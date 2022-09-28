Read full article on original website
Latvian leader's party expected to fare well in election
Polling stations are open in Latvia in a general election that has been influenced by neighboring Russia's attack on Ukraine
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
US women win fourth straight gold at World Cup, top China
A'ja Wilson scored 19 points, Kelsey Plum added 17 and the United States beat China 83-61 to win its fourth consecutive gold medal at the women's World Cup
Guinea removed as host of 2025 African Cup
The African soccer confederation has removed Guinea as host of the 2025 African Cup of Nations because of inadequate infrastructure
