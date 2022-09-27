Read full article on original website
Details of new Kroger contract sent to central Ohio union members
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing central and southeast Ohio Kroger workers has sent details of a new contract offer being put to a vote next week, documents obtained by NBC4 show. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 wrote in a public press release that it “will continue to meet […]
worktruckonline.com
New SelecTrucks Opens in Ohio
North America used truck retailer SelecTrucks is proud to welcome its 41st location to the network with the opening of SelecTrucks of Columbus in West Jefferson, Ohio. SelecTrucks of Columbus is a part of Fyda Freightliner’s dealership network. Founded in 1954 by Walter F. Fyda upon his return from active duty with the United States Air Force, Fyda Freightliner began as The Fyda White Truck Company servicing and selling White Trucks across Ohio.
We have a huge gender divide in Ohio voters for the senate race: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The gender gap is playing a key role in Ohio’s surprisingly competitive race to replace Sen. Rob Portman, with women as a key bloc of potential swing voters in the race. We’re talking about how abortion may factor into the Nov. 8 election on Today in...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus doctor discusses ways to slow down the aging process
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No matter how healthy you are, and what creams you use you can't avoid getting old. Senior Select Center Dr. Stephen Mills shares his tips to slow down the aging process with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Kurt Ludlow.
columbusunderground.com
OSU Announces New Name for West Campus Innovation District
There’s a new name for the 270-acre district currently taking shape on the western edge of Ohio State University’s campus: Carmenton. OSU President Kristina Johnson announced the name at an event held yesterday near the intersection of Lane Avenue and Kenny Road, where three of the first new buildings to be built in the district are currently under construction.
ccsoh.us
History Made (Again): Marion-Franklin Graduate Sworn in as City of Columbus Firefighter
September 29, 2022 -- As the commencement ceremony begins for the 114th Columbus Division of Fire (CDF) recruitment class, fire cadets enter the Maurice Gates Memorial Gymnasium in perfect formation. Cadet Aaliyah Reed stands at attention, awaiting the next directive. Upon command, Reed proudly raises her right hand, preparing to...
Local Cantina owner acquires Liberty Tavern in Powell
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — There’s a new owner at the Liberty Tavern in Powell and it’s a familiar name. George Tanchevski, the founder of Orange Umbrella Restaurants, which includes the Local Cantina brand as well as other concepts, has acquired the restaurant and bar at 50 S. Liberty St. “We saw a good […]
NBC4 Columbus
Kroger makes new offer to central Ohio union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing central and southeastern Ohio Kroger workers announced a new contract offer had been made by the company Wednesday. In a statement, United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 President Randy Quickel said:. “Negotiations concluded today with an updated contract offer...
Sam Randazzo, the Mike DeWine appointee First Energy says it bribed, will get back $8 million Ohio seized: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio chairman Sam Randazzo got a win, when a state appeals court overturned a Franklin County judge’s order allowing the Ohio attorney general’s office to seize up to $8 million in assets. We’re talking about the latest in the House...
The Plain Dealer, Ohio’s Largest Newspaper, Just Printed an “Overtly Transphobic” Ad
Sarcastic ad from "Citizens for Sanity" shocks and angers readers
Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose
Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
Disabled veterans in Ohio would get tax break under proposed bill
A proposed bill in the Ohio House would exempt disabled veterans and their surviving spouses from needing to pay property taxes.
cwcolumbus.com
OSU's west campus getting major makeover including new name
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “It will be a community at the scale of a town.”. That’s what Ohio State University’s president says about the west campus makeover underway, which will feature education, science, and medical buildings, along with mixed-use housing. The development, off of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road, will be called “Carmenton,” in honor of the university’s alma mater, “Carmen Ohio.”
WSYX ABC6
'Things are completely gone,' Central Ohio natives give update on Hurricane Ian aftermath
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It’s completely gone," Tyler Fehr said as he described the Fort Myers pier following Hurricane Ian. "It’s like it’s wiped off the face of the earth." Former Pickerington resident, Tyler, and his wife Crystal Fehr decided to ride out the storm in...
WSYX ABC6
Groundbreaking held for new Delaware County sports park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The did was already moving but on Friday it became official: a new sports park is coming to Delaware County. Ground was officially broken Friday for the Jennings Sports Park in Lewis Center. It's part of the massive Evans Farms development featuring hundreds of new...
wksu.org
Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farmers in Ohio are looking to change how they farm
Ohio has over 10 million acres of crop land. For decades much of it has been over-plowed, sprayed with fertilizers and stripped of its nutrients. Although recently, more farmers have seen the economic benefit of shifting their practices and being part of the climate change solution. This is the first...
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
DeWine administration still weighing Amtrak's proposed rail expansion in Ohio
DeWine administration still weighing Amtrak's proposed 3C and D rail expansion in Ohio that would restore rail service between Cleveland and Cincinnati.
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio State football gives empty nesters an excuse to visit sons
WOOSTER, Ohio — Kyle and Deanna Domer are packing up for their trip to Columbus for Saturday's Ohio State Buckeyes game against Rutgers. “That’s all I’m bringing," Deanna said after tossing some Buckeyes gear in a small bag. What You Need To Know. One family said Ohio...
