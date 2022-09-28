ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Burberry’s creative director leaving in shake-up at the top

By Holly Williams
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TpWlm_0iDCTSYl00

Luxury fashion house Burberry has revealed its creative director of nearly five years is stepping down just days after its chief operating officer announced plans to depart.

The group said Riccardo Tisci will be leaving at the end of this month after presenting his last collection for the label this week in London .

He will be replaced by former Bottega Veneta creative director Daniel Lee, who takes on the role on October 3.

The announcement follows news last Friday that the group’s well-respected chief financial and operating officer, Julie Brown, is leaving next April after six years to join drugs giant GSK as chief financial officer.

It leaves only recently appointed boss Jonathan Akeroyd with a changeover in two of the firm’s most senior roles in the second big shake up at the top in a year.

Mr Akeroyd took over as chief executive in April after leaving Milan-based Gianni Versace.

His predecessor Marco Gobbetti quit earlier this year after around five years in the job and part-way through a plan to reposition Burberry.

Mr Akeroyd is now tasked with helping recover Burberry sales to pre-pandemic levels, having seen its rebound held back by Covid-19 restrictions in China – a key market for the business and across the luxury clothing sector.

Chairman Gerry Murphy praised Mr Tisci for his “inspiration for Burberry’s transformation”.

“We will build on this creative platform during the next phase of Burberry’s evolution under Jonathan’s leadership,” he added.

Mr Akeroyd said Mr Lee “is an exceptional talent with a unique understanding of today’s luxury consumer and a strong record of commercial success, and his appointment reinforces the ambitions we have for Burberry”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Beckham family flock to congratulate Victoria after debut Paris Fashion Week show

The Beckham family has heaped praise on Victoria Beckham after her Paris Fashion Week debut. The former Spice Girls singer, 48, attended the show for her luxury clothing brand donning a black version of a draped green dress worn on the runway by Bella Hadid. Beckham’s husband and former England footballer, David, said he was “so proud” of his wife and reminded her to “enjoy the moment”. All of the Beckham siblings – including brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, as well as 11-year-old Harper – joined their parents for the event in the French capital on Friday (30 September). “PARIS...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

865K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy