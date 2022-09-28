ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

AP News Digest 3 am

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTVmp_0iDCTeCb00

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

———————-

ONLY ON AP

———————-

SEX ABUSE-MORMON CHURCH — In 33 states, clergy are exempt from laws requiring professionals such as teachers, physicians, and psychotherapists to report information about alleged child abuse to police or child welfare officials — if the church deems the information privileged. This loophole has resulted in an unknown number of predators being allowed to continue abusing children for years despite having confessed the behavior to religious officials. By Jason Dearen and Michael Rezendes. SENT: 2,560 words, photos. An abridged version will also be available.

———————-

TOP STORIES

———————-

TROPICAL WEATHER-CUBA — Cuba remained in the dark after Hurricane Ian knocked out its power grid and devastated some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when it hit the island’s western tip as a major storm. Authorities were working overnight to gradually restore service to the country’s 11 million people. Ian hit a Cuba that has been struggling with an economic crisis and has faced frequent power outages in recent months. By Andrea Rodríguez. SENT: 530 words, photos.

TROPICAL WEATHER — Florida residents rushed to board up their homes, stash precious belongings on upper floors and flee from oncoming Hurricane Ian, fearing the monstrous storm that knocked out power to all of Cuba and left 11 million people without power would slam into their state’s west coast with catastrophic winds and flooding. At least 2.5 million Florida residents were ordered to evacuate in anticipation of a powerful storm surge, high winds and flooding rains. By Curt Anderson. SENT: 870 words, photos, videos. Also see MORE ON TROPICAL WEATHER below.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — The Kremlin paved the way to annex more of Ukraine and escalate the war by claiming that residents of a large swath overwhelmingly supported joining with Russia in stage-managed referendums the U.S. and its Western allies have dismissed as illegitimate. Pro-Moscow officials said all four occupied regions of Ukraine voted to join Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy told the U.N. Security Council by video from Kyiv that Russia’s attempts to annex Ukrainian territory will mean “there is nothing to talk about with this president of Russia.” By Adam Schreck and Jon Gambrell. SENT: 1,390 words, photos.

IRAN AND THE VEIL — Activists say Iran’s current wave of protests are different from previous unrest. Unleashing their anger at the compulsory veil for women, protesters are targeting something central to the identity of Iran’s Islamic cleric-led rule. By Amir-Hussein Radjy. SENT: 1,270 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-PROGRESSIVES — Progressive Democrats are facing a test of their power in November’s midterm elections. They have seen advances on long-term progressive priorities on issues ranging from prescription drug prices to climate change. But the left has also faced a series of disappointments during the primary season. By Michelle L. Price. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

FIRST WIND-SOLAR-BATTERY PLANT — A renewable energy facility in Oregon that combines solar power, wind power and massive batteries to store the energy generated there will be the first utility-scale plant of its kind in North America. Clean energy experts say the project, which can power 100,000 homes, addresses some key challenges facing the industry as the U.S. transitions away from fossil fuels. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 880 words, photos.

————————————————

MORE ON TROPICAL WEATHER

————————————————

TROPICAL WEATHER-POLLUTION CONCERN — Environmental group say the polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons in “stacks” that resemble enormous ponds, are at risk for leaks or other contamination when Hurricane Ian comes ashore in the state. SENT: 570 words, photo.

TROPICAL WEATHER-PROJECT PHOENIX — A 2009 planning exercise dubbed Project Phoenix eerily anticipated the potential damage the Tampa Bay area is facing from Hurricane Ian. SENT: 530 words, photos.

—————————————

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

—————————————

EUROPE-PIPELINES — The European Union suspects that damage to two underwater natural gas pipelines was sabotage and is warning of retaliation for any attack on Europe’s energy networks, the EU foreign policy chief said. SENT: 100 words, photos.

——————-

TRENDING

——————-

WOMAN KILLED-MANHUNT — California murder suspect, teen daughter killed in shootout. SENT: 360 words, photos.

INMATE ESCAP E-VEGAS — Bombing Inmate serving life for fatal Vegas bombing escapes prison. SENT: 280 words, photo.

———————-

ELECTION 2022

———————-

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE-KANSAS — Kansas’ only Democrat in Congress is hoping abortion-rights voters remain fired up enough to save her swing-district seat even if some of them blame her party for housing and grocery prices. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

———————-

NATIONAL

———————-

SAN FRANCISCO-HOMELESS LAWSUIT — Homeless people and their advocates sued the city of San Francisco, demanding that it stop harassing and destroying the belongings of people living on the streets with nowhere to go, and with the goal of forcing the city to spend billions of dollars on affordable homes that will keep residents housed. SENT: 740 words, photos.

SIRHAN SIRHAN PAROLE — Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, is asking a judge to free him from prison by reversing California Gov. Gavin Newsom's denial of his parole earlier this year. SENT: 480 words, photos.

———————-

INTERNATIONAL

———————-

UNITED STATES-PAKISTAN — Pakistan’s foreign minister says the international community should work with Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban , not around them, when it comes to combatting foreign extremist groups and economic and humanitarian crises in that country. By Ellen Knickmeyer. SENT: 800 words, photos, video.

JAPAN-CHINA-EXPLAINER — Japan and China are getting ready to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1972 normalization of their ties, but there isn’t much of a celebratory mood. SENT: 770 words, photos.

HARRIS-ASIA — Armed with a new law that boosts U.S. support for computer chip manufacturing, Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration was looking for new investments and partnerships as she sat down with Japanese technology executives. SENT: 670 words, photos.

INDIA MUSLIM ORGANIZATION BANNED — India’s government banned a Muslim organization for five years, accusing it of funding terrorist activities, providing armed training to its supporters and radicalizing people for anti-India activities. SENT: 380 words, photo.

———————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

———————-

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares tumbled after a wobbly day ended with mixed results on Wall Street as markets churn over the prospect of a possible recession. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 540 words, photos. With BRITAIN-ECONOMY — IMF urges U.K. to “re-evaluate” tax cuts on inflation concerns.

———————-

HOW TO REACH US

———————-

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Shuji Kajiyama (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russian state TV seizes on Tucker Carlson claim that US is behind attack on Nord Stream pipeline

Russian state television programmes this week were all too happy to repeat claims made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the United States may have had a role to play in damaging the Nord Stream pipelines. Carlson stated on his Fox News programme on Tuesday, with no evidence, that US sabatoge could be responsible for damage to the two pipelines running from Russia to Germany. Carlson used a tweet from a Polish EU parliamentarian and a statement made by President Joe Biden in February opposing the activation of the pipeline to suggest that he may have had some...
POLITICS
The Independent

Records contradict Majewski's account of military punishment

Republican J.R. Majewski has centered his campaign for a competitive Ohio congressional seat around his biography as an Air Force veteran. But one of the big questions that has surfaced is why Majewski was told he could not reenlist in the Air Force after his initial four years were up. Majewski’s campaign said last week that he was punished and demoted after getting in a “brawl” in an Air Force dormitory in 2001. Military records obtained since then by The Associated Press, however, offer a different account of the circumstances, which military legal experts say would have played a...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Analysis: Russia's war in Ukraine reaches a critical moment

There are moments in history that appear as critical to the world as they are terrifying. Just this century: the 9/11 attacks in 2001; the U.S. “shock-and-awe″ war on Saddam Hussein’s Iraq two years later; the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 killed millions and upended life; and most recently the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russia, bringing ruinous war back to Europe.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Florida State
The Independent

Voices: Ron DeSantis doesn’t think federal funds should be used for hurricane relief — except in Florida

Death and destructions are not the only things Hurricane Ian brought to Florida this week. Along with the storm surge and high winds which devastated the southwestern portion of the Sunshine State, Governor Ron DeSantis’ chickens have also come home to roost.The man who first made his name in Congress by opposing hurricane relief is now begging the federal government to bail out his state. In doing so, he’s providing a timely reminder to the American people as to why Republicans — and DeSantis specifically — cannot be trusted to govern this great country.First, let’s state what should go without...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet

The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#European Union#Imf#Iran#Ap News Digest
The Independent

Israeli child and father escape ‘cult’ after camp raided by Mossad and Mexican police

Police removed a group of children who were being held by a "dangerous cult" in the jungles of Mexico, allowing for a father and his three-year-old son to escape and return to their home in Israel. The group, Lev Tahor — meaning "Pure Heart" in Hebrew — has been accused by Israel of engaging in human trafficking, of serious sexual offenses including rape and has earned the nickname of the "Jewish Taliban" for its strict dress code. Members of the group deny those claims, and say they are targeted based on their beliefs.Law enforcement officers from Mexico and Israel —...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Abducted, beaten, tortured: What happened to Ukrainians who refused to vote in Russia’s referendums

Terrified Ukrainians have told of being abducted at gunpoint from their homes, held in solitary confinement and tortured for refusing to vote in Russia’s “sham” referendums.Some were dragged to polling stations by volunteers carrying pro-referendum leaflets, according to witnesses who also spoke of “informers” reporting anyone suspected of opposing annexation to the occupying forces.As president Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of four areas of southern and eastern Ukraine, in a land grab that the West says it will refuse to recognise, residents in the occupied areas of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, have told The Independent how separatist troops...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gavin Newsom hits out at Dem failure to make clear that GOP-run states have worse gun crime

California Governor Gavin Newsom, in the midst of a re-election campaign and reportedly weighing a future run for president, again hit out at fellow Democrats over what he claims is a messaging failure on the party’s handling of crime.“We allow these culture wars to take shape, and we are consistently on the back end of them,” Mr Newsom said in an interview with MSNBC. “Eight of the top 10 states with the highest murder rates all are Republican states. How do Democrats not know that?” Republicans across the country have made Democrats’ handling of crime one of their central...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Cuba
The Independent

Promoter of paid Trump speeches reportedly facing bankruptcy

The company that signed a multi-million-dollar deal to promote paid appearances by former president Donald Trump is reportedly struggling to keep the lights on and continue to pay vendors, employees and investors. According to The Washington Post, the American Freedom Tour has now called off events previously scheduled in several...
POTUS
The Independent

Former GOP candidates push baseless QAnon conspiracy theory that Hurricane Ian was created to punish DeSantis

While Florida residents and emergency crews survey the devastation from Hurricane Ian, which continues to barrel along the East Coast, two former far-right congressional candidates floated a baseless conspiracy theory that the federal government created the storm to “punish” and “target” Republicans.Lauren Witzke, a QAnon-supporting conspiracy theorist who was the GOP candidate for US Senate seat in Delaware in 2020, said she has “no doubt” that “technology exists to manipulate weather” that could be used to target Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.“We know the technology does exist,” she told former GOP congressional candidate Deanna Lorraine on her far-right conspiracy theory...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump-backed Joe Kent accused of spreading conspiracy theories by calling Covid vaccine ‘experimental gene therapy’

Trump-backed congressional candidate Joe Kent has been accused of spreading conspiracy theories after he called the Covid vaccine an “experimental gene therapy” during a testy, sold-out debate in Washington state.Little more than 40 days before voters across the country go to the polls in the midterm elections, Mr Kent clashed with Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, in their first debate in the showdown for Washington’s third congressional district.In a debate held in the city of Vancouver, Washington, located about 150 miles south of Seattle, the pair clashed over abortion rights, whether or not to accept federal funding for local projects,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Thousands of Russian soldiers ‘surrounded by Ukraine troops’ in key Donetsk town

Thousands of Russian soldiers have been encircled by Ukrainian forces in a key occupied town in the Donetsk region, Kyiv has said.Lyman was captured by Russia in May but has come under pressure in recent days as Ukraine's troops seek to build on gains made during ongoing counter-offensives in the north and northeast of the country.The town has been described by analysts as strategically important to Moscow because it is home to a major rail junction which serves the western edge of the Donbas region.The capture of Lyman could pave the way for Ukraine to make inroads into the...
MILITARY
The Independent

US delivers proposal for maritime border to Lebanon

The U.S. ambassador to Lebanon on Saturday delivered a maritime border demarcation proposal to President Michel Aoun and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Saturday, as negotiations with Israel progress.Lebanon and Israel have been officially at war since Israel’s creation in 1948 and both countries claim some 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea.Amos Hochstein, a senior adviser for energy security at the U.S. State Department who has been mediating between the two neighbors, last visited Beirut in September, where he expressed optimism after meeting with Lebanon’s president, caretaker prime minister and parliament speaker. Aoun's office...
WORLD
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ukraine encircles key city; Russia intensifies bombing

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian forces encircled the strategic eastern city of Lyman on Saturday in a counteroffensive that has humiliated the Kremlin, while Russian bombardments intensified after Moscow illegally annexed a swath of Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of the war. In the northeast, Ukrainian...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

865K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy