AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP's latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content.

ONLY ON AP

SEX ABUSE-MORMON CHURCH — In 33 states, clergy are exempt from laws requiring professionals such as teachers, physicians, and psychotherapists to report information about alleged child abuse to police or child welfare officials — if the church deems the information privileged. This loophole has resulted in an unknown number of predators being allowed to continue abusing children for years despite having confessed the behavior to religious officials. By Jason Dearen and Michael Rezendes. SENT: 2,560 words, photos. An abridged version will also be available.

TOP STORIES

TROPICAL WEATHER-CUBA — Cuba remained in the dark after Hurricane Ian knocked out its power grid and devastated some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when it hit the island’s western tip as a major storm. Authorities were working overnight to gradually restore service to the country’s 11 million people. Ian hit a Cuba that has been struggling with an economic crisis and has faced frequent power outages in recent months. By Andrea Rodríguez. SENT: 530 words, photos.

TROPICAL WEATHER — Florida residents rushed to board up their homes, stash precious belongings on upper floors and flee from oncoming Hurricane Ian, fearing the monstrous storm that knocked out power to all of Cuba and left 11 million people without power would slam into their state’s west coast with catastrophic winds and flooding. At least 2.5 million Florida residents were ordered to evacuate in anticipation of a powerful storm surge, high winds and flooding rains. By Curt Anderson. SENT: 870 words, photos, videos. Also see MORE ON TROPICAL WEATHER below.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — The Kremlin paved the way to annex more of Ukraine and escalate the war by claiming that residents of a large swath overwhelmingly supported joining with Russia in stage-managed referendums the U.S. and its Western allies have dismissed as illegitimate. Pro-Moscow officials said all four occupied regions of Ukraine voted to join Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy told the U.N. Security Council by video from Kyiv that Russia’s attempts to annex Ukrainian territory will mean “there is nothing to talk about with this president of Russia.” By Adam Schreck and Jon Gambrell. SENT: 1,390 words, photos.

IRAN AND THE VEIL — Activists say Iran’s current wave of protests are different from previous unrest. Unleashing their anger at the compulsory veil for women, protesters are targeting something central to the identity of Iran’s Islamic cleric-led rule. By Amir-Hussein Radjy. SENT: 1,270 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-PROGRESSIVES — Progressive Democrats are facing a test of their power in November’s midterm elections. They have seen advances on long-term progressive priorities on issues ranging from prescription drug prices to climate change. But the left has also faced a series of disappointments during the primary season. By Michelle L. Price. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

FIRST WIND-SOLAR-BATTERY PLANT — A renewable energy facility in Oregon that combines solar power, wind power and massive batteries to store the energy generated there will be the first utility-scale plant of its kind in North America. Clean energy experts say the project, which can power 100,000 homes, addresses some key challenges facing the industry as the U.S. transitions away from fossil fuels. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 880 words, photos.

MORE ON TROPICAL WEATHER

TROPICAL WEATHER-POLLUTION CONCERN — Environmental group say the polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons in “stacks” that resemble enormous ponds, are at risk for leaks or other contamination when Hurricane Ian comes ashore in the state. SENT: 570 words, photo.

TROPICAL WEATHER-PROJECT PHOENIX — A 2009 planning exercise dubbed Project Phoenix eerily anticipated the potential damage the Tampa Bay area is facing from Hurricane Ian. SENT: 530 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

EUROPE-PIPELINES — The European Union suspects that damage to two underwater natural gas pipelines was sabotage and is warning of retaliation for any attack on Europe’s energy networks, the EU foreign policy chief said. SENT: 100 words, photos.

TRENDING

WOMAN KILLED-MANHUNT — California murder suspect, teen daughter killed in shootout. SENT: 360 words, photos.

INMATE ESCAP E-VEGAS — Bombing Inmate serving life for fatal Vegas bombing escapes prison. SENT: 280 words, photo.

ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE-KANSAS — Kansas’ only Democrat in Congress is hoping abortion-rights voters remain fired up enough to save her swing-district seat even if some of them blame her party for housing and grocery prices. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

NATIONAL

SAN FRANCISCO-HOMELESS LAWSUIT — Homeless people and their advocates sued the city of San Francisco, demanding that it stop harassing and destroying the belongings of people living on the streets with nowhere to go, and with the goal of forcing the city to spend billions of dollars on affordable homes that will keep residents housed. SENT: 740 words, photos.

SIRHAN SIRHAN PAROLE — Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, is asking a judge to free him from prison by reversing California Gov. Gavin Newsom's denial of his parole earlier this year. SENT: 480 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

UNITED STATES-PAKISTAN — Pakistan’s foreign minister says the international community should work with Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban , not around them, when it comes to combatting foreign extremist groups and economic and humanitarian crises in that country. By Ellen Knickmeyer. SENT: 800 words, photos, video.

JAPAN-CHINA-EXPLAINER — Japan and China are getting ready to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1972 normalization of their ties, but there isn’t much of a celebratory mood. SENT: 770 words, photos.

HARRIS-ASIA — Armed with a new law that boosts U.S. support for computer chip manufacturing, Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration was looking for new investments and partnerships as she sat down with Japanese technology executives. SENT: 670 words, photos.

INDIA MUSLIM ORGANIZATION BANNED — India’s government banned a Muslim organization for five years, accusing it of funding terrorist activities, providing armed training to its supporters and radicalizing people for anti-India activities. SENT: 380 words, photo.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares tumbled after a wobbly day ended with mixed results on Wall Street as markets churn over the prospect of a possible recession. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 540 words, photos. With BRITAIN-ECONOMY — IMF urges U.K. to “re-evaluate” tax cuts on inflation concerns.

HOW TO REACH US

