trees, which line the public median along several blocks in the North of...
Long Beach community members upset after proposal for distillery next to school
R6 Distillery is planning to open their second location on Golden Avenue next to Edison Elementary in Long Beach.
santaclaritamagazine.com
A Little About Oak Tree Gun Club
When Booge Mercer opened Oak Tree Gun Club in 1973, the club consisted of four trap shooting fields, two skeet shooting fields, a trailer, and two outhouses. Booge started Oak Tree Gun Club with a vision in mind – she wanted the club to be a safe haven for recreational shooters for decades to come. Originally, Oak Tree Gun Club was considered a private trap and skeet club, but in the mid 1970’s, Booge decided to convert the private club to a public shooting range. During this time, she expanded Oak Tree by adding a clubhouse with a bar and restaurant, and a house to live in. The club has been home to the California Clay Busters, as well as many other shooting clubs, ever since. And many of Hollywood’s most notable celebrities have frequently visited Oak Tree’s shooting fields in its earliest days. Among the many celebrities that have visited Oak Tree, some names include Charlton Heston, Roy Rogers, Steven Spielberg, and director John Milias. California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, also visited shortly after filming Conan the Barbarian (1982), and Robert Stack of The Untouchables (1959-1963) was often seen sipping coffee at the clubhouse on Saturday mornings.
theregistrysocal.com
Santa Clarita’s Golden Valley Shopping Center Placed up for Sale With Guidance Set at $14.95MM
A nearly fully leased retail center in one of Santa Clarita’s most prominent retail corridors has recently been placed up for sale. According to the offering memorandum from CBRE, the property – also known as Golden Valley Shopping Center – has been listed with guidance set at $14.95 million, or about $660 per square foot.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Chili Teams Go Head-to-Head and Ladle up the 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off
Forty amateur chefs are sweating it out in the kitchen, preparing to compete in the 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off. People’s Choice and Judges Choice prizes will be awarded to the top three chili’s in each category. Since 2012, proceeds have benefited many local nonprofit organizations. Funds...
Comments / 0