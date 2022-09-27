ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

New SelecTrucks Opens in Ohio

North America used truck retailer SelecTrucks is proud to welcome its 41st location to the network with the opening of SelecTrucks of Columbus in West Jefferson, Ohio. SelecTrucks of Columbus is a part of Fyda Freightliner’s dealership network. Founded in 1954 by Walter F. Fyda upon his return from active duty with the United States Air Force, Fyda Freightliner began as The Fyda White Truck Company servicing and selling White Trucks across Ohio.
WEST JEFFERSON, OH
Columbus doctor discusses ways to slow down the aging process

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No matter how healthy you are, and what creams you use you can't avoid getting old. Senior Select Center Dr. Stephen Mills shares his tips to slow down the aging process with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Kurt Ludlow.
COLUMBUS, OH
OSU Announces New Name for West Campus Innovation District

There’s a new name for the 270-acre district currently taking shape on the western edge of Ohio State University’s campus: Carmenton. OSU President Kristina Johnson announced the name at an event held yesterday near the intersection of Lane Avenue and Kenny Road, where three of the first new buildings to be built in the district are currently under construction.
COLUMBUS, OH
Local Cantina owner acquires Liberty Tavern in Powell

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — There’s a new owner at the Liberty Tavern in Powell and it’s a familiar name. George Tanchevski, the founder of Orange Umbrella Restaurants, which includes the Local Cantina brand as well as other concepts, has acquired the restaurant and bar at 50 S. Liberty St. “We saw a good […]
POWELL, OH
Kroger makes new offer to central Ohio union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing central and southeastern Ohio Kroger workers announced a new contract offer had been made by the company Wednesday. In a statement, United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 President Randy Quickel said:. “Negotiations concluded today with an updated contract offer...
COLUMBUS, OH
Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose

Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
OHIO STATE
OSU's west campus getting major makeover including new name

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “It will be a community at the scale of a town.”. That’s what Ohio State University’s president says about the west campus makeover underway, which will feature education, science, and medical buildings, along with mixed-use housing. The development, off of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road, will be called “Carmenton,” in honor of the university’s alma mater, “Carmen Ohio.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Groundbreaking held for new Delaware County sports park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The did was already moving but on Friday it became official: a new sports park is coming to Delaware County. Ground was officially broken Friday for the Jennings Sports Park in Lewis Center. It's part of the massive Evans Farms development featuring hundreds of new...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Ohio State football gives empty nesters an excuse to visit sons

WOOSTER, Ohio — Kyle and Deanna Domer are packing up for their trip to Columbus for Saturday's Ohio State Buckeyes game against Rutgers. “That’s all I’m bringing," Deanna said after tossing some Buckeyes gear in a small bag. What You Need To Know. One family said Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH

