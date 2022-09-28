ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Russia opens antitrust probe into military equipment retailers

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s competition watchdog opened a series of investigations on Friday into price rises for military goods as demand rose amid Moscow’s drive to enlist hundreds of thousands more Russians for its military operation in Ukraine. The federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) said it was looking...
RETAIL
The Associated Press

Ukraine says Russians shell evacuation convoy, killing 20

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A senior Ukrainian official says Russian forces on Saturday shelled a civilian evacuation convoy in the country’s northeast, killing 20 people. Bombardments have intensified as Moscow illegally annexed a swath of Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of the war. Kharkiv region Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said the convoy was struck in the Kupiansy district, calling the attack on people who were trying to flee the area to avoid being shelled “сruelty that can’t be justified.” Russian forces have not acknowledged or commented on the attack, apparently the second in two days to hit a humanitarian convoy. Russian troops have retreated from much of the Kharkiv region after a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive last month but continued to shell the area. The attack comes at a pivotal moment in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war. Facing a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Putin this week heightened threats of nuclear force and used his most aggressive, anti-Western rhetoric to date.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Korea#N Korea#News Agency#Seoul#S Korea Spy Agency#National Spy Agency#Soo Hyang Choi
AFP

Russian troops 'encircled' near key Ukraine town in annexed region

Ukraine said Saturday it encircled several thousand Russian troops near a key town in one of the four Moscow-held territories that President Vladimir Putin annexed a day earlier despite condemnation from Kyiv and the West. Ukraine's army said Saturday that it had "encircled" a Russian grouping near the eastern town, estimating it to be around 5,000 troops.
MILITARY
104.1 WIKY

German unemployment rises in September as Ukrainian refugees enter system

BERLIN (Reuters) – German unemployment rose in September, Labour Office figures showed on Friday, as Ukrainian refugees continue to enter the system. The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work rose by 14,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.510 million, below expectations by analysts polled by Reuters.
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

Hong Kong government to further ease coronavirus measures

HONG KONG (Reuters) – The Hong Kong government said on Friday it aims to ease some coronavirus curbs in an orderly way as pandemic trends in the Asia financial hub were continuing to stabilise. From Oct. 6, some social distancing measures will be relaxed including raising the maximum number...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

Kremlin calls for international probe into Nord Streams incidents

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Friday there was a need for thorough international investigation into ruptures of the Russian-led Nord Stream undersea gas pipelines. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on a statement by Russia’s top spy that Moscow had materials indicating that the West had a role in the breaches of the Baltic Sea pipelines.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
104.1 WIKY

Germany does not accept “sham” referendums, Scholz tells Ukraine’s Zelenskiy

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a call on Wednesday that Germany would never accept the results of “sham” referendums on joining Russia in occupied regions of Ukraine, a German government spokesperson said. Scholz also said Germany’s financial, political and...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Serbia won’t recognise results of Russia’s referendums in Ukraine – Vucic

BELGRADE (Reuters) – Serbia will not recognise the results of referendums held in four regions of Ukraine partly occupied by Russian forces, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday, despite Belgrade’s warm ties with Moscow. Russian-backed authorities in the four regions say they expect large majorities in favour of...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

As Latvia goes to polls, ethnic Russian population fears losing identity

RIGA (Reuters) – Latvia’s parliamentary election on Saturday could widen a growing rift between the country’s Latvian majority and its Russian-speaking minority over their place in society, amid widespread national anger over former Soviet master Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The seven-month war has prompted efforts by...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Patriarch Kirill, head of Russia’s Orthodox Church, tests positive for COVID

LONDON (Reuters) – Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Church’s press service said on Friday. The Church said Kirill, 75, had cancelled all his planned trips and events as he was suffering “severe symptoms” requiring bed rest and isolation. It said his condition was “satisfactory”.
RELIGION
104.1 WIKY

Factbox-The four regions that Russia is poised to annex from Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin will proclaim the annexation of four Ukrainian regions at a Kremlin ceremony on Friday, a major escalation in the seven-month war. Ukraine and the West have denounced the moves – as they did with Moscow’s 2014 seizure of Crimea – as illegal seizures after what they called sham referendums held at gunpoint.
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Myanmar -EMSC

(Reuters) – An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck Myanmar on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was about 112 km (69.59 miles) north northwest of Monywa in Myanmar and had a depth of 144 km (89.48 miles) EMSC added. (Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru;...
ENVIRONMENT
104.1 WIKY

Putin to host Kremlin ceremony annexing parts of Ukraine

(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin was set to host a Kremlin ceremony on Friday annexing four regions of Ukraine, while his Ukrainian counterpart said Putin would have to be stopped for Russia to avoid the most damaging consequences of the war. There was a warning too from United...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Zelenskiy urges minorities in Russia to resist Kremlin mobilisation

(Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday urged minority groups across Russia to resist the Kremlin’s mobilisation effort, telling them they need not die in a “shameful war”. Zelenskiy made the remarks in a video appeal on the eve of a Kremlin ceremony to mark...
PROTESTS
104.1 WIKY

Kazakhstan replaces ex-leader with eagle on banknote

ALMATY (Reuters) – Kazakhstan’s central bank presented a new banknote design on Friday, identical to an older one with one major exception – ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev’s portrait has been replaced with an eagle silhouette. The move is the latest step taken by the oil-rich Central Asian...
ASIA
104.1 WIKY

At least 12 sailors die of suspected food poisoning on ship off Vietnam

HANOI (Reuters) – At least 12 sailors on a Chinese-flagged cargo ship have died of suspected food poisoning off Vietnam’s southern coast, a government official said on Friday. After receiving distress calls from the ship’s captain, authorities in the island district of Con Dao deployed helicopters to bring...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy