santaclaritamagazine.com
Missing Cocktails on the Roof? Save the Date for the New “Share the Love” Event!
Inquiries about when Cocktails on the Roof will return have been coming in from both participants and guests since the COVID shutdown and venue limitations left us with our last event in 2019. WE’RE BACK AND EVEN BETTER! Welcome Hello Subaru of Valencia who, as WiSH Education Foundation’s newest partner, has generously offered to be our presenting sponsor for the new “Share the Love” event, which highlights their strong commitment to community.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Chili Teams Go Head-to-Head and Ladle up the 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off
Forty amateur chefs are sweating it out in the kitchen, preparing to compete in the 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off. People’s Choice and Judges Choice prizes will be awarded to the top three chili’s in each category. Since 2012, proceeds have benefited many local nonprofit organizations. Funds...
santaclaritamagazine.com
Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 24106 Joshua Drive in Valencia (Tesoro De Valle)
In the highly desirable community of Tesoro De Valle in Valencia, you will find this light and bright 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home that features 1,920SF of open living space! As soon as you walk in through the door you will notice the open concept floorplan, freshly painted and new wood-like vinyl flooring throughout the first level. The living room welcomes you with its cozy fireplace featuring, high ceilings and plenty of windows to let in lots of natural light. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, center island with breakfast bar, tile countertops, a separate dining area and access to your private backyard. Conveniently located downstairs is a powder room and direct access to the 2-car garage. Head upstairs where you will find 3 good-size secondary bedrooms (one of which was formerly a loft that was converted into a bedroom), the laundry room with cabinets for extra storage, a full bathroom and the primary suite. The primary bedroom features a large walk-in closet with built-ins, and a private bath with dual sinks, a walk-in shower and separate soaking tub. Step outside to your private backyard perfect for enjoying al-fresco dining or a nice glass of wine with a good book. This family friendly community offers several wonderful amenities to enjoy that include: a resort style pool and spa area; playground, clubhouse, picnic area, gym, sports courts, walking paseos, and more! The HOA also provides/includes maintenance for the front yard landscaping and watering! Conveniently located near award winning schools, restaurants, shopping, city transportation and the 5 freeway! Welcome home! www.24106Joshua.com.
pasadenaweekly.com
High quality barbecue, sports and fun at Craft by Smoke & Fire
In 2008, Isaias Hernandez, his brother, Juan, and friend, Josh Bentrem, wrote a plan on a bar napkin: to create a restaurant specializing in craft cocktails and comfort food. “Food is in our blood, and we had the confidence to make it happen,” Isaias said. With an extensive background...
santaclaritamagazine.com
Art by Award-Winning Artists in Santa Clarita
The newly opened art gallery J Sabry Fine Art brings beautiful art by many famous artists to our community, many of whom have works in museums across the country. It’s free to browse the amazing display of original paintings and hand-signed limited edition prints, and enjoy the ambience in their comfy leather chairs while taking in the view.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Gilchrist Farm Harvest Festival & Pumpkin Patch 2022 October 1st-31st
Pumpkin Patch Open Daily from 9AM to 6PM and Harvest Festival open on weekends from 9AM to 6PM. It is Free admission and free parking!. Saturdays and Sundays: Wool Spinning Demonstrations, Forging Demonstration, Goat Milking Demonstrations, Pig Races, Festival food, concessions, live music, local performances, Attractions available for purchase include: horse rides, pony rides, farm animal visits, archery, axe throwing, straw bale maze, slide, wagon rides, farm train, crafts, pumpkin decorating.
Pacific Airshow to bring thrilling family-friendly fun to Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach is gearing up for the Pacific Airshow this weekend and it's guaranteed to be jam-packed with excitement.
santaclaritamagazine.com
WE GO DELIVERS – It’s Time for That Autumn Goodness
When you’re having one of those days where you’re just too lazy to get your shoes on and get in the car, WeGo Delivers has your back. WeGo Delivers is a food and goods delivery service that covers the entire Santa Clarita Valley, and in addition to the standard 200+ restaurants they cover here in the valley, they also offer the ability to custom order anything from virtually any store or spot in Santa Clarita. To view their entire selection and get your delivery started, head over to http://wegodelivers.com/restaurants/santa-clarita-food-delivery.
santaclaritamagazine.com
A Little About Oak Tree Gun Club
When Booge Mercer opened Oak Tree Gun Club in 1973, the club consisted of four trap shooting fields, two skeet shooting fields, a trailer, and two outhouses. Booge started Oak Tree Gun Club with a vision in mind – she wanted the club to be a safe haven for recreational shooters for decades to come. Originally, Oak Tree Gun Club was considered a private trap and skeet club, but in the mid 1970’s, Booge decided to convert the private club to a public shooting range. During this time, she expanded Oak Tree by adding a clubhouse with a bar and restaurant, and a house to live in. The club has been home to the California Clay Busters, as well as many other shooting clubs, ever since. And many of Hollywood’s most notable celebrities have frequently visited Oak Tree’s shooting fields in its earliest days. Among the many celebrities that have visited Oak Tree, some names include Charlton Heston, Roy Rogers, Steven Spielberg, and director John Milias. California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, also visited shortly after filming Conan the Barbarian (1982), and Robert Stack of The Untouchables (1959-1963) was often seen sipping coffee at the clubhouse on Saturday mornings.
santaclaritamagazine.com
A Gift Card Or A Passport To Adventure?
The holidays will be here before you know it. This startling fact brings up the age-old question, “What should I get that family member or friend who seems to have everything?” There’s also the challenge of selecting a gift for your child’s teacher or your colleague. Usually, the answer is a ‘“GIFT CARD”. Gift cards are the greatest because they make your life much easier and allow the receivers to pick out what they want!
santaclaritamagazine.com
You’re Invited! SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s on October 8th 10th Annual Santa Clarita Walk to End Alzheimer’s
The 10th Annual Santa Clarita Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled for Saturday, October 8th in Bridgeport Park. This event is a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association where funds raised go toward support for families and research to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. There is no cost to attend the event, and if you raise $100 or more you receive a free t-shirt.
santaclaritamagazine.com
OLIVE TERRACE BAR & GRILL – It’s Time for That Autumn Goodness
Olive Terrace Bar and Grill is the local expert on fusion, and the proof is in the pudding.. and the rest of their delicious desserts. Olive Terrace offers a full list of classic starters and dishes like their homemade clam chowder and lobster ravioli, but their kitchen is also home to exciting options like their pomegranate chicken “Fesenjan” and braised lamb shank, which tastes just as good as it sounds. Olive Terrace is available for online ordering, delivery, and dine-in, so give them a call the next time you’re looking to try something new: 661-257-7860.
santaclaritamagazine.com
SALT CREEK GRILLE RESTAURANT – It’s Time for That Autumn Goodness
Looking for that perfect fall-time date spot? Look no further than Salt Creek Grille! Located conveniently at the Valencia Town Center, Salt Creek Grille offers a huge variety of comfortable classics and contemporary cuisine that’s guaranteed to cater to every single palate after a long day of shopping (both actual and window). Favorites like their Filet Mignon and Mesquite Grilled Baby Back Ribs are just the beginning of their extensive menu. They also offer vegetarian and customizable options, so call your order in today or inquire about reservations and specials: 661-222-9999.
santaclaritamagazine.com
MEND Health & Wellness Recovery Solutions in Valencia
Whether you are interested in improving your overall quality of life or looking for new ways to find pain relief, prevent injuries, and accelerate your recovery time, our highly experienced team at MEND Health & Wellness has a solution for you. Our warm and welcoming office located in Valencia and the surrounding Valencia areas offer advanced, affordable treatment methods proven to work quickly and effectively.
Huskies Offer 9th Mater Dei Player in 9 Months, This One a Corner
Chuck McDonald III is a sophomore starter for the defending national champion.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Monthly Message City Manager Ken Striplin Get Creative this ARTober
You can’t go far in our City without discovering public art or art spaces. Whether you stumble upon the poetry printed on our sidewalks, discover the vibrant colors of the Communitree at the Canyon Country Community Center, find one of the many Art Bears or enjoy the latest exhibit at one of the City’s eight galleries, there is much art to appreciate this month and year-round in Santa Clarita.
santaclaritamagazine.com
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival is Here to Stay
A year after its debut, the Santa Clarita International Film Festival (SCIFF) is set to bring art to life in the Santa Clarita Valley for the second time. With about 1300 people in attendance, 175 films shown on site, 30 musical and comedic performances, and gallery and visual shows, the last festival was a huge success and was phenomenal. The five-star reviews on FilmFreeway and social media are testaments to the festival’s success.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Santa Clarita Ballet’s Nutcracker Returns To The Performing Arts Center
Three years ago the Santa Clarita Ballet celebrated a major milestone in the company’s history, the 25th Anniversary of the Santa Clarita Ballet’s dazzling Nutcracker. When the curtain came down on their last performance in December 2019 no one would have guessed how long before they would be able to present their beloved holiday classic to the Santa Clarita Valley again.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Tickets on Sale Now for the 2022 State of the City Celebrating 35 Years of Cityhood!
This year’s State of the City event will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center. This year’s theme is Celebrating 35 Years of Cityhood. Join the Santa Clarita City Council as they highlight all the progress our City has made over the last three and a half decades.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Growing Our Community of Care
My company Otter matches families who need childcare with caregivers in their community. We’ve learned a lot about what makes for a good match when it comes to childcare and we’re taking what we’ve learned and adapting it to better serve the families of Santa Clarita. When...
